Bored Panda has put together the most hilarious and eye-opening ones for you to scroll through while you try to remove yet another clump of hair from the couch, the shower and the rug. Don't forget to upvote your favorites!

Venus' little secrets only get revealed once a woman allows a special man access into her heart, life and home. Before then, the guys are none the wiser about what ladies are really like. A curious bod recently asked , " What habits of women surprised you the most after getting into a serious relationship? " and the list read like a never-ending mystery novel.

Men are from Mars. Women are from Venus. And apparently, on Venus, there's a lot of hair... everywhere. There can never be enough toilet rolls. Cars are filled with candy wrappers from 2015. And furniture is constantly being rearranged.

#1 How much they question themselves when they should not.

Men are from Mars, women are from Venus and life looks very different on each planet. Even the languages aren't quite the same. According to a team of psychologists from San Francisco State University, men and women communicate differently. They looked specifically at something called "communicative abstraction," which is how we verbally convey our ideas and emotions. The experts say it’s the tendency of people to use "abstract speech that focuses on the broader picture and ultimate purpose of action rather than concrete speech focusing on details and the means of attaining action." "One gender difference that has been pointed to anecdotally is the tendency of women to speak about specifics and men to speak about the bigger picture," noted the team. "Across a series of six studies, we [found] that men communicate more abstractly than women."

#2 The amount of hair that appears… everywhere. It’s like living with a very elegant shedding cat.

#3 Their personal skincare and hair care routines and how expensive they are. So many specific products to do specific things. "This is for hydrating the face, but only at nighttime. This one is for daytime bc it has sunblock in it. This one is for the body. That one has glitter in it!"



Oh, and they burp and fart like sailors.

There's a classic stereotype that men won't ask for directions on Mars, or Earth. They'd much rather get lost, and drive around mindlessly, until they finally find their way. While that might not be 100% true, research has found that men and women navigate the world differently. According to Stanford University's site, navigation studies in both humans and rats show that females of both species tend to rely on landmarks, while males more typically get around by "calculating one’s position by estimating the direction and distance traveled rather than using landmarks." ADVERTISEMENT

#4 They just want you to be there.



Like, that's it.



I could be reading a book, but if I am there, it's somehow better.

#5 I came here to write about hair, but it's already all over the comments, just like it is at home.

#6 They stash hair elastics like a squirrel. Its entropy, hair elastics will expand to fill all available spaces that could possibly contain hair elastics. I've got daughters now too so the level has increased, but you logrithmically reach a saturation point of hair elastics as you add more women to the same space.

There are plenty of other differences when it comes to life on Mars vs. Venus. "Women excel in several measures of verbal ability — pretty much all of them, except for verbal analogies. Women’s reading comprehension and writing ability consistently exceed that of men, on average. They out­perform men in tests of fine-motor coordination and perceptual speed. They’re more adept at retrieving information from long-term memory," notes the Stanford University site.

#7 The ability to remove their bra in one fluid motion as they are walking through the door after a long day!

#8 She keeps the house spotless but her car would have fast food wrappers from 2015 in it if I didn't throw them away.

#9 The constant anxiety about everything. Seemingly every woman lives like she is a boyscout and needs to be prepared for everything that might happen no matter how small of a chance that it might be.



For example we'll go on 3 day trip and she'll bring 15 pairs of underwear because "what if I poop myself 5 times a day?" then she'll think I'm crazy because I might bring 3. I don't understand, I have a wallet with money, if this unlikely scenario happens we can just buy more.

The site adds that men, on average, can more easily juggle items in working memory. They're also apparently better at visualizing what happens when a complicated two- or three-dimensional shape is rotated in space, as well as at correctly determining angles from the horizontal. Men, it turns out, are generally better than women at tracking moving objects and at aiming projectiles. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 If we’re talking general patterns, one thing that surprised me was how much mental and emotional load many women carry by default. There’s a constant background awareness around safety, social dynamics, expectations, and consequences that most men never have to think about. Being close to someone made that gap very obvious.



Some are vocal, most are observant but closed off. I don’t blame them in the slightest.



Granted this realization happened much earlier in my life, it seemingly continues to grow.



Be better, guys.

#11 How loud they fart.

#12 They like food delivered, and they like baths.

There are big differences between men and women when it comes to mental health too. "Women are twice as likely as men to experience clinical depression in their lifetimes; likewise for post-traumatic stress disorder," notes Stanford, adding that men are twice as likely to become dependent on substances and 40% more likely to develop schizophrenia. Boys’ dyslexia rate is also higher than that of girls, as is their likelihood of being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

#13 How particular they are with many things that I couldn’t care less about.

