30 Adopted Animals Whose Before-And-After Stories Show The Power Of Second Chances
AMA Animal Rescue is a Brooklyn-based organization that has been giving vulnerable animals a second chance since 2014. Focused on dogs and cats who need help the most, the team works tirelessly to provide medical care, patience, and emotional support to animals who arrive frightened, unwell, or deeply unsure of the world around them. Their goal is not only to help these pets recover physically, but also to help them feel safe, cared for, and ready to trust again.
Thanks to years of community support and generosity, AMA Animal Rescue has reached an important milestone with the opening of a dedicated 1,200-square-foot facility complete with clean enclosures and a secure outdoor space. This allows the organization to continue its work efficiently while offering animals a calmer, more comfortable environment during recovery. Through awareness, responsible operations, and public involvement, AMA Animal Rescue keeps building loving futures and helping animals move forward from difficult pasts into homes filled with care and stability.
More info: Instagram | amaanimalrescue.org
This post may include affiliate links.
Stevie
Stevie has endured more than any kitten ever should. He faced immense pain and uncertainty, but we were determined to give him a fighting chance. His journey to healing was not easy, it required extensive treatment for both of his eyes, and eventually, delicate surgery to save one of them. And after his recovery and rehabilitation, he was finally ready for the next chapter in his life: finding a forever home.
That’s when a wonderful family met Stevie and the connection was instant. They saw beyond his past struggles and into the sweet, playful, loving spirit that had survived it all. Now, Stevie is home, surrounded by love, affection, and so much joy. His new parents absolutely adore him, and he’s living the happy life he always deserved.
Cinder
Cinder was just a tiny kitten when unimaginable pain became his first experience of the world. This tiny boy was found trapped in an industrial rat trap, his fragile leg crushed beyond repair. When he was finally rescued, the damage was so severe that the emergency veterinarian had no choice but to amputate his leg to save his life. At an age when kittens should only know love, play, and safety, Cinder had already endured more suffering than any baby animal ever should, but even then, he kept fighting through it all.
Cinder was placed into a loving foster home where patience, comfort, and gentle care helped him heal both physically and emotionally. There, his true personality came to shine. Cinder became bold, determined, and full of life. He learned to run, play, and explore the world on three legs without hesitation, proving nothing could slow him down. His foster family watched him grow from a fragile kitten into a confident little warrior, and in the end, they couldn’t let him go, they adopted him! We were able to save Cinder’s life because of your continued support and generous donations and his loving foster.
Stormi
From scared to spoiled — remember Buttercup? now known as Stormi!
This sweet girl was rescued from the streets with her two sister by a kind woman that could not leave the kittens to fend for themselves, and hoped to find a place where they could receive the proper medical care they needed. They came to us tiny, shy, and unsure of the world. Can you imagine being born in the middle of winter on the streets, with no warm shelter or safe place to call home? It’s no wonder Buttercup and her sisters were so afraid of everyone when they arrived. Thanks to lots of love (and playtime!) from our amazing volunteers, she learned how to trust, play, and purr her little heart out.
Stormi found her perfect match in a family that adores her—especially her big human brother, who talks about her nonstop at school. In return, Stormi shows her love by stealing his Cheerios when he’s not looking. Fair trade, right?
Flopsey
Flopsey was wasting away, and nearly didn’t survive, he was just a puppy. Flopsey was left behind and taken to an overcrowded kill shelter, scared and alone with no one coming for him. When we saw his case, he was painfully thin, with no muscle on his small body and a look that showed he was completely defeated. At just a few months old, Flopsey should have been learning how to play and explore, not struggling to stay alive.
Then everything changed. Flopsey went into foster care and began healing with full meals, patience, and so much love. His foster stood by him every step of the way, and soon his true puppy personality came out! He is happy, playful, and a little rascal. Flopsey found his forever home with the family who gave him a safe space when he mostly needed it, and now he gets to grow up safe, loved, and free to explore the world with his family, exactly as he always deserved.
Aurora
Aurora’s story began in the cruelest way. She was left at our shelter doors, barely alive, just a tiny puppy whose body showed every rib and every bone. She had no muscle, no strength, and no way to tell us what she had been through. All we knew was that she needed help fast. She was rushed to the emergency hospital, and thanks to the incredible support from @1510foundation Aurora was able to start the treatment that saved her life. She spent weeks slowly learning to stand, eat, and be a puppy again. Every small step forward felt like a miracle.
