Do your work, make friends, spend less time on Bp, make sure nothing is missing! It’s better to get a bad grade or turn it in late than it missing! Have a solid lunch group, don’t be “cringe” and super “woke” people don’t like that, make sure your grades are good! Number one priority. Shoot for A’s and B’s! Pick your electives wisely, try new things? Step outta your comfort zone a bit? Maybe a club? Pack your own lunch! Gives you more time to eat and you don’t have to wait in the long lines, memorize your schedule in the first week! It’ll be easier that way! Have at least one friend/acquaintance in each class, Possibly have someone in each class you can contact if you missed a day, catch up on missing work as soon as you can! Missing work have entail due dates! Don’t go to the bathroom too much, Follow the “class” rules. All teachers have different rules per se. Some allow phones and hats..others don’t. So just be aware of that. If there’s an fight..don’t be the hero and try and break it up. Prob wont end well for you. Me personally, I’d record it. Don’t be tattletale either. People don’t like those. Also don’t be SUPER scared if you have a school shooting drill and don’t know if it’s real or not. It’s most likely a drill. Ik from experience. Knock on wood neither of us get involved in a real one. I think that’s it? Hope this helps! Good luck and have fun!