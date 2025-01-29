All sorts of cute situations like that were recently discussed on an ‘Ask Reddit’ thread, after one user asked the women in the community about something a guy has done—intentionally or not—that made them think, “Wow, he’s different” (in a good way). Quite a few women shared their stories, so if you’re curious to read them or if you’re in need of a boost of wholesome, scroll down to find them on the list below and get ready to have your heart completely melted. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Such moments don’t necessarily have to be grandiose—sometimes, something seemingly insignificant can make one weak at the knees more than a grand gesture would. Something like uttering words of affirmation that make a person feel loved and safe, or bringing them soup when they’re sick, just to give a couple examples .

Many coupled-up people would likely be able to pinpoint the moment they realized that things with their partner were getting serious; or that at least, they were very much into the person they were dating or spending time with.

#1 We went to pick up our puppy and while I was getting pup settled in the back of the car, I look back and see my guy bent down and thanking the mama dog, promising her we would take care of her baby.



Been married over 15 years now.

#2 When my husband was my boyfriend, I noticed that he always acknowledged everyone in the room. For instance, whenever we were in a room with my entire family, he would approach absolutely everyone, my dad, mom, sister, cousins, uncles, aunts, friends, and be able to establish a conversation, and a relationship with them eventually. Even my relatives’ dog knew him to be the only one, that could set aside some time just to pet him.



At first, I thought that my boyfriend is just a social being, which I was appreciative of seeing as how I personally have been always a socially inept, awkward individual, but eventually this gift of his reaped dividends too, as when a close cousin of mine, let’s say, fell in with the bad sort of crowd and was in desperate need of help and support, the only person she felt comfortable reaching out to, was my boyfriend, who was then able to pass word to the rest of the family, and also rescue her.

#3 He broke up with me because he was moving out of state for a job and I just wasn't going to be able to follow him. He brought me flowers, snacks, dinner, cards, and I don't remember what else to soften the blow.



When he came back to visit, I was struggling, hard, as in I could barely afford to feed myself. When he stopped by to see me, he had arms full of groceries to stock my fridge and pantry for weeks. He also kept trying to give me cash but I refused. After he left, I found money stuck under something on my counter (can't remember what).



He died a few years later in a car accident.



Chris, you were one of a kind. I'll never miss the opportunity to tell the world what a uniquely amazing human you were.

#4 In high school, one of my guy friends who liked me baked me a big plate of chocolate chip cookies and randomly gave it to me one day. I finished the whole plate during one class, and he was impressed and also a bit horrified. I thought it was super cute and unusual for a dude to bake someone cookies.



He and I have been together going on 16 years, married for almost 7. How he baked me cookies is one thing I'll never forget.

#5 When we were young, dating and still living with our respective parents, my car motor blew and I didn’t have rides to work. He would drop his car off to me after he got out of work in the middle of the night while I was asleep and walk home so I had a way to work in the morning.



Edit: I say when we were young but we’re still pretty young at 25 lol but we just got married in September after 13 years of dating :).

#6 I was staying over his apartment for the first time. He went to go lock his door for the night but first said “Hey just so you know I’m locking my door. This is the key to the front door.” He didn’t want me to be alarmed by the sound of the door locking and he wanted to make sure I knew how to get out if I wanted to. It hadn’t even crossed my mind to feel unsafe or need a way out. He just considered how I might feel as a woman in a new guy’s place. I had never experienced a man put himself in my shoes before like that or even go out of his way to make me feel me safe with such a simple gesture.

That was almost 7 years ago and we’re married now.

#7 I was FaceTiming a guy I was dating. My son, who was probably about 3-4 wakes up upset. I go to comfort him and take my phone with me.



Instead of wanting to hang up, he grabbed his guitar and played and sang for us.



We didn’t make it for unrelated reasons. No animosity or anything. But it’s one of those memories that sets the bar in the future.

#8 On our first date he showed me around the downtown area of the city he was currently living in at the time. He proceeded to show me his favorite dessert spot and bought me 2 cupcakes. He said, “This one is for your grandma” since I had told him earlier that I was living with her.

#9 He asked me for my consent over and over with every act of intimacy, from s*xting (we were long distance at first) to first kiss to fooling around to having s*x. He led us in mature conversations about our wants & needs & boundaries, and then he followed through with what we talked about. And no matter what I’d previously said I wanted or was okay with, he still asked before acting every single time and would check in with me that things were still okay and comfortable for me even after I would give him consent.