As she got stronger, Aurora caught the attention of many people who were cheering her on, but one family never left her side. They continued to foster her through her healing journey, and eventually, they became her forever home. Today, Aurora is officially adopted and thriving! A total beach girl who loves the sand, the sun, and dancing with her dad in the living room. She spends her days with her best friend and brother Gabriel and a dad who loves her more than anything. Aurora is truly our little survivor.
Pepper
Back in February, sweet little Pepper came into our care alongside her mom and two siblings, all surrendered due to their owner’s sudden illness. Understandably scared and confused, Pepper would coward to the corner of her crate whenever someone approached. It broke our hearts to see her so afraid, but we knew with patience and love, she would show her true personality.
With time, gentle care, and a lot of treats, Pepper began to trust again. Soon after, she was a playful and outgoing pup. Applications poured in, and after thoughtful consideration, we found the perfect home where Pepper could blossom and thrive.
Hemingway
Hemingway was left behind in a crowded kill shelter as a tiny kitten, his fate was heartbreakingly close to ending far too soon. He was on the euthanasia list, after humans had failed him. We couldn’t let that be the end of his story. With no time to spare, we pulled him into our care, knowing every life matters and every cat deserves a chance to feel safe, loved, and seen.
From the moment he arrived, Hemingway stood out. With extra toes on his big, polydactyl paws, and a heart even bigger, he charmed everyone he met. He was playful, sweet, and unbelievably affectionate. It didn’t take long for a loving family to see just how special he was. And that’s when his life began.
Today, Hemingway lives surrounded by love, furry siblings, and a family who calls him “the greatest cat they’ve ever known.”
Keke
Milly’s story began being surrendered by a breeder who couldn’t give her the care or life she deserved. She arrived small and fragile and malnourished, with growth issues that made it clear her early days had been anything but easy. In the care of a loving foster, she received the medical attention and nourishment she so desperately needed.
Slowly, she began to heal both physically and emotionally, she was learning, perhaps for the first time, what it felt like to be safe.
Once she was strong enough, it was time for the next chapter: finding her forever family. That’s when a couple stepped into her life, ready to love her completely. With patience and dedication, they gave Milly the structure and support she had been missing. She blossomed in their care, becoming a joyful, curious, and confident pup.
Our precious Milly now named Keke is where she was meant to be all along. But countless others are still waiting, trapped in cycles of neglect and overbreeding.
Raven
At just two months old, Raven and his seven siblings found themselves in a heartbreaking situation, alone, scared, and facing euthanasia in an overcrowded kill shelter in the South. We may never know how they ended up there, but what we did know was they deserved a chance at life.
With barely any time to spare, we brought them into safety and placed them into a loving foster home where they could begin to heal, grow, and simply be puppies again. Raven’s foster family quickly realized there was something extra special about him. He fit into their home, and hearts like he had always been there. Raven was home.
Now, Raven is living his best puppy life with his furry brother and even one of his foster sisters by his side! Whether he’s exploring the seaside, soaking up the sunshine, or curling up for a cozy cuddle, Raven is a reminder of why we do what we do and how important your support is. Thank you for allowing Raven to have a second chance and allowing him to live out his puppy dreams for a home.
Heartwarming Before-And-After Photos Show How Love Transforms Rescued Animals At Ama Animal Rescue
On a chilly morning commute in January, a man spotted on the side of a busy road, two tiny kittens huddled together, scared and alone. He noticed that their siblings hadn’t made it, a terrible reminder of how hard it is for vulnerable animals to survive without shelter, food, or protection. Without hesitation, he scooped up the surviving pair and brought them straight to our shelter, where we rushed them to receive the urgent medical care they needed. One of those kittens was Dumpling.
Once stabilized, Dumpling and her brother came to us afraid of humans, flinching at every movement and sound. Our dedicated volunteers spent countless hours patiently socializing them, showing them that not all people are scary, and that they were safe now. Dumpling slowly began to trust again, and that’s when we met her perfect match! A compassionate teacher who understood that healing takes time. With patience, she opened her heart and home to Dumpling, offering the safe home she had always deserved.
