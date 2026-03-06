ADVERTISEMENT

Scroll through social media long enough and you’ll eventually see the word “incels.”

At first glance, it can read like regular internet slang being tossed around by bored netizens. But it’s far from that.

Incels — short for involuntary celibates — are mostly heterosexual men who say they’ve been unable to form romantic or physical relationships with women despite desiring one.

These people often gather online to blame, objectify, and insult women and girls and spiral into long rants about how they’ve been dealt a bad genetic hand.

It’s easy to frame incels as simply men who can’t get dates, but the ideology goes much deeper.

On the subreddit r/IncelTear, users collect and share screenshots of such posts to highlight just how extreme and bitter they can get.

Buckle up and hang on tight, because some of these posts get real dark, real quick.

Bored Panda also spoke to American sociologist Michael Kimmel to understand what goes on in incel communities and how to deal with them.

#1

So They Do Understand Confidence Is Important, But Yet Theyre So Convinced Its Their Looks

Text post showing views on women’s dating standards and incels, illustrating angry incels being shamed online.

Char10tte_ Report

toriohno avatar
tori Ohno
tori Ohno
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I asked my husband to marry me.

RELATED:
    #2

    Apparent Ignorance

    Screenshot of an incel private group with a post discussing rejection by females and incel community feelings online.

    MissionCry6992 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. It's mostly because you smell. And refer to us as females.

    #3

    Alpha Mentality 💔

    Screenshot of a social media post about paying for damage done by others, related to angry incels shamed online.

    Forward_Tangerine655 Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the damage mentioned was done by whom? Correct - men.

    Before we dive in, let’s first understand where the word “incel” comes from. And what some of the incel lingo actually means.

    The word originally didn’t have the angry, hateful meaning it has today. In 1997, a Canadian university student named Alana coined the term as a shorthand for “involuntary celibate.”

    She created a website as a friendly space for people of all genders who were feeling lonely or had difficulty forming romantic or physical relationships.

    It was meant to be a supportive place to talk about real feelings of isolation, not to attack anyone.
    #4

    If He'd Been Exposed To Queer Spaces, He Could've Skipped The Misogynistic Extra Steps And Embraced Who He Really Is

    Screenshot from a social media post where an incel shares identifying as asexual, reflecting angry incels shamed online.

    Vivid-Significance70 Report

    #5

    "Women Who Slept With A Hundred Different Men Are Incapable Of Love. She'll Always Compare Her New Lover To A Previous Lover An-" Huhh??? 🤨🤨🤨🤨

    Online conversation showing angry incel comments and responses with users shaming them in a social media thread.

    Pritteto Report

    #6

    Bro Thinks Freezing Eggs Is An Insult 😭🙏

    Screenshot of angry incels posting online, shamed with sarcastic comments about freezing eggs and social insults.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can someone translate this? 304? Inkwell insults?

    By 2000, the term and the community began to change as they migrated onto larger online platforms like Reddit and 4chan.

    Over the 2010s, these spaces were suddenly dominated by young men who started using the word "incel" as part of a group identity — mostly expressing anger and resentment toward women and society.

    Today, incel forums are full of hostile and misogynistic language, and the subculture has found its place within the broader manosphere.

    Manospheres are online forums where such men openly insult feminists while claiming they are the real victims.
    #7

    Incel Take On Feminism

    Text post and comment discussing feminism and relationships, part of angry incels shamed online conversation.

    Char10tte_ Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are they whining that, because they are now financially independent, women are free to have relationships just with men they’re attracted to? Because that probably is partly what feminism was about.

    A study, published earlier this week, showed that 31% of men in their teens and twenties believed "a wife should always obey her husband."

    Social media has played a "huge role" in changing attitudes worldwide, the study's co-author says.

    "It is troubling to see that attitudes towards gender equality are not more positive, particularly among young men. Not only are many Gen Z men putting limiting expectations on women, they are also trapping themselves within restrictive gender norms," says Julia Gillard, Chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership, King’s Business School.

    “We must continue to do more to dispel the idea of a zero-sum game in which women are the only beneficiaries of a gender-equal world. We need to ensure everyone is taken on the gender equality journey, with a clear understanding of why it benefits all of society. This report provides sorely needed knowledge on global gender equality trends," she adds.
    #8

    They Love Making Up Imaginary Problems

    Tweet from Involuntary Celibate highlighting a comparison between two women, related to angry incels shamed online.

    StopSnowflakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure, that's the problem. And not at all that you think personal hygiene is spraying yourself with a can of Lynx everyday.

    Online incel communities have their own vocabulary.

    “Stacys” are attractive women, framed as shallow and manipulative.

    “Chads” are the hyper-masculine, genetically blessed men who supposedly win all the female attention.

    Anyone who tries self-improvement and succeeds is mocked as a “fakecel.”

    And being “blackpilled” refers to the belief that attraction is biologically fixed — that the game of love is rigged from birth.
    #9

    More Nonsense From Facebook

    Illustration showing the concept of love versus money with a sad girl and a happy boy, reflecting angry incels shamed online.

    RealBladethegamer Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened to her arms???

    #10

    He’s Done Being A Nice Guy™️

    Angry incel social media post ranting about women, expressing frustration and anger, with reactions and shares.

    SpicySwiftSanicMemes Report

    joepublique avatar
    Joe Publique
    Joe Publique
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine lacking the self-awareness to realise that if you think like this, then you're not a 'good man'.

    #11

    "George Floyd For Feminists" Bruhh

    Black and white photo of a young woman shown in an online post discussing angry incels getting shamed.

    Pritteto Report

    In these online spaces, women are often described as manipulative, mean or “money-grabbing.”

    Researchers recently analyzed 3.5 million posts on a large incel forum and found that more than 80% of the discussion threads contained at least one misogynistic slur.

    Over half the posts referencing women were explicitly hostile.

    The dehumanizing language — terms like “foid” (short for female humanoid) — isn’t rare. It’s normalized.
    #12

    Twitter Incel Loves Rambling

    Screenshot of incel posts on social media expressing frustration and anger, related to angry incels shamed online.

    ericacharmx Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Browridge? Is that a thing now? And how about not focussing on virginity but personal relationships instead?

    On the topic of why logical arguments often fail with incels, Michael Kimmel, SUNY Distinguished Professor of Sociology and Gender Studies at Stony Brook University, says that trying to reason with members of these communities often misses the point.

    “Incel culture is based on emotion, the experience of being hurt, slighted, made to feel small, and the deeper sense that you are entitled NOT to feel these things, but to be successful with women, strong, powerful, magnetic. I call that feeling ‘aggrieved entitlement.’ So, we sometimes make the mistake of telling people their feelings are wrong,” he notes.
    #13

    They're Think Commander Thira Is A Man Because Her Jawline

    Three digital portraits of strong women characters criticized online, highlighting angry incels getting shamed on social media.

    Pritteto Report

    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Strong woman" isn't a physical characteristic. So far I'm not understanding what most of these twatwaffles are blathering on about.

    #14

    Incel ☕️

    Comic strip titled Incel Logic showing an angry incel angrily complaining about women, illustrating angry incels shamed online.

    [deleted] Report

    To be clear, not every man who struggles with dating ends up in these spaces. But loneliness certainly is a recurring theme.

    In one of the largest surveys of self-identified incels, 48% reported high levels of loneliness, 37% reported daily suicidal thoughts, and 86% said they had experienced bullying.

    The study also showed that participants came from different backgrounds and had varied political beliefs.

    “If we had to point to their most consistent characteristics, it would be incredibly poor mental health and their feelings of bitterness, frustration, and distain towards women — though even these show variation within the sample,” lead author Andrew G. Thomas, a senior psychology lecturer at Swansea University in the UK, said in a news release.

    The study noted that the ‘black-pill’ philosophy — that there is nothing these people can do to improve their romantic prospects — is central to the incel belief system.
    #15

    Women Over 120 Pounds = Fat Pigs According To Incels

    Online forum post showing angry incel comments shaming women, highlighting incels getting shamed online.

    truenighog Report

    #16

    Ahhhh Yes Because Feminism, Male Authors In Spain Must Pretending To Be Women Just To Win Awards

    Tweet about male authors in Spain using female pseudonyms to win awards, with an angry incel meme from a cartoon.

    Pritteto Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no! Women are allowed a voice these days! I'm scared!

    #17

    God Forbid Female Protagonist In Video Games

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a medieval action game release with a comment shaming angry incels online.

    Pritteto Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How insecure about your own masculinity do you have to be if you cannot handle a game with a female main character?

    Most incels are limited to online forums, but a small minority have moved to real-time violence in the recent past.

    A substantial number of them have been connected to hate crimes against women and celebrate attacks that target them.

