“Get Your Own Grandma”: Bully Runs Off Embarrassed After Kid’s Grandma Takes Revenge

Every generation in a family brings its own magic—parents set the rules, kids break them, and grandparents? They remind everyone why love and laughter matter the most.

In a delightful post on r/pettyrevenge, a lady who goes by RumBunBun online shared how she used her wit to protect the special bond she has created with her grandson and to teach his peers a lesson in kindness.

When the boy’s meddlesome teammate tried to ruin their cherished post-game hug, this clever grandma turned the tables in a way the whole gym should remember.

Sadly, bullying is a reality many kids face in their day-to-day lives

But this grandma’s story proves that we can all find our own way to fight it

Such behavior can be caused by a lot of factors, but the important thing is that it was addressed

Without knowing Sam’s teammate’s situation, it’s impossible to know why he was acting this way, but even though every individual is unique, bullying is often caused by:

Peer factors

to attain or maintain social power or to elevate their status in their peer group.

to show their allegiance toward and fit in with their peer group.

to exclude others from their peer group, showing who is and is not part of the group.

to control the behavior of their peers.

Family factors

come from families where there is bullying, aggression, or violence at home.

may have parents and caregivers who do not provide emotional support or communication.

may have parents or caregivers who respond in an authoritarian or reactive way.

may come from families where the adults are overly lenient or where there is low parental involvement in their lives.

Emotional factors

may have been bullied in the past or are currently.

have feelings of insecurity and low self-esteem, so they bully to make themselves feel more powerful.

do not understand other’s emotions.

don’t know how to control their emotions, so they take their feelings out on other people.

may not have the skills to handle social situations in healthy, positive ways.

School factors

may be in schools where conduct problems and bullying are not properly addressed.

may experience being excluded, not accepted, or stigmatized at school.

Every youth involved in bullying—whether they’re a target, a bystander, or the perpetrator—can benefit from adult, school, and community support, and this grandma is really cool for taking a proactive approach.

“The simplest way to understand bullying suggests that being bullied causes children to grow up to become bullies themselves, and that suffering child abuse can create a predisposition toward abusing others,” said Loren Soeiro, Ph.D., ABPP, a psychologist with a private practice in New York City.

According to research, bystanders can be the key to stopping it, either by intervening directly, supporting the victim, or reporting the incident. Those who intervene can help establish a culture where bullying is seen as unacceptable, creating a community-wide expectation of empathy and accountability.

So here’s to Grandma for being a positive example!

People who read the story applauded Grandma’s quick thinking