Today, Dumpling is beginning the rest of her life. She’s safe, loved, and finally home. Your donations help us respond in moments of crisis, provide critical medical care, and give every animal the chance to find their happy ending.
Heartwarming Before-And-After Photos Show How Love Transforms Rescued Animals At Ama Animal Rescue
You guys remember Cider? Back in March, a bus driver showed up at our door, pleading for help. He had just finished his route when he found a cat abandoned, terrified, and crammed inside a tiny carrier at the back of the bus. That cat was Cider. He was scared, confused, and completely shut down. We took him in, gave him the care he so desperately needed, and waited, hoping he’d start to trust again.
Little by little, Cider began to open up. Beneath the fear was a gentle, loving, incredibly smart cat who just wanted to be loved. But weeks passed. Then months. As wonderful as he was, no one asked about him. That is, until one of our own volunteers, someone who had been quietly bonding with him realized she couldn’t imagine life without him.
Today, Cider is home. He’s got all the toys he could dream of, a warm bed in every room, and a mom who adores him. He keeps her on her toes, fills the house with joy, and finally knows what it feels like to be safe and wanted. From forgotten on a bus to cherished at home, this is the life Cider deserves.
Tigger
Tigger’s story began in the most heartbreaking way, abandoned in a taped-up box left outside our shelter. Early one morning, someone rang our doorbell and quickly ran off, leaving behind only the sealed box. When we opened it, we found a wide-eyed, trembling orange tabby inside, clearly frightened and confused. Despite his fear, Tigger showed just how gentle he was, never lashing out, just eagerly waiting for love and safety.
Over the next few weeks, as Tigger received the care and vetting he needed, his true personality started to shine. He quickly became a favorite at the shelter with his constant meows for attention and loving nature. Everyone knew this sweet cat just needed the right person to see how special he truly was.
That person arrived in the form of one of our dedicated volunteers, who instantly connected with Tigger. “He’s everything I’ve been waiting for,” our volunteer said. It was the beginning of an amazing new chapter for both of them. Today, Tigger is not just safe, he’s adored! He has finally found the home he deserves, full of love, companionship, and endless affection.
Angel
Who remembers sweet Angel? She was surrendered at an overcrowded shelter in heartbreaking condition, her coat was so matted it was painful to move, and her body showed signs of long neglect. Every sound made her flinch, and any movement sent her cowering into the corner. Time was running out for her, and with space running low, she was placed on the euthanasia list.
We knew she deserved more than that ending. We took her in, giving her a quiet space to begin healing, and shared her story, hoping someone would see beyond the fear and into the soul of a dog just waiting for a chance. One incredible woman did. The moment she saw that timid face, she knew she had to help. She took her home as a foster. It was the patient care and the steady presence this little dog had never known. It wasn’t easy, but slowly, the fear began to lift.
This shy dog who once couldn’t lift her head was now running, playing, and wagging her tail. Her foster had watched her blossom every step of the way, and she knew there was no going back, she made the adoption official! And now this once forgotten and neglected girl wakes up every day safe, cared for, and truly loved. All thanks to her loving mom and everyone who contributed to her care.
Toto
Toto went from forgotten to forever!
On a rainy day in May 2023, a family found Toto tied up and alone in a park. He arrived at our shelter scared, and filled with anxiety. We didn’t know much about his past, but we knew he deserved a future. We then saw how much behavior rehabilitation he needed. Our trainers worked patiently with him, helping him through his fears. Despite his sweet nature with those he trusted, months passed without a single inquiry or application to adopt him.
After a year in the shelter, one of our incredible volunteers stepped up to foster Toto. They continued his training with love and consistency, hoping someone would finally see the special pup behind his worried eyes. But another year went by, and still no interest. Then one day, his foster realized that Toto had already found his forever home, right by their side.
Today, Toto is living his best life. His new family is committed to loving him and providing a safe home. Because of our amazing foster and you as a supporter, we were able to give Toto the care he needed, he’ll never feel what it is to be discarded and not wanted ever again.
Thorn And Petunia
Thorn and Petunia came into this world under the harshest conditions, a city kill shelter, no more than newborns with their eyes still closed, clinging to life beside their devoted mama. Their tiny cries were a plea for safety, and we couldn’t turn away. We brought the fragile family of four into our care, giving them a quiet, warm space to grow, heal, and simply be kittens.