    In 2020, a Toronto massage parlor attack was ruled to be an incel-inspired act of terrorism — the first time such a crime was legally classified in that way.

    In 2021, a man killed five people in Plymouth, UK. He had posted online about being “blackpilled” and engaged with incel content.

    Canada, the US, and the UK now describe incel-related extremism as an emerging threat category.

    “While most incels will not perpetrate a mass shooting, the toxic collision of aggrieved entitlement and the easy availability of guns suggests that without significant changes in masculinity, the tragedies will continue,” writes Ross Haenfler, associate professor at Grinnell College.
    #18

    "Female Intrasexual Competition" Bruhh What?!

    Screenshot of online discussion shaming angry incels with references to Resident Evil 3 and female competition debates.

    Pritteto Report

    5points
    #19

    God Forbid Women To Get Permanent Contraception Or Sterilization

    Screenshot of a social media thread discussing women's rights and sterilization, related to angry incels shamed online.

    Pritteto Report

    #20

    Incels Discuss Daughters

    Screenshot of an angry incel forum post about adopting daughters to blackpill and teach respect for men.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This sounds a lot like grooming a sëx s***e.

    Some experts believe that incels are part of a larger backlash against changing gender norms.

    As women, LGBTQI people, immigrants and people of color gain more visibility and representation, some men experience that shift as a loss.

    These posts also show that incels mostly blame feminism for everything from declining birth rates to men’s mental health struggles.
    #21

    17 Btc

    Screenshot of an angry incel's social media post showing frustration and controversial opinions, shamed online.

    Gold_Elevator_9917 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Posts like this, the poster assumes they would be one of the winners in life.

    #22

    Oh No, Women Have Standards!

    Screenshot of an incel tweet mocking women and a Reddit post from ForeverAloneWomen showing online incel anger and shaming.

    StopSnowflakes Report

    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The term incel was coined by a woman it is disgusting that men hijacked it.

    It’s easy to frame incels as simply men who can’t get dates.

    But this culture reflects how we still define masculinity — by power, conquest, status and comparison.

    It basically casts women as gatekeepers of male worth.

    Their language may sound like meme culture, but the harm that comes with it is very, very real.
    #23

    Complicated

    Incel subreddit post showing an anxious woman illustration with comments shaming incels online.

    MissionCry6992 Report

    #24

    God Forbid A Woman In A Video Game Looks Like A Human Being And Not A S*x Doll

    Comparison meme showing two characters designed for gamers versus activists, highlighting incels getting shamed online.

    pixel2468 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't Ghost of Yotei set in feudal Japan? Did they have breast enhancement surgery back then?

    #25

    "The Problem Is A Lack Of Masculinity!"

    Meme depicting an angry incel shamed online about toxic masculinity and lack of masculinity issues.

    Ok-Following6886 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toxic masculinity is caused by women? And not angry little man children who are too scared to talk to women in real life? Sure....

    0
    #26

    Ahh Yes, Chicken Allegory

    Raw chicken legs with a caption about settling down, shared in a post shaming angry incels online.

    Pritteto Report

    #27

    It Just Keeps Going…

    Screenshot of an online incel comment blaming feminism as a mental illness, part of angry incels shamed online.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #28

    What Do They Expect To Get In Return??

    Online incels forum post expressing anger and frustration about feeling unappreciated and disrespected by girls.

    antisocial-potato- Report

    #29

    Hell To The No

    Candidate for California governor in suit and glasses, linked to controversial angry incels online shaming discussion.

    ang3l_wolf Report

    #30

    Crashed Out

    Screenshot of an angry incel post shaming social inequality and taxation, related to incels shamed online.

    Gold_Elevator_9917 Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The see women as nothing but incubators.

    #31

    Daniel Is Now Admin

    Screenshot of a tweet from an incel criticizing gender roles in jobs and discussing male loneliness and social issues.

    Gold_Elevator_9917 Report

    #32

    Found This In The Jungle

    Screenshot of an online incel discussion with controversial comments showing angry incels shamed in social media posts.

    MissionCry6992 Report

    #33

    Is That All Relationships Mean To Them?

    Cartoon illustrating the illusion of free choice related to paying for services with limited account balance, shaming angry incels online.

    That1weirdperson Report

    #34

    Average Sad Racist Incel

    Screenshot of an angry incel forum post expressing frustration about feminism and divorce in an online shaming context.

