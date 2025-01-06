GF Tries To Manipulate Her BF Into Giving Her His SSN Because Of Her Past Relationship Trauma

ADVERTISEMENT

In a world where crime is rife, we do need to be vigilant about who we allow into our lives. And it goes without saying that this extends to who we date, live with or marry. Some people check up on potential partners by having a peek at their social media accounts. Some fish for information from mutual friends. And others follow their instincts when it comes to trusting a new flame.

One man shared how his girlfriend took it quite a few leaps further. They’d been dating for a year when she suddenly demanded his social security number, claiming a friend was going to do a “background check” on him for her safety. When the guy refused to share his SSN, his girlfriend accused him of being insensitive. She hasn’t spoken to him since. Now, he’s wondering if he was right to be suspicious.

The woman claimed she’d previously dated an abusive man who turned out to be a criminal leading a double life

While he understood her need to feel safe, her current boyfriend didn’t believe she needed his SSN to do so

Identity theft is on the rise, with consumers losing more than $10 billion to fraud in 2023 alone

Disclosing your social security number to anyone increases your risk of becoming the target of identity theft and fraud. Shady criminals and syndicates can use your SSN to gain access to bank accounts, credit cards, driving records, tax and employment histories, and other personal information.

The Federal Trade Commission is the government body tasked with protecting American consumers. The FTC sounded the alarm last year when it released data that showed fraud losses had reached an all-time high of 10 billion dollars in 2023.

Consumers fell victim to investment scams, with more than $4.6 billion of their money handed over unknowingly. It was a 21% increase from the year before. “The second highest reported loss amount came from imposter scams, with losses of nearly $2.7 billion reported,” noted the FTC in a press release. It added that in 2023, consumers lost more money to bank transfers and cryptocurrency than all other methods combined.

The FTC said one in four people reported losing money to scams. And it put the median loss at around $500 per person. Email was the top method of contact for scammers in 2023, with many shady characters pretending to be a business or government agency in order to steal money.

One of the best ways to protect yourself and your identity is to guard your SSN closely. “For better or worse, you are the gatekeeper,” warns Adam Levin, chairman and founder of CyberScout. “The person most responsible for shielding your Social Security Number is you. Therefore, your mission is to limit, as best you can, the universe of those who gain access to it.”

Levin says you should never hand over your SSN blindly. But rather, do the following if anyone ever asks for that information…

Pause and think about whether there is a legitimate need for the SSN. Some places or people ask for it without actually needing it. But there are certain government departments that really do require the confidential information. For example, the IRS, the Department of Motor Vehicles, or the military.

Levin also suggests negotiating with the person who asked. You could instead offer your driver’s license or account number as a form of identification.

Finally, if you do decide to share your SSN, get the assurance that there are strict security measures in place to protect your personal information.

“Change your locks and password and never look back”: concerned netizens warned the man to watch out

“It literally costs you nothing”: others didn’t see the consequences of the man dishing out his SSN