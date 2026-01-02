Teen Lives In Fear Of His Violent Sister, Parents Can’t Believe He Hates Them

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
The Reiner family tragedy has sent shockwaves through the world, and cast a spotlight on the mental health struggles some people are dealing with behind closed doors. As more details emerge about what transpired before Rob and Michele Reiner lost their lives, netizens have been speaking out about their own personal experiences of living with a troubled relative.
One of them is a 17-year-old who says he’s absolutely terrified of his younger sister. She was diagnosed with behavioral disorders as a child and her violent nature is causing chaos. She’s attacked her family several times, with her brother landing up in hospital a few of those times. He wants to move out for his own safety but his parents think he’s being dramatic.
He lives in fear of his violent sister and has even landed in hospital a few times because of her
Teen boy sitting alone in a dim room, covering his face showing fear and distress related to violent sister and family issues.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