    [deleted] Report

    #35

    The Incel Posts Are Going Crazy Over There

    Tweet by Myron Gaines shaming incels, discussing gender and views, highlighting online backlash against angry incels.

    RevenueSea5466 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell me you've never pleasured a woman....

    #36

    No Words

    Text post discussing inceldom being worse than slavery, highlighting anger and social rejection of incels online.

    Char10tte_ Report

    #37

    Yikes

    Online forum post showing a controversial "Female Prime" chart with harsh comments, featured in angry incels shamed online.

    arglebarglebsparkle1 Report

    joepublique avatar
    Joe Publique
    Joe Publique
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    16 is past prime? Sounds like lil' buddy needs his hard drive checked...

    #38

    I Think Incels Made This. 🤔

    Cartoon from 1926 showing traditional vs modern women with contrasting skills, highlighting debates like those shaming angry incels online.

    ang3l_wolf Report

    #39

    Delusional Incel Claims All Women Sleep With Hundreds Of Men In Their Lifetime And Only Care About "Hot Men"

    Screenshot of angry incel online conversation debating relationships, accompanied by an old red car with visible damage.

    Carlos4Loko Report

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    4? foidaloid? I DO NOT WANT TO GOOGLE THAT! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    #40

    Typical Incel

    Meme showing incel humor with a cartoon character and contrasting images, highlighting online shaming of angry incels.

    Vivid-Significance70 Report

    #41

    Stumbled Upon This TikTok Video Asking People Who They Would Prefer Sexually Between These Two (Canonically 5-6 Year Old Girls) From The Anime Spy X Family. I'm Disgusted, But Not Surprised

    Anime-style illustration of two girls holding hands, paired with online comments, related to angry incels shamed online.

    Angels_of_Death_Zack Report

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can some law enforcement enter these rooms to keep an eye on them? 😳😡

    #42

    FBI Where You At

    Text screenshot showing a confession from an angry incel describing hiding and feeling aroused, related to online shaming content.

    rabidraccoonenergy Report

    #43

    Coming From A Man Whose Mummy Still Washes His Undies

    Text post discussing patrilocal system revenge and independence, highlighting anger and frustration common in online incel debates.

    Far-Carpenter3306 Report

    #44

    They Are Really Angry Over Video Game Silent Hill F

    Screenshot of angry incels shamed online with dark digital portrait and harsh comments on social media threads.

    Pritteto Report

    #45

    Apparently Having A Healthy, Loving Relationship Is Slavery For Them

    Screenshot of an angry incel comment criticizing relationships, illustrating moments of online incel shaming.

    Scar-sarah Report

    #46

    Seek Help

    Angry incel ranting about lashing out violently after years of bullying, part of shamed incels online posts.

    JonathanJoestar336 Report

    #47

    Ahh Yes, Somehow This Is Immigrants, Feminists And Women Fault

    Online exchange showcasing angry incels shamed for controversial views on feminism and masculinity.

    Pritteto Report

    #48

    If You Don’t Agree With My Ideology, You’re A Simp Or An Undercover Woman!

    Reddit post on r/AskIndianMen discussing perceived infiltration and gender dynamics involving angry incels shamed online.

    OmegaGoober Report

    #49

    "Hoe-Flation"

    Screenshot of online angry incel comments shamed in a heated Twitter thread about OF girls and high value men.

    Pritteto Report

    #50

    "Not White"

    Illustration showing angry incels shaming a lonely person behind a door with various insults and labels.

    Dianap542 Report

    #51

    Incel Spotted Defending Epstein

    YouTube channel page of 01WaifuSENPAI with video thumbnails showing controversial content and online shaming.

    Green_Anywhere6715 Report

    #52

    Apparently, Incels Can't Reproduce Because Of Modern Society . In The Distant Past They Could Easily Get A Mate

    Screenshot of angry incels online discussing mating as a privilege of the elite, reflecting incel anger and online shaming.

    truenighog Report

    #53

    "I Can Only Get Laid When It's In A War Scenario And I Have A Gun To Their Heads"

    Comment from online forum showing an angry incel expressing frustration about invading countries with attractive women.

    Pancake_Maker_1031 Report

    #54

    Cousinmaxxing…did He Seriously Plan On Being With His Cousin?!?

    Screenshot of an angry incel forum post complaining about a cousin becoming a popular Stacy on Instagram.

    [deleted] Report

    #55

    Wise Intellectual Lectures His Incel Colleagues

    Screenshot of an incel forum post contrasting desires of angry incels seeking women, wealth, family, and fulfillment.