For three months, they thrived under their mother’s love and our protection, slowly turning fear into curiosity and gaining confidence every day.
When they were ready to face the world, we made sure they had everything they needed, vaccinations, checkups, and all the love we could give. Then something amazing happened. A family met them and immediately saw what we saw: a bond that shouldn’t be broken. They adopted Thorn and Petunia together, giving them a forever home side by side.
Seeing them today, napping in sunbeams and chasing toys without a care in the world, is all the proof we need that love and support can change an animals life.
Heartwarming Before-And-After Photos Show How Love Transforms Rescued Animals At Ama Animal Rescue
When Butterfly came to us, she was in need of more than just healing, she needed hope, a soft place to land, and a family who believed in her. That’s when her foster family stepped in after hearing her story. They opened their hearts and home, ready to help Butterfly find her wings again.
It wasn’t always easy. Butterfly had hurdles to overcome, from medical treatments to learning how to trust again. But this family stood by her every step of the way, offering her the love, stability, and care she had been missing.
And then something amazing happened! they couldn’t let her go. What started as a foster journey turned into a forever one. Butterfly was adopted into the very home that nursed her back to health, now surrounded by her furry siblings and a family who adores her.
Thanks to the incredible support of the @1510foundation , all of Butterfly’s medical care was possible. We are so grateful for their generosity and for every one of you who believed in her.
Eggroll
On a rainy morning, a kind man spotted a tiny, soaked kitten trembling beside a storm drain. He was with another kitten but the man realized his other siblings had passed away. Fearing he wouldn’t survive much longer on the streets, he gently scooped him and his sibling up and rushed him to our shelter. One of the fragile little kitten was Eggroll.
Eggroll arrived scared, malnourished, and sick. Our team gave him the urgent medical care he needed, and our volunteers spent countless hours earning his trust. One day one of our dedicated volunteers decided to foster him, and it did not take long for her to realize Eggroll was the one they had been waiting for.
Today, Eggroll is thriving in his forever home, safe and surrounded by love, living out his kitten dreams of constant play, naps and all the toys he deserves.
Dubu
Do you guys remember Missi?
Just a baby herself, Missi was abandoned with her tiny kittens and ended up in a high risk kill shelter in the South. She had barely begun her own life before it was threatened, along with her newborns. When we learned they were at risk of being euthanized, we knew we had to act fast, and we did.
Missi came into our care with her three week old babies, scared but determined. Despite everything, she was the most loving mama, so gentle, attentive, and fiercely protective. As her kittens grew stronger and more independent, we watched Missi begin to rediscover herself too. She had given so much, and now it was her turn to be cared for, to be loved.
And then came her perfect match. A wonderful woman who saw in Missi, now named Dubu, not just a cat but a little soul who deserved the world. Today, Dubu is living the life she was always meant to have, full of sun naps, toys, and unconditional love.
Pudding
Pudding was one of seven puppies surrendered from an overcrowded home that simply couldn’t provide the care they needed and kept in a small crate with all her siblings for hours on end. She arrived at our rescue scared, malnourished, and so weak.
While receiving the vet care she needed and waiting for her forever home, Pudding began showing signs of illness, tetanus, a condition so rare in dogs that most veterinarians never encounter. A dedicated emergency vet who saw more than just a medical case, she saw a dog worth fighting for. With so much commitment, the vet brought Pudding into her own home to monitor her around the clock and give her the best possible chance to heal.
And Pudding, slowly began to recover. With each passing day, she opened her heart more and more to the person who saved her. It became clear to everyone that Pudding had already found her forever home. Pudding is now safe, healthy, and surrounded by love.
Sable
Do you guys remember Sable? The sweet mama left abandoned with her three kittens.
One afternoon a small enclosed basket was left by our entrance, holding a mama cat and her three scared kittens. There was no note, no knock, no warning. Just Sable, huddled protectively around her babies, trying to comfort them. The kittens were terrified, barely socialized, and clung to her as their only sense of safety.
Despite what she had been through, Sable’s demeanor was sweet and loving. She wasn’t feral, she had clearly known human affection before but thrown out like she didn’t matter. We took her in, gave her the care she desperately needed and waited for her new life to begin.
