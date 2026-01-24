“Male Version Of Karen”: A Week After Racist Incident, Man Goes Viral Again For New Public Meltdown
Nearly a week after posting bond for a racist outburst outside a Social Security office, a Georgia man is back in the spotlight after another explosive public confrontation.
On January 22, the 65-year-old Robert John Burke threw a racist tantrum at a grocery store gas station.
The repeated incident has reignited online outrage, with many questioning why he continues to spiral in public spaces despite already facing criminal charges.
- Less than a week after his first arrest, Robert John Burke went viral again for a racist tirade at a Kroger gas station in Smyrna, Georgia.
- Burke reportedly reduced a gas station cashier to tears before being confronted by a bystander, @BKMink, who recorded the encounter as it nearly turned physical.
- Burke was previously arrested on January 15 for a similar racist outburst outside a Social Security office.
- Social media users are increasingly worried that Burke’s "racist bender" and repeated escalations will eventually lead to a violent tragedy.
Robert John Burke goes viral in second meltdown outside Kroger gas stations, days after release
Image credits: cwebbonline
Robert John Burke was caught on camera again on January 22, less than a week after his arrest for disorderly conduct tied to a racist rant in Norcross, Georgia.
The latest incident unfolded outside a Kroger gas station in Smyrna, roughly 20 miles from where his first viral outburst occurred.
The footage, shared by GAFollowersOfficial on Instagram, showed Burke in a heated confrontation after allegedly berating a gas station cashier.
Image credits: cwebbonline
“Bro is on a racist bender,” reads the caption.
A black man who goes by @BKMink on social media began recording after witnessing Burke argue with the employee, later stating that Burke had reduced her to tears.
In the now-viral TikTok, which has amassed over 2.4 million views, Burke can be seen accusing the cashier of trying to “steal my g*ddamn money”.
Image credits: cwebbonline
Please meet flaming racist, and convict, Robert Burke.
He is facing new charges. pic.twitter.com/CZmpUiANL4
— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) January 16, 2026
The audio in the background captured the employee saying, “This man has been so rude to me.”
When BKMink challenged him, Burke erupted, shouting profanities and stepping toward him as if to provoke a fight.
The situation further escalated until BKMink warned, “I’ll knock your a– out,” prompting Burke to retreat to his car while continuing to yell before driving off.
Image credits: Marco Watts
Burke’s vehicle appeared packed with personal belongings, leading BKMink to speculate aloud that he may have been homeless or recently evicted.
As soon as his recent public rage went viral, social media users wasted no time connecting the dots, recognizing him as the same man arrested just days earlier.
The internet slammed Burke as several expressed concern that his repeated public confrontations could end violently
Image credits: bkmink
“Somebody is gonna hurt him if he doesn’t change,” one commenter warned.
Other netizens called him out and poked fun at his behavior. “Oh snap, the sequel. Surely this man will turn this into a trilogy,” a detractor wrote.
“The Entitled Enemy Strikes Again.”
Several comments largely focused on the perceived danger of his behavior continuing unchecked.
Image credits: bkmink
“Just a matter of time before he k*lls someone,” one warned, while another wrote, “He ain’t run into the right one yet.”
“He’s a bully whose time is running out,” added a third.
A few zeroed in on his mental health, suggesting that he needs to be evaluated.
Image credits: bkmink
“They need to check him out mentally,” said one.
“Mental health is no joke. This is going to end badly.”
Another argued that his actions are just to get attention, “At this point, he’s only acting out to keep his little spotlight of fame.”
Burke’s latest public outburst came following his days earlier racist explosion, which led to an arrest and a disorderly conduct charge
Burke first went viral following a January 14 incident outside a Social Security Administration office near Norcross, where he was reportedly filmed screaming racial slurs at a black security guard who denied him entry.
According to a police report obtained by Fox 5, the guard told officers that Burke had been previously banned from the location.
When informed he could not enter, Burke erupted, hurling expletives, threatening violence, and repeatedly using the n-word while invoking “free speech.”
Image credits: bkmink
Bystanders, including a child, looked on as Burke taunted the guard from a distance.
He reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, but he was arrested the following day after police responded to a second disturbance at a hotel in Duluth.
Burke was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and later released on a $1,000 bond.
@bkmink Here we go again I wonder how many times he acted out this way?? #RobertJohnBurke#atlanta#norcross#georgia#outside♬ original sound – Bkmink
Despite the arrest, Burke’s second outburst suggests the consequences have done little to deter him. As one user bluntly said, “Again!?! Isn’t this the same guy who got arrested last week?”
For now, Burke remains free as the internet wonders whether the next incident will end the same way or far worse. “He’s a bully whose time is running out! He’ll either self-destruct or he’ll get his comings!”
“Somebody is gonna hurt him if he doesn’t change,” wrote one netizen
One of the things they spend a lot of time teaching us when we become psychologists is to watch peoples' faces, body language, tone, mannerisms, speech patterns, etc. There are some untrained people who are naturally good at this, and some people who have lived through pretty rough patches with bad people in their lives and they have had to learn how to read other peoples' body language as a means of survival and self-protection. I do not think there are more than a dozen people in the entire universe who would look at this man's face and not see hate, disgust, anger, and contempt. If he does finally get in big trouble, I expect the usual MAGAts will crowdfund him out of this, but my best guess if that happens, is that Trump will pardon him and make him assistant deputy to Kristi (Puppy Killer) Noem.
Agreed. It would be interesting to know if there's something in his past that's caused him to be this way - abvse as a child, drvg use, parental arguments etc - but there's definitely something in there that he needs to deal with (or be dealt with).Load More Replies...