And let me tell y’all, I’m describing a very soft & thoughtful & caring man here. But that does not mean he doesn’t still f*****g put. it. down. on. me. So to even have the example being displayed in front of me of a partner who can be dominant and in control but not ab*sive or dismissive. Didn’t actually know this existed.



We were 27 years old when we met & he was the first man I’d ever met who did any of those things. & now almost 4 years later, he still makes sure I’m physically and emotionally comfortable and safe every day.

#10 Had been dating my (now) husband for about a month, maybe 2. One evening I was at home and he unexpectedly showed up at the door, and asked me to come out to his car. He just showed me a piece of wood he’d bought. Turns out he bought it from near my house and as he was passing, he figured he’d stop by and show me. Literally showed me his wood and left. I knew then that he wasn’t trying to play games or act in a certain way like other people I’d dated. That piece of wood is now our coffee table.

#11 One of our first dates, a teen waitress spilled a whole glass of water on him when it was super busy and she was rushing about. She’s started apologizing with tears almost running down her face and he took the time to console her, not even worrying about his clothes. He gave her a moment to breathe without the other customers by pretending to look busy with her before she went on her way feeling better. I’ve seen too many wait staff get treated poorly but watching him take care of her leads me to believe he’s going to be an amazing father one day.

#12 I’m a type 1 diabetic and I wear a pump which is basically a machine that helps track my blood sugar and give me insulin accordingly. When my blood sugar gets too low or too high the pump makes noises (a low tone for low bs and a high tone for high bs) my SO figured those tones out.



One night I was sitting on the couch scrolling and my pump signaled I had low blood sugar. He was in the kitchen and without a word being said went to the fridge and brought me a juice box. I didn’t know he knew and it felt really good to feel understood and that someone was actually taking the time to know me and my disability. We had only been dating for 2-3 months at this point.

#13 My husband genuinely listens when I talk about hobbies he doesn't share, and remembers what I said about them. It makes me really happy.

#14 When I started dating my guy he knows how obsessed I am with rocks and beach combing. We live on the beach and I’ll go look for shells for hours and he never complains. The first road trip we took together he took me to the biggest natural rock formation on the west coast. Morro Bay. I’m a grown a*s adult and he never made me feel stupid for my love of rocks and collecting and when we got there he said “I know how much you love rocks so I brought you to the biggest one I could. You just can’t take this one home unfortunately” (something along the lines of that) I start crying immediately because I was always made fun of by my previous relationships for it.

#15 I went out with this guy I was newly dating, plus three other friends one time. We went to the food court to eat, and all of five of us had different food choices so we went on our own to order.



Unfortunately my food took longer to make and eventually I saw the four of them (including the guy I was dating) back on the table with all their food.



Finally, when I got my food, I went to our table to see the three of my friends digging on their plates while his was untouched.



I asked, “Is something wrong with your food? Why haven’t you touched it?”



He said, “I was waiting for you”. I swear, I never forgot that moment.



I’m now married to him.



EDIT:

Let me just add that my food took about 5 minutes longer than theirs. I was already expecting them to be eating ahead, and I DIDN’T, nor EXPECTED him or the group to be waiting for me.

It was the gesture of him waiting for me while everyone else was eating that made me feel that this guy’s a keeper 🤗.

#16 I had a difficult childhood, and at one point survived on cans of Spam and sardines. I offhandedly mentioned to him how I always keep at least a can of each in my pantry at all times, because it gives me a sense of peace and safety to know there is something to eat. We weren't even dating at the time, I visited on the weekends to help with his garden, but the next time I visited, he showed me the several cans of Spam and sardines he bought in the pantry. He told me he wanted me to always feel safe with him and his home, and he will never let either of those items run out. Been together for a little over 3 years now.

#17 Broke into my house to prepare a casserole and leave a note with cooking instructions. I was a busy single mother and we’d been dating long enough that this wasn’t creepy.

#18 I was snipping the plastic ring thingy, you know, that a six-pack of drinks comes in. I know it’s probably a fruitless gesture but….. turtles! I just do it on autopilot at this point. He asked me what I was doing, he’d never heard this before, so I explained.



