Men are from Mars. Women are from Venus. And apparently, on Venus, there's a lot of hair... everywhere. There can never be enough toilet rolls. Cars are filled with candy wrappers from 2015. And furniture is constantly being rearranged.

Venus' little secrets only get revealed once a woman allows a special man access into her heart, life and home. Before then, the guys are none the wiser about what ladies are really like. A curious bod recently asked, "What habits of women surprised you the most after getting into a serious relationship?" and the list read like a never-ending mystery novel.

Bored Panda has put together the most hilarious and eye-opening ones for you to scroll through while you try to remove yet another clump of hair from the couch, the shower and the rug. Don't forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Young woman in floral sweater sitting on couch, thoughtfully using laptop, reflecting on things learned about women in relationships. How much they question themselves when they should not.

Beenthere-doneit55 , Oleg Ivanov Report

Men are from Mars, women are from Venus and life looks very different on each planet. Even the languages aren't quite the same.

According to a team of psychologists from San Francisco State University, men and women communicate differently. They looked specifically at something called "communicative abstraction," which is how we verbally convey our ideas and emotions.

The experts say it’s the tendency of people to use "abstract speech that focuses on the broader picture and ultimate purpose of action rather than concrete speech focusing on details and the means of attaining action."

"One gender difference that has been pointed to anecdotally is the tendency of women to speak about specifics and men to speak about the bigger picture," noted the team. "Across a series of six studies, we [found] that men communicate more abstractly than women."
    #2

    A close-up of tangled strands of hair stuck on white bathroom tiles relating to men share things they learned about women. The amount of hair that appears… everywhere. It’s like living with a very elegant shedding cat.

    Zestyclose_Recipe395 , CalligrapherLong3206 Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is like my daughters hair, my own hair is thin and blonde my husband wouldn't notice it

    #3

    Woman with a towel on her head applying serum to her face, representing things men learned about women in relationships. Their personal skincare and hair care routines and how expensive they are. So many specific products to do specific things. "This is for hydrating the face, but only at nighttime. This one is for daytime bc it has sunblock in it. This one is for the body. That one has glitter in it!"

    Oh, and they burp and fart like sailors.

    Thump241 , Karolina Grabowska Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1 face cream, 1 face wash, less is more and its better out than in when it comes to burps and farts

    There's a classic stereotype that men won't ask for directions on Mars, or Earth. They'd much rather get lost, and drive around mindlessly, until they finally find their way. While that might not be 100% true, research has found that men and women navigate the world differently.

    According to Stanford University's site, navigation studies in both humans and rats show that females of both species tend to rely on landmarks, while males more typically get around by "calculating one’s position by estimating the direction and distance traveled rather than using landmarks."

    #4

    A couple sitting on a couch together, sharing moments and insights about women from serious relationships. They just want you to be there.

    Like, that's it.

    I could be reading a book, but if I am there, it's somehow better.

    SomeGuyInSanJoseCa , Curated Lifestyle Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This goes both ways, in hospital all nov dec working and now im home more i notice even if im in the next room they are happy im just here

    #5

    Woman with long brown hair being combed, illustrating insights men share about women from serious relationships. I came here to write about hair, but it's already all over the comments, just like it is at home.

    DrippingWithDesiree , Mathilde Langevin Report

    #6

    Colorful hair ties organized in a plastic container, representing men's insights about women from serious relationships. They stash hair elastics like a squirrel. Its entropy, hair elastics will expand to fill all available spaces that could possibly contain hair elastics. I've got daughters now too so the level has increased, but you logrithmically reach a saturation point of hair elastics as you add more women to the same space.

    ChipotleMayoFusion , HippyGrrrl Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes hair bobbins but especially hair clips or Bobby pins as some would call them

    0
    There are plenty of other differences when it comes to life on Mars vs. Venus.

    "Women excel in several measures of verbal ability — pretty much all of them, except for verbal analogies. Women’s reading comprehension and writing ability consistently exceed that of men, on average. They out­perform men in tests of fine-motor coordination and perceptual speed. They’re more adept at retrieving information from long-term memory," notes the Stanford University site.
    #7

    Hand holding a black bra with molded cups indoors, illustrating men share things they learned about women from relationships. The ability to remove their bra in one fluid motion as they are walking through the door after a long day!

    ProgMusicMan , QueenOfNZ Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The minute my front door closes im taking my bra off as im walking in, my bra is like my shoes, do not wear in the home

    #8

    Cluttered and dirty car interior showing a messy floor and stained seat illustrating men share lessons about women. She keeps the house spotless but her car would have fast food wrappers from 2015 in it if I didn't throw them away.

    DryDescription3375 , The-Spaceman Report

    #9

    Young woman resting her head on hands, reflecting emotions often revealed in serious relationships with women shared by men. The constant anxiety about everything. Seemingly every woman lives like she is a boyscout and needs to be prepared for everything that might happen no matter how small of a chance that it might be.

