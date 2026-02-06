Who remembers sweet Angel? She was surrendered at an overcrowded shelter in heartbreaking condition, her coat was so matted it was painful to move, and her body showed signs of long neglect. Every sound made her flinch, and any movement sent her cowering into the corner. Time was running out for her, and with space running low, she was placed on the euthanasia list.



We knew she deserved more than that ending. We took her in, giving her a quiet space to begin healing, and shared her story, hoping someone would see beyond the fear and into the soul of a dog just waiting for a chance. One incredible woman did. The moment she saw that timid face, she knew she had to help. She took her home as a foster. It was the patient care and the steady presence this little dog had never known. It wasn’t easy, but slowly, the fear began to lift.



This shy dog who once couldn’t lift her head was now running, playing, and wagging her tail. Her foster had watched her blossom every step of the way, and she knew there was no going back, she made the adoption official! And now this once forgotten and neglected girl wakes up every day safe, cared for, and truly loved. All thanks to her loving mom and everyone who contributed to her care.