A couple weeks later, I walked into the kitchen unexpectedly, and totally startled him… while he was snipping up a plastic thingy. Melted.

#19 When I came to his house one of the first times it was pouring. He told me to call him when I parked. He came out with a huge golf umbrella and opened my door and carried it over me. 12 years and a 3 year old daughter later, it gives me such comfort knowing the kind of love she will know she deserves by watching her daddy.

#20 When I got my period at his place pretty early on in the relationship he didn‘t make it awkward or acted disgusted, he got me pads and made me a hot water bottle and asked me if i want snacks and made sure that I drank water. The pharmacy was closed so he couldn't get me pain meds but ever since he makes sure that they're always in stock at home. I'm gonna marry him someday. Almost 2 years together and it feels like i met him just yesterday.

#21 My husband and I had a 7 hour long first date. At the end of it, he shook my hand and said have a lovely night. I definitely would’ve (and wanted him to) kiss me if not more lol. Anywho married almost ten years now.

#22 This seems small but I dated so many guys who would bring up their exes, blaming them for everything, calling them crazy, calling them names. When talking about past relationships, my boyfriend only spoke about how grateful he was to have experienced love and for the time he did spend with his exes. He spoke with respect about the women before me. I still remember that over a decade later. And it did foreshadow how life would be with him. He's been the most kind, understanding, and patient man to have ever been in my life.

#23 I had been with my now husband for about six months when we did a road trip down south together. My dad is gone, so my husband never knew him, but he was a huge James Taylor fan and I am too by association. We stopped in Chapel Hill, North Carolina to see Mr. Taylor's childhood home, the bridge named after him, and we hiked along Morgan Creek, which was one of his favorite song writing spots. It was something on my dad's bucket list and he unfortunately never got to do it.



While we were hiking along the creek, I mentioned to my husband that I wanted to bring a rock back to put on my dad's grave. I meant one from the shoreline or the trail.



He immediately ripped his shoes and socks off and waded into the creek, pulling up rocks and tossing them back if he didn't think they were "good enough". Eventually, he held one up and said "This one is Bob's" and trekked back up through the muck to dry his legs off. All for a man he never knew.



I knew for certain that he was the one, and we were engaged a few months later.

#24 My husband and I have been together for 21 years, so I’ll share an anecdote that made me fall in love all over again.



We were at my husband’s father’s funeral, and we were wrapping up at the cemetery, during the part where people take flowers from the spray as mementos. My husband took a white rose; then walked off about ten yards away. When we were leaving, I snuck a peek at the headstone and realized it was my husband’s baby brother, one who was born sleeping about 35 years ago. He didn’t say anything to anyone or make any mention, but that gesture will live in my memory forever.

#25 The way he treats every stranger. He always nods to people, greets every person with a "hello sir/ma'am" (he's not southern). I've seen him stop to help numerous strangers. Lady with her hands full who drops something he's on it, someone yells from across the street he goes to make sure they're OK, kid locked out if his house, he figures out how to contact their parents. Or even something small like just holding the door open for someone. He truly treats everyone equally. From a maintenence worker to a doctor, he will acknowledge you and treat you with genuine respect. Its not something I see in anyone else, and I strive to be more like him.

#26 Anything that shows lack of ego, or being very comfortable in his masculinity. When my husband and I first met, he wore women's sunglasses, cause the frame was a shape and fun color that he liked. He used to do cheerleading in middle school -- was called gay a bunch for it, but he knew it wasn't a bad thing to be gay and brushed it off. He just liked doing flips and feeling strong-- he also became a black belt in karate for the same reasons. All of those were massive green flags to me.



One of his teachers apparently told him that, while girls that age didn't realize what a catch he was and didn't give him a lot of attention, he was gonna make some woman very happy one day for the exact reasons the girls ignored him in school. And she was so right.



Now, he'll take a yoga class with me. He also makes his own instruments, puts himself between me and danger, and would do anything to make me happy and keep our little family safe. He pays the mortgage, works hard every day, and has strong close relationships with men AND women. I trust him with my life, and I know I will always be his priority. He is a very masculine man, and therefore feels absolutely no need to assert his masculinity or shy away from femininity. Everybody feels safe around him. Except the rapist he punched in the face in college, after he found out about what the guy did.

#27 When we first met, he interrupted someone who had just interrupted me, told me to finish what I was saying.



