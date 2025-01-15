Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Lost In Translation?”: Let’s See If You Can Find Your Way Through 18 Languages
Entertainment

“Lost In Translation?”: Let’s See If You Can Find Your Way Through 18 Languages

Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think you can recognize languages from around the world just by reading a few lines? This trivia quiz will take you on a journey through excerpts from songs, poems, and literature in a variety of languages. Whether it’s a romantic verse in Italian, an inspiring lyric in Ukrainian, or a haunting melody in Japanese, each question will challenge your linguistic instincts and cultural knowledge.

Whether you’re a polyglot or simply a lover of words, this is your chance to test your instincts, learn something new, and have fun along the way.

Are you ready to decode, identify, and guess different languages? Let’s get started!

RELATED:
    A hand holding an open book in a warm-lit room, symbolizing translation across 18 languages.

    Image credits: Luis Quintero

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Ic_score

    /

    0

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    4

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mailboxjudit avatar
    Lousha
    Lousha
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a typo in the Hungarian example. It's "hadd" , not "had" .

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    isabella_kollmann avatar
    Isabella K
    Isabella K
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Atemlos? O my dear... they chose the worst german song i can think of 🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    mailboxjudit avatar
    Lousha
    Lousha
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a typo in the Hungarian example. It's "hadd" , not "had" .

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    isabella_kollmann avatar
    Isabella K
    Isabella K
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Atemlos? O my dear... they chose the worst german song i can think of 🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda