Jenny-Jinya’s comics have a way of reaching into your chest and holding your heart in their hands. Her newest stories are no different—they bring to life the struggles of animals who endure pain and suffering because of humans. Each panel tells a story that’s hard to face but impossible to ignore. Whether it’s a senior dog longing for a home or bears trapped in the cruel bear bile industry, these are lives that matter, and Jenny reminds us of that.

This time, she also brings us the story of a lion, forced to perform under the bright lights of a circus, and the heartbreaking fate of whales hunted in the Faroe Islands. These comics aren’t just about animals—they’re about the impact we leave behind. They’re raw, emotional, and a quiet call to be better.

More info: Instagram | jenny-jinya.com | tiktok.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

    “A comic about something that shouldn’t be a thing anymore”

    A grim reaper character visiting a circus, expressing surprise with emotional themes in animal comics artistry.

    Comic by artist featuring emotional scene with a lion confronting a grim reaper.

    Emotional animal comic featuring a lion reflecting on being called "King of the jungle" and feeling exploited.

    Emotional animal comic featuring a sad lion in a circus setting, reflecting on freedom versus performing tricks.

    Emotional animal comic featuring a lion, with a hooded figure accompanied by text expressing sorrow and farewell.

    Emotional animal comic featuring a skeleton offering souls to a surprised lion.

    Emotional animal comic depicting a lion and five cats in ethereal colors.

    Emotional animal comic highlighting animal cruelty in circuses, featuring a text about captive wild animals.

    Image credits: jenny_jinya

    Many of Jenny-Jinya’s comics depict the Grim Reaper in a surprisingly compassionate role. We asked the artist what inspired this unique portrayal and what the Reaper symbolizes to her.

    “I have always been heartbroken about the way animals are treated in this world. One look at the news or the accounts of animal rights activists and you can see that animals all over the world have to suffer at the hands of humans. And it feels so bizarre how most people just don’t care, even though so much of it could so easily be avoided. Before I drew the first comic, I had read about abused and abandoned dogs. These animals did nothing wrong but were not allowed to be happy for a single day in their short lives. And then I thought, can’t death at least be kind to them if humans couldn’t?”

    “Thousands of bears are suffering in the bear bile industry”

    Emotional animal comic featuring bears discussing a scar in a cage setting.

    “Forced to endure a lifetime in captivity, they are exploited for their bile – an ingredient used in some traditional medicines that is painfully extracted from the bears’ gallbladder.”

    Emotional animal comic featuring two bears discussing a mysterious object.

    Emotional animal comic with two bears in cages discussing past freedom and comforting each other.

    Emotional animal comic depicting a touching conversation between two bears in monochrome.

    Emotional animal comic showing a bear singing to its cub in a cage, expressing love and comfort.

    Emotional animal comic showing a bear missing its mommy, separated by cages.

    Emotional animal comic showing a bear being comforted, conveying deep feelings and connection.

    A hooded figure with a scythe looks at cages and hears singing in an emotional animal comic scene.

    Emotional animal comic showing a caged dog with a comforting spirit beside it.

    Image credits: jenny_jinya

    As Jenny-Jinya’s work continues to gain popularity, we wondered if she feels a growing responsibility to address even more complex or global issues through her art. “That was the case at the beginning, but I almost broke down,” the artist shared. “You WANT to tell stories about everything you hear, you want to save them all, but I had to realize that I’m just one person. I’m not the WWF or Peta, I’m a one-woman show and there’s a whole sea of topics I want to tell stories about. Both for my readers and for myself, I need to tell stories in between that don’t deal with a grievance, to take a breath, to stay sane. Then I go through my list and think about which topic I can come up with a story about. Sometimes organizations also ask if I can take up a certain topic.”

    “Senior pets have a hard time getting adopted”

    Emotional animal comic showing a joyful dog being adopted, while another dog looks sad in a cage.

    “The likelihood of adoption is only 25% compared to 60% for a younger dog. Unfortunately, this is often due to prejudice.”

    Emotional animal comic featuring a sad dog talking about family and youngsters leaving.

    Comic strip showing emotional animals, a sad dog in a cage, and messages of adoption and new beginnings.

    Emotional animal comic of an older dog named Charlie in a cage, waiting for adoption for seven years.

    Emotional animal comic about a dog instructing a toy to escape and find its family.

    Emotional animal comic strip with a sad dog and a mysterious silhouette.

    Emotional animal comic featuring a dog and a skeletal figure in a heartfelt interaction.

    Emotional animal comic with a comforting skeleton and ethereal dog, conveying a touching scene.

    Emotional animal comic depicting a dog's reunion and happiness, featuring tender moments and heartwarming dialogue.

    Emotional animal comic about senior pet adoption rates, featuring a sad dog in a shelter setting.

    Image credits: jenny_jinya

    Jenny-Jinya’s comics shed light on a wide range of animal welfare issues, each with its own unique challenges and heartbreaking realities. We asked her how she researches and prepares to illustrate such diverse and complex topics.

    “That is very different. Sometimes they are well-known problems and I simply read a lot of articles and often also how it is handled in different countries. Sometimes vets or animal rights activists contact me. Sometimes I get topics suggested by my readers. I take notes as much as I can. Sometimes I have a topic and images and scenes immediately pop into my head that would be suitable for a story. But other times I sit in front of it for weeks and just can’t think of anything. It’s a process, but no matter what, I put my heart and soul into it and I hope the stories reach as many people as possible and raise awareness for those issues.”

    “I want to talk about the barbaric whaling in the Faroe Islands, or grindadráp”

    Emotional animal comic by Jenny Jinya featuring a poignant message from a whale to a human in rain boots.

    It is a type of drive hunting that involves herding various species of whales and dolphins, but primarily pilot whales, into shallow bays to be beached, and butchered. Each year, an average of around 700 long-finned pilot whales and several hundred Atlantic white-sided dolphins are caught over the course of the hunting season during the summer.”

    Emotional animal comic featuring a sad person and dolphins, highlighting empathy and understanding through visual storytelling.

    Emotional animal comic featuring silhouetted figures at sea and sentimental text about unity and separation.

    Emotional animal comic featuring fish in water illustrating unity and connection through generations.

    Emotional animal comic with a young girl and reaper watching northern lights, saying "I wish.

    Emotional animal comic featuring glowing aquatic creatures under a moonlit sky with meaningful captions.

    Image credits: jenny_jinya

