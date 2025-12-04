43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested
Who hasn't made a mistake in their life once or twice? Sometimes, that mistake leads to your getting arrested. In the U.S., for example, 77 million people, or one in three Americans, have a criminal record. Among those, there are a few famous people who have been in cuffs, too.
For example, did you know that Bill Gates was arrested in 1977? What's more, his mug shot has him smiling like a real cutie pie. Some even say that that's where the default pic for a Microsoft Outlook profile came from! We've got more celebrities and their mug shots down below, including their arrest stories. So, sit back and scroll down to find the most entertaining and interesting ones!
Justin Bieber, DUI And Suspicion Of Drag Racing
Shailene Woodley, Trespassing While Protesting
Keanu Reeves, Suspicion Of DUI
Martin Luther King Jr., In 1956 In Montgomery, Alabama While Participating In The Rosa Parks Inspired Bus Boycotts Protesting Bus Segregation
George Carlin. Bad Language
This man became one of my comic heroes because of this.
Khloe Kardashian, Dui
She looks too human. This must have been pre-plastic surgery.
Bill Gates, For A Traffic Violation. LOL
Hugh Grant. Lewd Conduct In A Public Place, 1995
Unfortunately, every time I see Hugh playing a bumbling, awkward, romantic interest, this is what springs to mind.
Tyler The Creator, Inciting A Riot
Lisa Left Eye, Arson
In 1938, A 23-Year-Old Sinatra Was Arrested For "Seduction", Which Basically Meant He Tricked A Woman Into Sleeping With Him On The Promise Of Marriage
The charge was eventually dropped when it was discovered that the woman was already married. The charge was changed to Adultery then eventually dropped.
Cher, 1959
Cherilyn Sarkisian, aka "Cher" was only 13 years old in this arrest mugshot. Cher was arrested in 1959 for "borrowing" a friend's car and driving it without a license in Los Angeles, California.
Tiger Woods Looking Disheveled As Hell For His DUI In 2017
My buddy's golf towel is a print of this mugshot!
A DUI was probably the least of his problems at this time.
Prince. If I Remember Right He And The Keyboardist Took A Megaphone Off A Plane Or Something?
*keyboardist Dr Fink -> "While on tour in 1980 opening up for Rick James, Fink had suggested to Prince that they should get a police megaphone as a stage prop. The next day, the band boarded a plane and coincidently , Fink noticed the plane had an emergency bullhorn in an overhead bin . He pointed it out to Prince, who then convinced him to put it in his bag since he didn't have a carry on. A lady sitting behind Prince notified the flight attendant of the theft while the plane was still on the tarmac. Fink explained: "The next thing we know, the pilot comes out and announces, 'it has come to our attention someone has removed some emergency equipment from the airplane, which is a federal offense" Sky marshals conducted a search and found it on Fink and in a stand up move, Prince voluntarily went to jail with him. They were arrested and sent to a local joint but it turned into a big meet and greet and Prince ended up posing for pictures and signing autographs in jail."
Al Pacino In 1961 For Suspicion Of Attempted Robbery
He claimed the gun was a prop for a show and the charges were eventually dropped.
Vampire Diaries Cast For Flashing Drivers With A Camera On A Bridge
Nick Nolte, Suspicion Of DUI
Woody Harrelson. 1982 Columbus Oh. Disturbing The Peace
Future, Theft
Eminem, Carrying Concealed Weapon
Lindsay Lohan (One Of Many), This One’s From A Probation Violation
Justin Timberlake, DUI And Creating An Incredible Pop Culture Reference
Patrick Stump Of Fall Out Boy- Driving Without A License
If you’re familiar with this band it’s even funnier that out of the four of them, he’s the one that has a mugshot.
Jim Morrison (One Of Several), Inciting A Riot, Indecency And Public Obscenity
Nicole Richie, DUI
Macaulay Culkin Was Arrested In 2004 For Possession Of Controlled Substances. I’m Glad He’s Doing Loads Better Now
2013 Reese Witherspoon & Her Then Husband Jim Toth
He for DUI & her for disorderly conduct after throwing around the "You're about to find out who I am!" She was deeply embarrassed 🙄
Zsa Zsa Gabor Slapped A Cop Who Had Stopped Her Car And She Ended Up Doing A Few Days In Jail
Paul Reubens, AKA Pee Wee Herman, Indecent Exposure In An Adult Movie Theatre, 1991
Mel Gibson 2011 DUI
Morgan Wallen. Threw A Chair At Someone😭
John Mayer, 2001, Speeding And Driving Without A License
James Brown- Failure To Stop, Dui Of Pcp
Looks like Nick Nolte and James Brown spent the night under the same bridge.
Kurt Cobain. May 1986. He Was Arrested For Spray-Painting The Phrase "Ain't Got No How Watchamacallit" On Vehicles
Around the same time, Cobain was also arrested for trespassing on the roof of a warehouse.