Okay, cute, whatever.



Then he interrupted *me* after I interrupted someone else. I apologized, let them finish, then he turned to me and asked me to keep talking my point.



*sploosh.*

#28 On our third date he walks me to my car but then stops and says “wait I have a present for you.” Pulls out a bag and in it are Stella ciders — I had told him in passing a couple weeks prior that they were my fave drink and I hadn’t seen them anywhere since college. I was completely floored. Dating now for 3 months and hopefully this is it.

#29 On my first date with my now husband, we were talking about our families. I told him how I had lunch every Sunday with my grandfather and also spent as much time with him as I could because he means the world to me. My husband looked at me with such awe and love in his eyes then proceeded to tell me he had a great aunt he had lunch with every week as well because she was like a 2nd grandmother to him. I still think about how he looked at me that day all these years later.



He also tried walking on the outside of me on the sidewalk in case a car came and splashed a puddle. My dumb **s had no idea what he was doing when he was trying to switch me places on the sidewalk when we left the restaurant lol . But it was a sweet gesture.

#30 I ugly cried in front of him. He wiped my tears and picked up my wet tissues with his hand to throw them in the bin and then he got me another tissue box.



Gross yes, but that was the moment when he first stood out to me.



Okay for those saying tears aren’t gross I’m gonna be straight up. MY TISSUES WERE FILLED WITH SNOT.

#31 I’m self conscious about a big scar I have on my back. When my guy first saw it, he just kissed it gently and told me every inch of me is beautiful. He’s now my fiancé :).

#32 When I first started dating my now-husband, I had just come out of yet another relationship where I wasn’t treated well. I’d been with people who weren’t genuine and showed all the classic f**kboy behavior. At that point, I honestly thought there was something wrong with my ability to pick the right men, so I took a long break from dating to focus on myself.



Then my husband came along. On our 3rd or 4th date, he told me he had something important to discuss. My mind immediately went to Oh f**k, what’s he about to drop on me? But instead, he said, “I just want to be clear—I really like you. I’m not dating just to date. I’m dating with the intention of marriage, and I want to make sure we’re on the same page.”



I was floored. In all my years of dating, no one had ever been that intentional or upfront with me. It completely changed the game.

#33 I was always ashamed to say I don’t like/hate Cilantro (for me it tastes like soap) in my country we used it a lot for food so usually I just suck it up, my now Bf heard me over the phone telling my mom about it and that I’m allergic to cabbage.



A week later We order food from his friend business and made sure my order didn’t had any cilantro or cabbage.



I’ve been madly in love with him since that day.

#34 I was visiting my parents in a town that's an hour away from the city I lived in and had just started the drive home but hadn't reached the interstate yet when I got a call from a guy that I was newly dating, he asked if I was in our city or not, I told him I was on my way back. There had been a mass shooting at a restaurant only a mile away from my apartment and they hadn't caught the guy yet, they believed he was hiding on foot in the area. The guy I was dating said "I think you should go back to your parents until they catch this guy." And I whipped my car around and went back.



No one I had dated previously at that stage (only a few weeks into it), would have taken the time to connect the dots of the location of a dangerous person and where I lived, worried about my safety, and despite him being incredibly far from controlling, something about him not asking me to not go back to my apartment but telling me that he felt it was best that I did not for the sake of my own safety and anxiety, felt really sturdy and that he genuinely cared about me. Another thing is that I can get really defensive and have "I-dont-need-no-man" moods, men telling me what to do typically pisses me off. But when he told me didn't think I should drive back, I did not feel irritated or defensive, I knew he was saying it only for my benefit.



Married him.

#35 He didn’t want to date me.



Why? I’m older than I look. I’ve always had a baby face—just a couple nights ago, a man thought I was 24. I’m 38.



So the guy who didn’t want to date me thought I was wayyyyyy too young for him. When he was 32 and I was 26, he was convinced I was a teenager. So even though he was attracted to me and I was doing everything in my power to get him to hang out (we both played for the same rugby club, so we saw each other nearly every weekend at social events), he avoided me for months.



Finally, we were at a bar and he kept asking, “how did you get in here?” And I’d reply, “the front door?” because I was so confused by the question. He thought I’d snuck in. Finally, I showed him my ID proving my age.



We’ve been together twelve years now. Green flags mean “chase em til you wear them down.” 😂.

#36 I had a boyfriend who, when using my kitchen trash can, saw it was full, and took it out.

Later in our relationship, he would walk my dog for me at night. I never asked him to do either, but he did it automatically.



He continued that way, always doing what had to be done without asking me anything.



We’ve been married 32 years.



(my first husband never did any housework, yardwork, errands or chores, just hung around, so I left him in 2 years. I never wanted to be stuck with the load of house c**p that ruins women’s lives).

#37 I introduced this guy to my mother who is a narcissist and usually incredibly charming to people. I thought he would be dismissive with my complaints/fears and fall for the strict parent cos she cares c**p which was far from reality. He saw through my mother's bs immediately.



I married him.

#38 I started dating the man I am now a bit after I went through a divorce that was ended in a bitter manner. What drew me in was that he seemed like a gentle and genuinely kind spirit.



The first thing that really made me think that was that he had good manners. He held doors open for me, treats everyone well, etc.



I remember we ended up talking about our pasts, and when I was talking about mine he was asking me questions and really listening. Like *really* listening. I took notice of it, and I was shocked by it lol. My ex husband never wanted to hear about my past. I asked him why he seemed so interested, and he said “because I want to really get to know you, and your past is what has built you into the amazing woman you are today.” He was genuinely interested in what made me, me. And he never thought lesser of me, judged me, or criticized me.



He has taught me so much about what a healthy relationship is, and I’m genuinely so lucky to know him.

#39 I’ve been with my partner for 8 years and I know how special he is, but he still surprises me :) a few days ago, I was getting over a really bad cold. He went out to run errands and called me on his way back to tell me he had a surprise for me. Turns out, he replaced my diptique mimosa candle that was broken more than 2 years ago on accident by our house keepers. The candle was super special to me because I picked it out on a trip we took and I was devastated when it broke. I still can’t believe he remembered the scent after all of this time!

#40 It was my second night staying over at his place. He could tell that I didn't sleep well the first time, so when he asked why, I told him that I always have trouble falling and staying a sleep and that I usually do things like take melatonin gummies to help.



So when I went over there to spend the night a second time, he had bought an android charger (he had iphone) for me to use, melatonin gummies, and this lavender scented massage oil "because lavender is supposed to help calm you down" that he used to give me this glorious back massage before we went to sleep. I still didn't sleep well, but the effort won me over lol.



He ended up being a major douchebag in the end, but this was still one of the kindest gestures I've ever been shown so, I try not to let his douchebaggery taint the memory for me.

#41 I was out with friends and got super wasted. I was texting this guy, and mentioned it and he kept telling me to get home safe. While I was out he asked where I was. I told him. We talked throughout the night and kept in touch. When I was getting ready to go, he already made the 45 min drive to me, and told me he was outside, and read to drive me 5 mins to my house. And then back the 45 min drive home. I have been dating this man now, 2 years.

#42 He called me out on my b******t when all the other guys in my life just towed the line. I knew he wasn’t just trying to get into my pants firstly, but I also liked that he had the balls to tell me my attitude sucked.

#43 He stood up for me in front of his friends. Pretty sure I was instantly ready to jump his bones after that.

#44 My now husband on our first date said text me to let me know you made it home safe right as we went our separate ways. Had been on a lot of first dates and not a single had said anything remotely checking about my safety.

#45 Had a full-on BPD split on him, and he just looked at me with patience and love instead of disgust like I was a monster. No one else had ever done that before; not even my family. I started healing with him after that, and now I'm in remission.

#46 I kissed my best friend, and he pushed me back and said "let's not do this right now". I was in a REALLY bad place, emotionally, and I think he knew that if we started a romantic relationship at that time, it wouldn't work out. We both needed to work on ourselves a little bit more. We started our romantic relationship about a year and a half after that, we have been together for 9 years now.



Literally any other guy I know would have jumped my bones no matter what storms were going on in my life. My partner was there and helping with those storms, but he didn't want to complicate that with s*x.

#47 As basic as opening the door for me ALWAYS! We dated for 6 years and now married for 3 years.

#48 I went out with a guy and told him I had created a (much needed) boundary for myself where I cannot communicate for 24 hours after our date as I personally need the time to reflect. He didn’t bat an eye and said “yes ma’am”. 24 hours later on the dot, he texts me and asks how I’m doing and if it was okay to reach out.