Now, Sable has found her forever home! A place where she is deep loved and cherished every single day. Sable now named Manon is all about belly rubs, sleeping right next to her mama and being playful.
Milou
Arlo never had a chance to just be a dog. Born and raised in a laboratory, he knew only cold metal crates, clinical hands, and isolation. There were no toys, no warmth, no kindness, just tests. When he was finally released, the world outside was entirely unfamiliar.
His first adoption within this lab, ended in tragedy. Startled and untrained, Arlo broke free from his leash and was hit by a car. The injuries were critical, and the only option given was euthanasia, until we stepped in. Thanks to the generous support of @tali_wax, the many others who helped us and the support of his wonder foster post-operation, Arlo received the surgery he needed and began a long road to recovery, not just physically, but emotionally.
Today, Arlo, now Milou is adopted! He lives a life filled with love in Manhattan. He takes joyful walks through Central Park and soaks up cuddles from his new family and siblings, who say they’re completely obsessed with him. His journey was hard, but your compassion made his second chance possible.
Penelope
Penelope was found starved and neglected, so thin she was just skin and bones, and so weak she could barely walk and yet she still greeted us with the gentlest little tail wag. No one knows how long she suffered, but it was clear she had been without food, care, or kindness for far too long. Even in her fragile state, she showed nothing but sweetness. She was rushed into medical care, where she slowly regained strength, and then placed in foster care where she finally learned what safety felt like. Every day, she fought a little harder to heal.
In time, she was adopted by the family who was meant for her all along. She’s living her best life, spoiled in every way and adored. Her favorite thing in the world is following her mom from room to room like the cutest little shadow. She’s a pro cuddler on the couch and a total social butterfly who loves meeting everyone in the neighborhood. We may never where she came from and what kind of neglect she had to suffer, but we do know this, she now has a full, happy life… and she’ll never know heartbreak again.
Twilight
Twilight’s story went from a being dumped in a paper bag on the street to a forever home.
Early one morning, a kind stranger spotted a paper bag on the side of the highway with “CATS” written on it. To his surprise, inside were three tiny, terrified kittens, including Twilight.
He rushed them to our shelter, and thanks to your support, we got them the medical care they urgently needed. Twilight was scared of the world, hissing and hiding behind everything in his crate. But our amazing volunteers worked day by day to help her feel safe and loved through play and treats.
Then came the moment that changed Twilights life. A wonderful family met Twilight and knew she was the one. Upon meeting the family, Twilight was loving and purring in their arms. She now has a home, a furry sibling named Rook, and a future full of adventures, yummy treats and love.
Shiloh
Shiloh was just hours away from being euthanized when we found him in a city shelter. Labeled “aggressive,” placed on a “do not adopt” list, and deemed unworthy of a second chance, all because he didn’t know how to trust in a world that had already failed him. His story broke our hearts.
He was young, scared, and misunderstood but we knew he deserved so much more. When he arrived at our rescue, he was shut down and terrified. He didn’t need punishment, he needed patience, love, and someone to believe in him.
With the help of a dedicated foster along side our rescue training, who gave him consistent training and gentle guidance, Shiloh began to transform. Slowly but surely, the fearful pup we met started to trust again. Then came the moment we had all hoped for! A family who had recently lost their beloved dog met Shiloh and instantly saw the light in him. They didn’t see a broken dog. They saw a pup with so much love left to give. His new family understood his boundaries and gave him time.
Today, Shiloh is thriving. He’s the heart of his neighborhood, giving his new family endless love and joy.
Tiara
Tiara was the last of her litter, left behind in a home that allowed breeding without any care for where the puppies ended dup. Her siblings were sold to strangers without vetting, and when no one came for Tiara, the family told us she’d be abandoned that very afternoon. We couldn’t bear the thought. With no time to spare, we rushed to bring her in, scared, unsocialized, but with a tiny spark of curiosity in her eyes.
With gentle care, medical attention, and lots of patience, Tiara slowly blossomed. That frightened little girl began to trust, to play, and to love. Just a few weeks later, during a visit from our incredible partner Netcost, one of their volunteers saw her and instantly knew, Tiara was the one. From that moment on, she’s been living the dream: a warm, loving home, a furry sibling, doting parents, endless toys, and spa-level grooming. A true princess, finally treated the way she deserves.