    IceCat767 Report

    #56

    Therapy Only Works For Females Lmaoo

    Screenshot of an online chat showing angry incels being shamed with mocking messages and emojis.

    angel_cherrysx Report

    #57

    Saw This In The Comment Section Of A Really Wholesome Video (The Video Says Absolutely Nothing About Money And You Can See That She Is Visibly Super Excited To Be With Him)

    Screenshot of online video with angry incel comment thread showing reactions and shaming in social media discussion.

    [deleted] Report

    #58

    Ah Yes The Aggressive Ideas Of Self Improvement And Stop Hate

    Text discussing teenagers' aggressive anti-incel rhetoric and social trends shaping views on angry incels online.

    Char10tte_ Report

    #59

    Theyre Starting To Turn On Each Other

    Text post discussing social skills and appearance in incel communities, illustrating angry incels getting shamed online.

    Char10tte_ Report

    #60

    This Incel Wants To Interview And Then End Women If They Give Answers He Doesn't Like

    Chat message showing aggressive and violent threats from an angry incel, illustrating online shaming incidents.

    Rixia Report

    #61

    Found A New Sub Of Theirs

    Angry incel shares a plate of toasted bread with sliced tomatoes as part of a punishment meal online.

    pyrhus626 Report

    #62

    Rich R/ Shortguy Expects Sympathy But Has No Sympathy For Struggling People (Which Are Most People)

    Screenshot of online discussion where commenters critique and shame angry incels for their entitled attitudes and actions.

    Vivid-Significance70 Report

    #63

    Indian Memes Are Going Through Sexist Rabbit Hole

    Two women discussing online shaming of angry incels, with text about body count opinions in an outdoor setting.

    karleyekaw765 Report

    #64

    The Ultimate Creep Who Uses Money To Lure Young Struggling Women

    Meme showing a man boasting about success while pictured with his crush’s daughter, highlighting online incel shaming moments.

    Vivid-Significance70 Report

    #65

    "N-No-Nooo How Dare You Criticize Over What I Said!!"

    Screenshot of an anonymous angry incel rant shamed online for offensive language and performative behavior.

    Pritteto Report

    #66

    Racist Incel Defends Femicide

    Screenshot of online post showing profile and story of Christina Michelle Jones with incel shaming content.

    IBribeMyBF Report

    #67

    "Masculinist" Melts Down After Experiencing A Fraction Of What We Go Through Every Day

    Two side-by-side photos showing a brother and his sister with her boyfriend, highlighting incel shaming online.

    Vivid-Significance70 Report

    #68

    Incel's Opinion On Emiru

    Screenshot of an angry incel comment online, exemplifying incel anger and online shaming interactions.

    Derreston Report

    #69

    Mental Illness Thinking Like This

    Screenshot of posts from a certified incel account discussing personal struggles and incel experiences online.

    ericacharmx Report

    #70

    Incel Has A Breakdown, Claims R/ Pointlesslygendered Is A Misandrist Echo Chamber

    Online comment showing toxic masculinity callout and incel shaming in a heated gender equality debate on social media.

    Agreeable-Bid-9120 Report

    #71

    R/ Shortguy Refuses To Date Women Older Than Their 20s

    Reddit post discussing a detailed checklist about women who like short guys, highlighting incel shaming online.

    Vivid-Significance70 Report

    #72

    ‘Attractive People Don’t Exist On Reddit’

    Online comments showing angry incels being shamed with sarcastic remarks about appearance and social status.

    Necessary_Cat185 Report

    #73

    The Kindest Incel In History

    Text message screenshot showing a user criticizing women and expressing controversial views related to angry incels shamed online.

    Rixia Report

    #74

    Found This On Instagram

    Social media comments thread showing reactions and replies related to angry incels shamed online on a mobile screen.

    FuckCock69420 Report

    #75

    Ahh Yes, Let's Compare Not Having S*x To Starvation, Because That's How Analogies Work, Right?

    Screenshot of online conversation where angry incels debate and get shamed with sarcastic and critical comments visible.

    Pritteto Report

    #76

    Nobody Wants Your Space Brother

    Anime character with tears and distressed expression, caption about angry incels being shamed online in men spaces.

    Getlazered234 Report

    #77

    Ahh Yes, The Left Have Pushed White Men Out

    Screenshot of angry incels shaming leftists in online comments with debates about money and government spending.

    Pritteto Report

