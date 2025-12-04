ADVERTISEMENT

Who hasn't made a mistake in their life once or twice? Sometimes, that mistake leads to your getting arrested. In the U.S., for example, 77 million people, or one in three Americans, have a criminal record. Among those, there are a few famous people who have been in cuffs, too.

For example, did you know that Bill Gates was arrested in 1977? What's more, his mug shot has him smiling like a real cutie pie. Some even say that that's where the default pic for a Microsoft Outlook profile came from! We've got more celebrities and their mug shots down below, including their arrest stories. So, sit back and scroll down to find the most entertaining and interesting ones!

#1

Justin Bieber, DUI And Suspicion Of Drag Racing

Young male celebrity in a red shirt shown in infamous mugshots related to reasons for getting arrested.

    #2

    Shailene Woodley, Trespassing While Protesting

    Female celebrity mugshot wearing an orange jumpsuit, looking directly at the camera for infamous celebrity mugshots.

    #3

    Keanu Reeves, Suspicion Of DUI

    Black and white infamous celebrity mugshot of a young man with long hair, part of a collection of celebrity arrest photos.

    #4

    Martin Luther King Jr., In 1956 In Montgomery, Alabama While Participating In The Rosa Parks Inspired Bus Boycotts Protesting Bus Segregation

    Black and white mugshot of a man wearing a suit with a number plate, part of infamous celebrity mugshots collection.

    anubis1
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Arrested for being troublesome and black!

    #5

    George Carlin. Bad Language

    Black and white infamous celebrity mugshot showing front, side, and full-body views with stained shirt and long hair.

    anubis1
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This man became one of my comic heroes because of this.

    #6

    Khloe Kardashian, Dui

    Young woman in a mugshot image representing infamous celebrity mugshots and reasons for arrest trends.

    anubis1
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks too human. This must have been pre-plastic surgery.

    #7

    Bill Gates, For A Traffic Violation. LOL

    Young man with glasses and patterned shirt in vintage celebrity mugshot, showing arrest details on placard in Albuquerque.

    #8

    Hugh Grant. Lewd Conduct In A Public Place, 1995

    Celebrity mugshot of a man in a striped shirt holding a Los Angeles Police identification board from 1995 arrest.

    anubis1
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately, every time I see Hugh playing a bumbling, awkward, romantic interest, this is what springs to mind.

    #9

    Ozzy. Charged With Public Intoxication

    Mugshot of a blonde man in a blue shirt, part of a collection of infamous celebrity mugshots and arrests.

    #10

    Tyler The Creator, Inciting A Riot

    Mugshot of a man in a bright pink shirt, representing infamous celebrity mugshots and reasons for their arrests.

    #11

    Lisa Left Eye, Arson

    Infamous celebrity mugshot of a young woman arrested by Fulton County Police Department in Atlanta, Georgia.

    fjys47pb87
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lisa Left Eye? Seriously? That's her name?

    #12

    In 1938, A 23-Year-Old Sinatra Was Arrested For "Seduction", Which Basically Meant He Tricked A Woman Into Sleeping With Him On The Promise Of Marriage

    Black and white infamous celebrity mugshot showing front and side profile with inmate number from Bergen County.

    The charge was eventually dropped when it was discovered that the woman was already married. The charge was changed to Adultery then eventually dropped.

    #13

    Cher, 1959

    Young woman in a vintage celebrity mugshot holding a board with arrest details from Los Angeles Police Department.

    Cherilyn Sarkisian, aka "Cher" was only 13 years old in this arrest mugshot. Cher was arrested in 1959 for "borrowing" a friend's car and driving it without a license in Los Angeles, California.

    #14

    Tiger Woods Looking Disheveled As Hell For His DUI In 2017

    Mugshot of a male celebrity with beard and short hair featured in infamous celebrity mugshots collection.

    My buddy's golf towel is a print of this mugshot!

    anubis1
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A DUI was probably the least of his problems at this time.

    #15

    Prince. If I Remember Right He And The Keyboardist Took A Megaphone Off A Plane Or Something?

    Celebrity mugshot from Jackson police department showing arrest details, highlighting infamous celebrity mugshots and arrest reasons.

    mamat
    More Information
    More Information
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *keyboardist Dr Fink -> "While on tour in 1980 opening up for Rick James, Fink had suggested to Prince that they should get a police megaphone as a stage prop. The next day, the band boarded a plane and coincidently , Fink noticed the plane had an emergency bullhorn in an overhead bin . He pointed it out to Prince, who then convinced him to put it in his bag since he didn't have a carry on. A lady sitting behind Prince notified the flight attendant of the theft while the plane was still on the tarmac. Fink explained: "The next thing we know, the pilot comes out and announces, 'it has come to our attention someone has removed some emergency equipment from the airplane, which is a federal offense" Sky marshals conducted a search and found it on Fink and in a stand up move, Prince voluntarily went to jail with him. They were arrested and sent to a local joint but it turned into a big meet and greet and Prince ended up posing for pictures and signing autographs in jail."

    #16

    Al Pacino In 1961 For Suspicion Of Attempted Robbery

    Young man in black and white infamous celebrity mugshot, showing reason for arrest in a prison photo.

    He claimed the gun was a prop for a show and the charges were eventually dropped.

    #17

    Vampire Diaries Cast For Flashing Drivers With A Camera On A Bridge

    Four celebrity mugshots featuring young women posing against height charts, showcasing infamous celebrity mugshots and arrests.