I implemented that rule so I could learn to sit with my feelings, and he was the first and only man who didn’t make me feel bad for having a boundary. I was blown away by his patience and empathy. We’re engaged now and I couldn’t be happier. ❤️.

#49 We’ve been talking for a little over a month, but have been on 2 dates. He’s extremely patient. He doesn’t expect anything from me, but welcomes when I’m open to sharing. I have some traumatic things in my past that prevent me from feeling “safe” in relationships, but he allows me to open up when I need, and doesn’t push when I don’t.



He also is wonderfully technical and his brain works in this amazing way that is so interesting to watch working. He can also just hold a freaking conversation— so many guys are TERRIBLE at having conversations.

#50 He was actually interested in learning about my interests and sometimes watching shows/movies that weren't his speed just because I liked them. It was nice to feel like he actually liked me and my personality rather than forcing me to watch what he wants cause he "hates musicals" or smth.

#51 I was swimming in a lake off of some bluffs with my best friend and someone I was newly dating when my friend injured her big toe nail pretty badly on a rock. The guy went to get her, sit her down, calm her down, and helped make a plan for what we were going to do next. I'm squeamish so I was just offering moral support but he jumped into action so quickly. People I'd dated before would have waited to be asked to do something and probably would have thrown their hands up and said "well I don't know what to do!" or otherwise not felt a responsibility to her to manage beyond helping her out of the water. Anyway, I married him.



And he's continually proven himself to be capable, compassionate, and tough during emergencies and stressful moments. Having a partner who does not shut down during these moments has enhanced my life by so much.

#52 Was actually chivalrous and genuine on our first date without any expectations back.

#53 We had been together for a few months when I started working second shift at my job where i was a vet tech. The job usually left me feeling gross, covered in hair, pee, slobber, blood you name it by the end of my shift. I would always come home and get right into the shower or take a bath. After a week or so of him noticing my new routine I would come home from work, head to the bathroom and there would be bath bombs, body wash, new pajamas and lit candles all laid out for me. After my shower, i would get into my pj’s and come out to see him in the living room waiting for me with takeout, and massage oil. He did this for me whenever I worked second shift which was usually 2-3 times a week. We would eat, and he would listen to me talk about how my day was while rubbing my feet. He always made me feel important and taken care of. 15 years later he still does all of these same things for me. He is truly the absolute love of my life, and I’m always excited to tell anyone and everyone about how absolutely wonderful my husband is.

#54 When we eventually started sleeping over at each others’ apartments, I would sometimes get there really late because of work. I was just happy to get to spend the night with him, but nearly every night he would have a hot meal timed perfectly for my arrival. I had never had someone cook food for me at 10pm. Just passed 6 six years since our first date, and I wear my wedding ring with so much pride ❤️.

#55 He is very attentive and considerate—the kind that takes mental notes of little nuances to surprise you with the most thoughtful and unexpected gift later.



I had a really bad day and forgot to wear makeup before our date and he didn’t notice at all. This is the guy that will point out my new regular degular socks if he has never seen them before. I thought it was really out of character for him to not notice, but then I realized it’s because he sees me past any makeup or weight gain (:.

#56 He doesn’t judge my weird love of windmills and pylons and gets excited with me. And acknowledges my overwhelming overthinking when it happens and helps so much to calm me down.

#57 My mom was telling a story to my boyfriend and I, the first time I introduced him to her.



She was kinda getting lost in the details of her story, as she usually does.



I made a sort of «ok, ok, mom… » to encourage her to conclude quickly. I thought she might bore my boyfriend.



He went like « hang on, I wanna hear the rest of her story! »



That’s when I understood he was able to :



- overcome temporary discomfort (my mom DOES ramble…)

- stand up to me if he thinks I’m in the wrong

- respect people, especially your elders, when you meet them the first time.

#58 I had a panic attack/flash back to an as**ult while we were trying to have a good time in bed. He Immediately stopped and held my face to remind me it was him with me, not the other person. Told me we were staying home with a pizza and a Disney movie instead of going out to a party I was planning on going to.



I know too many situations where men didn't stop.... I know the bar is on the ground but he keeps showing me how he's an amazing human altogether.

#59 He apologized sincerely when he was wrong—no ego, no excuses. Just pure accountability. That hit different.

