“Get Your Own Grandma”: Bully Runs Off Embarrassed After Kid’s Grandma Takes Revenge
Family, Relationships

“Get Your Own Grandma”: Bully Runs Off Embarrassed After Kid’s Grandma Takes Revenge

Every generation in a family brings its own magic—parents set the rules, kids break them, and grandparents? They remind everyone why love and laughter matter the most.

In a delightful post on r/pettyrevenge, a lady who goes by RumBunBun online shared how she used her wit to protect the special bond she has created with her grandson and to teach his peers a lesson in kindness.

When the boy’s meddlesome teammate tried to ruin their cherished post-game hug, this clever grandma turned the tables in a way the whole gym should remember.

    Sadly, bullying is a reality many kids face in their day-to-day lives

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

    But this grandma’s story proves that we can all find our own way to fight it

    Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: RumBunBun

    Such behavior can be caused by a lot of factors, but the important thing is that it was addressed

    Without knowing Sam’s teammate’s situation, it’s impossible to know why he was acting this way, but even though every individual is unique, bullying is often caused by:

    Peer factors

    • to attain or maintain social power or to elevate their status in their peer group.
    • to show their allegiance toward and fit in with their peer group.
    • to exclude others from their peer group, showing who is and is not part of the group.
    • to control the behavior of their peers.

    Family factors

    • come from families where there is bullying, aggression, or violence at home.
    • may have parents and caregivers who do not provide emotional support or communication.
    • may have parents or caregivers who respond in an authoritarian or reactive way.
    • may come from families where the adults are overly lenient or where there is low parental involvement in their lives.

    Emotional factors

    • may have been bullied in the past or are currently.
    • have feelings of insecurity and low self-esteem, so they bully to make themselves feel more powerful.
    • do not understand other’s emotions.
    • don’t know how to control their emotions, so they take their feelings out on other people.
    • may not have the skills to handle social situations in healthy, positive ways.

    School factors

    • may be in schools where conduct problems and bullying are not properly addressed.
    • may experience being excluded, not accepted, or stigmatized at school.

    Every youth involved in bullying—whether they’re a target, a bystander, or the perpetrator—can benefit from adult, school, and community support, and this grandma is really cool for taking a proactive approach.

    “The simplest way to understand bullying suggests that being bullied causes children to grow up to become bullies themselves, and that suffering child abuse can create a predisposition toward abusing others,” said Loren Soeiro, Ph.D., ABPP, a psychologist with a private practice in New York City.

    According to research, bystanders can be the key to stopping it, either by intervening directly, supporting the victim, or reporting the incident. Those who intervene can help establish a culture where bullying is seen as unacceptable, creating a community-wide expectation of empathy and accountability.

    So here’s to Grandma for being a positive example!

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

    People who read the story applauded Grandma’s quick thinking

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Brenda Spagnola-Wilson
    Brenda Spagnola-Wilson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I've been so incredibly lucky w/ grandma's! My brother's grandmother treated my sister & me like we were hers. First thing when we got there was her standing at the door. We got hugs before we were able to get inside! My mom's mother (called Mammay) didn't like close, but every summer we spenr 5-6 weeks at her house. It just happened to be next door to HER parents, my great-grandparents, Grandma May & Jaybird. They showered us in hugs & kisses 💋 Mom remarried when I was 13. Grandmom & grandpop were awesome! The first time I met them was at Christmas for dinner at their house. Made me feel right at home. Grandpop insisted I sit next to him and gave me hugs and pata all night . Then we moved away but came back for Thanksgiving. Not an hour later, in walks my (new) cousin with the person who had made life miserable for me for years. Her first remarks weren't kind. I guess grandpop saw my face. Walked over to me, put husband arm around me and walked me out the door. We walked around the block several times just talking. He really didn't know me that well, but I knew he loved me. He told his oldest daughter why my mom's kids weren't on her family tree. She said weren't blood related. He pointed out that I legally changed my last name and my kids were the only ones to carry it on. Said he didn't want to be on it if I wasn't. Thanks for reminding me of that blessing! I needed a good memory going into the new year! 🥰

    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I miss my grandmother. Had that been her, she wouldn't have hugged the kid. She would have gone full Sofia Petrillo on his unsuspecting a$$, Shady Pines be damned. She took no prisoners and was in for the kill.