While our hearts ache for the siblings we couldn’t save, we are overjoyed for Tiara and her new family.
Midnight And Eclipse
Midnight and Eclipse were found abandoned in a paper bag labeled “CATS” on the side of a highway. Cold, hungry, and barely clinging to hope, three kittens huddled together for warmth and comfort. A kind passerby spotted them just in time and brought them to our rescue, this was a decision that saved their lives.
With your support, we gave Midnight and Eclipse the medical care they needed and all the love they’d never known. At first, they were so scared they wouldn’t let anyone near. But little by little, our volunteers earned their trust. Midnight started to play, Eclipse began to purr, and together became confident little kittens, ready to find their forever homes.
Midnight and Eclipse were adopted together by a loving cat dad who saw the bond they shared and couldn’t imagine splitting them up. Now, their days are filled with cozy naps, sunbeams, toys, exercise and all the cuddles they could dream of. Because of you, they didn’t just survive, they found a future worth living.
Grace
When 12 year old Grace was surrendered to us, her world turned upside down. Her owner, battling a serious illness, could no longer care for her. Grace arrived with three of her puppies, having already raised two litters and to our heartbreak, we discovered she was pregnant once again. Her aging body couldn’t handle another pregnancy, and tragically, her babies didn’t survive. Grace grieved deeply.
We gave Grace the time and care she needed to heal, both emotionally and physically. Despite everything she had been through, her spirit remained gentle and loving. A few months later, a family reached out, curious about this sweet senior. The moment they met her, it was as if Grace had been waiting for them all along. She lit up with joy, eager to love and be loved in return.
Today, Grace is home. She spends her days lounging next to her new mom and dad, soaking in every moment of peace she’s so clearly earned. Enjoying her strolls around her new neighborhood.
Mocha
When Mocha came to us, she had already given so much. Surrendered alongside her two puppies and their dad, this gentle mama had been living in a cramped apartment, raising two litters with barely enough to go around. Despite everything, Mocha arrived with the sweetest personality and quickly became a volunteer favorite.
Once in our care, Mocha finally got the medical attention she needed and the peace she’d never known. No more puppies to protect. No more struggling to survive. Just belly rubs, warm beds, and playtime. She was always searching for her human and meeting everyone she met with a tail wag and kiss.
Then came the day everything changed: a family walked through our doors and instantly knew Mocha was meant to be theirs. They saw past her tired eyes and into her huge, loving heart. Today, Mocha is finally home, resting, playing, and simply being a dog. Her mama tells us she’s an absolute angel and has become a doggy star in her neighborhood.
Taylor
From the moment Taylor, now sweet Nene, was rescued from a high kill shelter, we knew she was something special. She arrived timid and unsure, having survived uncertain beginnings with little human comfort. Alongside her sibling, she was out of time. But thanks to a lifesaving transport, Taylor was brought to safety.
At first, Nene was quiet and cautious, needing gentle care and time to trust. Our volunteers showered her with love, treats and playtime. Slowly but surely, her playful side began to peek through.
Then, her big moment came. Her adopter walked through the door, and Nene didn’t hesitate, she had chosen her person.
Now, Nene is living her best life, safe and adored. She spends her days lounging in sunbeams, watching the world go by from her favorite window perch, and snuggling close to her new mama. Thank you to everyone who helped give Nene a second chance.
Minis
Minis story began from being abandoned at a kill shelter to finding her forever home. Mini was frail, filthy, and hopelessly matted, abandoned in a high-kill shelter with no one to fight for her. The moment we saw her desperate plea, we knew we had to act fast. Terrified and broken, Mini trembled at the mere sight of people when we brought her into our care. Her fear was heartbreaking, a clear sign of the deep neglect she’d endured. But hope arrived in the form of a kind foster, ready to help her heal.
In that safe, nurturing home, everything changed. Mini was showered with love, patience, and the gentle care she had never known. Slowly, her spirit began to shine through her tail wagged, her eyes brightened, and she showed endless gratitude to those who saved her. It wasn’t long before her foster, now completely in love with Mini, made it official! Mini had found her forever home. Gone are the days of her fear and suffering, Mini will only know love for the rest of her life.