    For example we'll go on 3 day trip and she'll bring 15 pairs of underwear because "what if I poop myself 5 times a day?" then she'll think I'm crazy because I might bring 3. I don't understand, I have a wallet with money, if this unlikely scenario happens we can just buy more.

    Zardif , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would bring 5 pairs for a 3 day trip and if I needed more I would just go buy some

    0
    The site adds that men, on average, can more easily juggle items in working memory. They're also apparently better at visualizing what happens when a complicated two- or three-dimensional shape is rotated in space, as well as at correctly determining angles from the horizontal. Men, it turns out, are generally better than women at tracking moving objects and at aiming projectiles.

    #10

    Young woman in a white dress appearing thoughtful and anxious, reflecting on relationships and emotions about women. If we’re talking general patterns, one thing that surprised me was how much mental and emotional load many women carry by default. There’s a constant background awareness around safety, social dynamics, expectations, and consequences that most men never have to think about. Being close to someone made that gap very obvious.

    Some are vocal, most are observant but closed off. I don’t blame them in the slightest.

    Granted this realization happened much earlier in my life, it seemingly continues to grow.

    Be better, guys.

    sflpilot , Gabriel Ponton Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank God i have a husband who dosnt need to do better, he is always there to help me carry the load and is very aware of what I'm going through and is so super helpful and thoughtful

    0
    #11

    Young woman with long hair smiling happily, illustrating insights men learned about women from serious relationships. How loud they fart.

    GuybrushFunkwood , Mathilda Khoo Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg my poor dog got the fright of his life when he was lying on my legs and I farted so loud and I was laughing so much I farted again

    0
    #12

    Feet resting in a bathtub surrounded by candles and plants, reflecting calm moments from serious relationships with women. They like food delivered, and they like baths.

    MeeloP , Anita Austvika Report

    There are big differences between men and women when it comes to mental health too.

    "Women are twice as likely as men to experience clinical depression in their lifetimes; likewise for post-traumatic stress disorder," notes Stanford, adding that men are twice as likely to become dependent on substances and 40% more likely to develop schizophrenia.

    Boys’ dyslexia rate is also higher than that of girls, as is their likelihood of being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
    #13

    Young woman wearing a hat holding a coffee cup, engaging in conversation about men sharing lessons from serious relationships. How particular they are with many things that I couldn’t care less about.

    Background_Age9242 , Getty Images Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, some of us couldn't care less either

    0
    #14

    Various colorful hair clips and accessories laid out on a gray quilt, relating to men sharing insights about women. The variety of hair clips and grips! They get everywhereeeeee!

    Wizardof_Wisdom , reddit Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So true 🙈 I even annoy myself with this sometimes

    0
    #15

    Woman in a white robe looking in the bathroom mirror, reflecting on lessons men learned about women in relationships. Dawdling, anytime we need to leave the house.

    EaseBig1241 , Getty Images Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm up and gone straight out the door and my husband would be finishing coffee, double checking doors are locked, has keys and so on

    0
    Apparently the reason men's and women's brains are different is not because they come from different planets. But rather, in big part because of the hormones running through them.

    "In female mammals, the primary additives are a few members of the set of molecules called estrogens, along with another molecule called progesterone; and in males, testosterone and a few look-alikes collectively deemed androgens," explains the university site.

    These hormones play a part in how we think and behave.

    #16

    Putting their hair on the wall of the shower and leaving it there. Don’t even get me started on cleaning out the Chewbacca monster clogging the shower drain every week.

    Mobile_Bathroom_6465 Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its nasty but I do clean my kids hair from the drain and shower walls so I get it

    0
    #17

    How much toilet paper gets used. I put up a brand new roll anytime my significant other is planning on coming over, and it's gone in less than a day. I'm not upset by it by any means, but I find myself asking if I have enough rolls or if I need to go to the store to get more. I have wet wipes as well, and those also seem to go at a much faster rate than when I'm alone.

    Jedi_Joeda Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men shake with no tp, women pat with toilet paper

    0
    #18

    They do in fact, make poopies too.

    TomSkerritt666 Report

    #19

    How many cups they use in a day, and at the same time.

    AcceptableBowler2832 Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Noooo I use 1 cup and wash it and my husband could have 1 used in living room, 2 on kitchen counter, 1 in bedroom and 1 outside that he forgot to bring in while outside with the dog 🤯

    0
    #20

    The number of times theyd talk about a problem at work that had me think maybe youre the problem. (The number of times I made the mistake of SAYING that is one.).

    thecountnotthesaint Report

    #21

    They never stop comparing.

    ForcedGoodbye Report

    #22

    The classic question I hear from her whenever we're going out but most especially to a party or to dinner with other couples is this one. "How do I look?" I usually say that she looks fine or good. If that doesn't work, I stream Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight". Because in my eyes she always looks wonderful. That's why I am attracted to her and love her.

    malibuguytonygem Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know I look amazing when my husband tells me to wear that dress just for him when we're not off out, I don't need to ask he always tells me when I look well

    0
    #23

    I only truly understood that thing women have about constantly wanting to rearrange the furniture after we finally moved in together.
    You know, that sudden urge to drag the sofa to the other side of the room or swap everything around just to make the place feel fresh.