    #18

    Nick Nolte, Suspicion Of DUI

    Infamous celebrity mugshot of a man in a colorful Hawaiian shirt after being arrested.

    fjys47pb87
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only suspicion? I can smell the booze from here.

    #19

    Woody Harrelson. 1982 Columbus Oh. Disturbing The Peace

    Young man in a mugshot photo wearing a striped shirt with police ID from Columbus Ohio, part of infamous celebrity mugshots.

    #20

    Future, Theft

    Young man with dreadlocks in a close-up mugshot representing infamous celebrity mugshots and arrest reasons.

    #21

    Eminem, Carrying Concealed Weapon

    Infamous celebrity mugshot of a young man with blond hair against a blue background, related to celebrity arrests.

    #22

    Lindsay Lohan (One Of Many), This One’s From A Probation Violation

    Infamous celebrity mugshot of a blonde woman in an orange prison uniform against a gray background.

    #23

    Justin Timberlake, DUI And Creating An Incredible Pop Culture Reference

    Close-up mugshot of a man with blue eyes and beard, featured among infamous celebrity mugshots and arrest reasons.

    #24

    Patrick Stump Of Fall Out Boy- Driving Without A License

    Young man in a plain shirt in a close-up infamous celebrity mugshot for reasons they got arrested.

    If you’re familiar with this band it’s even funnier that out of the four of them, he’s the one that has a mugshot.

    #25

    Jim Morrison (One Of Several), Inciting A Riot, Indecency And Public Obscenity

    Black and white infamous celebrity mugshot photo showing front and side profile with police department board details.

    #26

    Nicole Richie, DUI

    Blonde woman mugshot showing facial expression with disheveled hair, related to infamous celebrity mugshots keyword.

    #27

    Macaulay Culkin Was Arrested In 2004 For Possession Of Controlled Substances. I’m Glad He’s Doing Loads Better Now

    Mugshot of a young male celebrity with dark hair, part of infamous celebrity mugshots collection.

    #28

    2013 Reese Witherspoon & Her Then Husband Jim Toth

    Male and female celebrity mugshots showing infamous arrested individuals in a law enforcement setting.

    He for DUI & her for disorderly conduct after throwing around the "You're about to find out who I am!" She was deeply embarrassed 🙄

    #29

    Zsa Zsa Gabor Slapped A Cop Who Had Stopped Her Car And She Ended Up Doing A Few Days In Jail

    Black and white celebrity mugshot showing front and side profile of a woman with blonde hair and vintage clothing.

    #30

    Paul Reubens, AKA Pee Wee Herman, Indecent Exposure In An Adult Movie Theatre, 1991

    Mugshot of a male celebrity from Sarasota County Sheriff's Department included in infamous celebrity mugshots collection.

    #31

    Mel Gibson 2011 DUI

    Celebrity mugshot of a middle-aged man with serious expression, representing infamous celebrity mugshots and arrest reasons.

    #32

    Morgan Wallen. Threw A Chair At Someone😭

    Mugshot of a young man with a mullet hairstyle, part of infamous celebrity mugshots collection for arrests.

    #33

    John Mayer, 2001, Speeding And Driving Without A License

    Young man in a famous celebrity mugshot, taken during an arrest related to a high-profile incident.

    #34

    James Brown- Failure To Stop, Dui Of Pcp

    Male celebrity with disheveled hair in a mugshot, one of the infamous celebrity mugshots linked to arrests.

    surlyscot
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like Nick Nolte and James Brown spent the night under the same bridge.

    #35

    Kurt Cobain. May 1986. He Was Arrested For Spray-Painting The Phrase "Ain't Got No How Watchamacallit" On Vehicles

    Black and white infamous celebrity mugshot of a young man with medium-length hair holding a police ID board.

    Around the same time, Cobain was also arrested for trespassing on the roof of a warehouse.

    #36

    Shia Lebeouf, 2007, Trespassing At A Walgreens

    Young man smiling in a blue hoodie in an infamous celebrity mugshot related to reasons for arrest.

    #37

    Mischa Barton - Dui

    Young woman with blonde hair in a famous celebrity mugshot related to reasons for getting arrested.

    #38

    Ronnie Radke When He Was Arrested For Domestic Assault In 2012. He Later Used This Photo As An Album Cover

    Mugshot of a young male celebrity with long black hair and tattoos, part of infamous celebrity mugshots collection.

    #39

    Michelle Rodriguez And Cynthia Watros, Arrested For DUI. Their Lost Characters Were Both Written Off Shortly After, Though The Producers Claimed It Wasn't Related (Yeah, Right)

    Two infamous celebrity mugshots showing women with tired expressions, related to reasons for their arrests.

    #40

    Mitchell Musso In 2023 For Public Intoxication And Theft. He’s Wearing A Towel Because He Was Only Wearing Board Shorts At The Time Of Arrest

    Man in a white shirt standing against height chart in a famous celebrity mugshot for reasons they got arrested

    #41

    Wesley Snipes- Failure To File Tax Returns

    Monroe Hutchen holding a mugshot board in a classic celebrity mugshots photo revealing reasons for arrest.

    #42

    Drake Bell, Charged With DUI In 2015

    Young man in a mugshot photo, demonstrating an example of infamous celebrity mugshots and their arrest reasons.

    #43

    Superman From Smallville Himself Tom Welling (DUI, 2025)

    Mugshot of a man with short hair and facial hair, part of infamous celebrity mugshots collection.