#14 The variety of hair clips and grips! They get everywhereeeeee!

#15 Dawdling, anytime we need to leave the house.

Apparently the reason men's and women's brains are different is not because they come from different planets. But rather, in big part because of the hormones running through them. "In female mammals, the primary additives are a few members of the set of molecules called estrogens, along with another molecule called progesterone; and in males, testosterone and a few look-alikes collectively deemed androgens," explains the university site. These hormones play a part in how we think and behave. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Putting their hair on the wall of the shower and leaving it there. Don’t even get me started on cleaning out the Chewbacca monster clogging the shower drain every week.

#17 How much toilet paper gets used. I put up a brand new roll anytime my significant other is planning on coming over, and it's gone in less than a day. I'm not upset by it by any means, but I find myself asking if I have enough rolls or if I need to go to the store to get more. I have wet wipes as well, and those also seem to go at a much faster rate than when I'm alone.

#18 They do in fact, make poopies too.

#19 How many cups they use in a day, and at the same time.

#20 The number of times theyd talk about a problem at work that had me think maybe youre the problem. (The number of times I made the mistake of SAYING that is one.).

#21 They never stop comparing.

#22 The classic question I hear from her whenever we're going out but most especially to a party or to dinner with other couples is this one. "How do I look?" I usually say that she looks fine or good. If that doesn't work, I stream Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight". Because in my eyes she always looks wonderful. That's why I am attracted to her and love her.

#23 I only truly understood that thing women have about constantly wanting to rearrange the furniture after we finally moved in together.

You know, that sudden urge to drag the sofa to the other side of the room or swap everything around just to make the place feel fresh.

#24 How the majority of them can’t feed themselves properly.

#25 A big one: Taking at least an hour to get ready to go anywhere. Even something as simple as going to a movie theatre.

#26 The fact this is getting asked every other day mean you guys are hopeless.



Stop being slobs and take care of your home.

#27 They will often complain about things but aren’t interested in hearing about potential solutions to the problem. They more want to hear you agree with them that they are right to feel the way they do and add your own similar experiences to show that you can relate to their problems. This is uncommon for me when I’m with male friends, who usually are interested in hearing potential solutions if they are complaining about something.

#28 The stereotype "they dont like you having fun without them" is totally true.

#29 Just how much toilet paper they use daily. I went from a roll lasting a month in my house living alone to a roll every few days living with a girlfriend.

#30 They pee loud.

#31 Remember that line from The Crow, where Eric says, "Nothing is trivial?" All they want, more than anything, is for you to care about the stupid, silly, and inane things they care about.



Did they change their nails from coffin-tip to round?

Did she cut two inches of hair off?

Did she see some trinket that called to her like a siren's song, that you'd never notice in a skrillion years?



To you, these are frivolities, but you are to be treat them like she discovered cold fusion, how the dinosaurs went extinct, and where great white sharks go to breed.



Do that, and she will love you and treat you like the guy in those smut books she swears she doesn't read.

#32 My wife changes clothes 5 or 6 times a day. Laundry is 90% her clothes.



Shower, beauty routine takes more than an hour twice a day. I love her soft smooth skin.

#33 This isn't reslly a habit but before my ex went through menopause her farts were absolutely devastating. I mean I am not exaggerating, I would be gasping for air and run out of the room. They were SO BAD. It was like an animal crawled up her a*s and died. Like she was releasing corpse stench. Thankfully they went away with menopause but she got a kick out of clearing the room while it lasted. 😆.

#34 They will fight you tooth and nails over a small thing because they were hungry .

#35 When my partner gets in the shower saying I'll be ready in 5 , the only time i get a free hour to game or scroll uninterrupted.

#36 Showers in boiling water. It’s almost steam.

#37 The amount of garbage she generates.



I used to have to wheel my trash can to the curb for pickup once every 5-6 weeks when I was alone, now it's weekly.



Recycling is similarly affected.

#38 Clothes, clothes everywhere and we have nothing to wear everrrr!

#39 The time it takes to do her hair. I towel dry mine.

#40 Cutting pizza with scissors.

#41 The first time I lived with a girl who did her own waxing was an eye-opener, that wax is a bugger to remove.

#42 My husband was mostly surprised by our ability to remember every detail like whole conversations.

#43 The amount of toilet paper used!!!

#44 Rooms that cycle between neckbeard messy and spotless. The first time you see a girls messy room is the same as when you realize they drop big dookies like everyone else.

#45 Unrealistic expectations.

#46 Hair ties and pins magically appear in the most random places.