    YoghurtNo832 Report

    #24

    How the majority of them can’t feed themselves properly.

    Jonesy_of_Nostromo Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Husband is a cheif so no need to cook thank God because im c**p at it anyways

    0
    #25

    A big one: Taking at least an hour to get ready to go anywhere. Even something as simple as going to a movie theatre.

    JamestotheJam Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Na sure who is going to see you in the dark anyways, I go in cozy comfortable out the door quickly clothes

    0
    #26

    The fact this is getting asked every other day mean you guys are hopeless.

    Stop being slobs and take care of your home.

    clearcontroller Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wft apart from one woman, i don't know any more that dont take care of the home and are slobs

    0
    #27

    They will often complain about things but aren’t interested in hearing about potential solutions to the problem. They more want to hear you agree with them that they are right to feel the way they do and add your own similar experiences to show that you can relate to their problems. This is uncommon for me when I’m with male friends, who usually are interested in hearing potential solutions if they are complaining about something.

    Aggressive-Cut5836 Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you don't want to hear the truth then don't ask, many of my friends/family dont complain to me because I give them straight answer instead of what they want to hear and when I ask my husband something he tells me straight rather than what I would like to hear aswel

    0
    #28

    The stereotype "they dont like you having fun without them" is totally true.

    CreativeSwordfish391 Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No its not, I go out with the girls for a night out and im always telling my husband to go on a lads night out even to a casino/pub for poker night or go play pool/snooker but he wont because he dosnt drink much and dosnt like being around drunken eejits

    0
    #29

    Just how much toilet paper they use daily. I went from a roll lasting a month in my house living alone to a roll every few days living with a girlfriend.

    massonla Report

    #30

    They pee loud.

    ohgodtits2 Report

    #31

    Remember that line from The Crow, where Eric says, "Nothing is trivial?" All they want, more than anything, is for you to care about the stupid, silly, and inane things they care about.

    Did they change their nails from coffin-tip to round?
    Did she cut two inches of hair off?
    Did she see some trinket that called to her like a siren's song, that you'd never notice in a skrillion years?

    To you, these are frivolities, but you are to be treat them like she discovered cold fusion, how the dinosaurs went extinct, and where great white sharks go to breed.

    Do that, and she will love you and treat you like the guy in those smut books she swears she doesn't read.

    jairizard Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't expect anyone at all to notice if I got a few inches off my hair or changed my nails so my husband is safe not noticing the little things, if I went from brown to blonde and he didn't notice then he would be in trouble 🙈

    0
    #32

    My wife changes clothes 5 or 6 times a day. Laundry is 90% her clothes.

    Shower, beauty routine takes more than an hour twice a day. I love her soft smooth skin.

    swomismybitch Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow 5 or 6 times a day 🤯 how much clothes does she have

    0
    #33

    This isn't reslly a habit but before my ex went through menopause her farts were absolutely devastating. I mean I am not exaggerating, I would be gasping for air and run out of the room. They were SO BAD. It was like an animal crawled up her a*s and died. Like she was releasing corpse stench. Thankfully they went away with menopause but she got a kick out of clearing the room while it lasted. 😆.

    notionocean Report

    #34

    They will fight you tooth and nails over a small thing because they were hungry .

    ---daddylonglegs--- Report

    #35

    When my partner gets in the shower saying I'll be ready in 5 , the only time i get a free hour to game or scroll uninterrupted.

    Significant-Fig2485 Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If i say I will be ready in 5 my husband knows he has atleast 20 minutes to wait

    0
    #36

    Showers in boiling water. It’s almost steam.

    MisterListerReseller Report

    #37

    The amount of garbage she generates.

    I used to have to wheel my trash can to the curb for pickup once every 5-6 weeks when I was alone, now it's weekly.

    Recycling is similarly affected.

    Capable-Historian392 Report

    #38

    Clothes, clothes everywhere and we have nothing to wear everrrr!

    Overall-Dress6811 Report

    #39

    The time it takes to do her hair. I towel dry mine.

    CarlJustCarl Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most men use a towel once and the hair is dry already, i have to blow dry long hair and straighten it so I dont look like a mushroom

    0
    #40

    Cutting pizza with scissors.

    ThimMerrilyn Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nooo I wouldn't use a scissors mostly because I would be afraid my husband had already used it for non food related cutting

    0
    #41

    The first time I lived with a girl who did her own waxing was an eye-opener, that wax is a bugger to remove.

    just_some_guy65 Report

    #42

    My husband was mostly surprised by our ability to remember every detail like whole conversations.

    Lumpy_Manufacturer53 Report

    #43

    The amount of toilet paper used!!!

    Cultural-Homework401 Report

    #44

    Rooms that cycle between neckbeard messy and spotless. The first time you see a girls messy room is the same as when you realize they drop big dookies like everyone else.

    BigSquiggity Report

    #45

    Unrealistic expectations.

    Ok-Anything-3605 Report

    #46

    Hair ties and pins magically appear in the most random places.

    Steed88 Report