#60 It was when I was casually seeing my now husband. He came and picked up my girlfriend and I at a bar. We were smashed. To be fair, I was only 22 and still in my “party stage.” Anyway, my girlfriend was far more gone than I was, and it was the dead of winter in the northeast. Boogers freezing cold, you know?



I was walking ahead of them, and I turned around. He was buttoning her peacoat up, pat the top of her head, and said, “It’s winter. Keep your coat on, okay?” It was not anything sensual or anything. He literally looked like a dad buttoning up a kids coat, and she was fumbling because she was so plastered. He was always doing things that made me realize he cared - little things. It was because of these little things that I fell for him.



I mean before we were technically a couple, he just asked how I was, and I said I was under the weather. He asked if I needed anything, and I said not really I’m just bored. He showed up with soup and tea, and he just watched tv with me and rubbed my hair while I had the flu :( he just cared for the sake of caring. A true giver. He made me want to give more in return.



We have been together over 12 years now.

#61 He writes well. Correct spelling and punctuation. The first email he wrote me, i swooned.

#62 Like a week into talking with my now boyfriend i had mentioned over text super casually that i was craving a grilled cheese and tomato soup. like 30 minutes later he tells me to look on my porch, and he had walked over in the winter cold and delivered some to me that he made. it may seem like something small but those small things he does adds up to how good of a character he has. we’ve been together a year now :).

#63 His "pick-up" line after a few dates in public was, "Do you want to come home and meet my cats?". Yes, yes I do.



He is now my husband and the most kind, patient, and loving person I have ever known. (We now have 3 cats and 2 dogs.).

#64 When my boyfriend (now husband) started dating, and things turned physical, he stopped how things were progressing and told me, "This goes however far you want it to. You say stop, we stop. You say slow down, everything slows. This is about you, I'll be happy with whatever you choose." At the time, he had no idea my only other experience had been through sexual as**ult. Hearing this, and what's more experiencing his sincerity and how he was willing to do exactly as he said and let me set the pace of our relationship, helped start us out in a place of trust. We've been married for 10 years now and I've never been better cared for than I am by him.

#65 My current partner of 5 years. When we started dating, he would always walk me home with his bike after our dates (so that he could get back to his place more quickly). I had never have anyone do that for me, it really made me feel like I had hit the jackpot and I confirm I did.

#66 When he hung up the phone to his mum he said “love you, bye”. And it was in front of me on our first date. I don’t know why it made me like him so much - partly because he didn’t care what I thought, and then, as I got to know him better, the show of his respect and love for his mum, who brought him up on her own, was such a green flag to me.

#67 He squished a bug for me while we were in the middle of an argument. When I asked him why he said "well I still love you!" He also just constantly thinks about me, it's just natural to him. He's always making sure I'm warm, well fed, happy... without being prompted or anything. Just does it.

#68 3 days before my birthday, my bf said he had to go on a spontaneous business trip (4 to 6 hours per way depending on traffic) the next day, if l wanted to come. l was pretty upset (his boss often made him go on trips with one day notice, he had missed my bday before, along with other invitations, concerts, family gatherings etc. cause of this) and decided against going cause l had enough stuff to do and didn‘t want to waste two days and sit in the car for 8 to 10 hours cause his boss can’t plan properly, so he got up very early and made it back on the same day.



turns out he „had to“ go there to pick up my bday gift cause he wanted to be sure it was there on time.

#69 Politely but firmly asked to be taken seriously and not treated like a convenience item.

#70 My now husband and I had been dating about 3 months when I moved apartments during medical school. After a long day of moving, I was ready to settle and get ready for bed. After a shower, late into the night, I walked into the kitchen of my junky new apartment and found him lining all of my drawers and shelves with contact paper. I honestly would have never thought to do that and didn’t ask him to. He just did it. I don’t think I had been shown tenderness like that in all of my 25 (at that point) years. 8 years, 2 kids, 2 medical residencies, and many struggles later, that moment sticks in my mind as the purest example of who he is. I picked a good one.

#71 When we sleep, he inevitably gets left with two inches of room on his side. Instead of moving me or waking me up, he just gets up and lays on the other side of the bed. If I'm sleeping sideways he moves to the bottom of the bed. He's actually there right now snoring away lol I love him so much.

