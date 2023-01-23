I hope you have a good time!

#1

Australia is wider than the moon.
(Moon: 3400 km wide; Australia: 4000 km wide)

4 points
JoinMeZoe
#2

A butt is an actual unit of measurement for a cask of wine (got it off a fact generator don't judge me)

1 point
LuLikesGoats They/them
I've fallen on my butt after too much wine so it makes sense to me ;)

#3

birds are reptiles :)

1 point
Cecilia Polhamus
#4

Some about my homeland!

The longest running TV show IN THE WORLD is aired in Ireland! It Started the year TV's were introduced to Ireland (1961 I think...) and has been running ever since.

The word Boycott, comes from my home county in Ireland. Basically we didn't like the land agent Charles Boycott, so everyone agreed to refuse to serve him in all of the shops or deal with him in business.

Ireland holds the world Records for... Most cookies baked in an hour, Largest tea towel, Most cups of teat in an hour, Highest combined age, and Highest number of redheads per capita.

0 points
Donkey boi
#5

The animal with the highest BP is the giraffe.

0 points
Jackie Warner
#6

An Axolotl and regenerate it's brain if need be and they are almost gone in the wild. Only about 1,000 left in wild but millions in homes

0 points
That midget Jo
Their only natural habitat is a single lake in Mexico

#7

A neutron star bullet is as heavy is the Empire State Building

0 points
Minh Châu Đỗ
#8

Smiles is the longest word in the English Language as their is a whole mile between the two letters S.

0 points
Nathaniel
#9

- The first life form that intentionally reached space were fruit flies, placed by NASA in the tip of a Aggregat 4 (V2) rocket in 1947.

- We always see the same side of the moon, as it's rotation around it's own axis happens with the same speed it takes to fully orbit Earth.

- The James Webb telescope project had 344 "single points of failure", meaning if one thing went wrong the whole thing would have been useless. Luckily none of them happened, since we wouldn't be able to repair it anyways due to it's location

0 points
TotallyNOTaFox
#10

Random? It is perfectly OK to practice random acts of kindness.

The month of January 2023 has not even finished yet, and the US tally of mass shootings has already exceed one per day.

www.gunviolencearchive.org Report

0 points
Earl Grey
