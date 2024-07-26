#1

A few issues here.

Firstly; It's a little concerning that this post is your only activity (as far as I can tell). If you created an account just to ask this, you should really mention it.



Then there is the question of why were you "Kicked out of the house"? That term is usually reserved for meaning "pack your s**t, get TF out, and don't come back". There ain't no joking in that. Did you mean 'locked out'? because that is something someone might do if they thought it was funny (It's not, but some people have a stupid sense of humour).



If this is a real question, it shouldn't need asking or answering. It's like asking 'AITA for murdering my whole family because they farted'