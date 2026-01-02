Teen Lives In Fear Of His Violent Sister, Parents Can’t Believe He Hates Them

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reiner family tragedy has sent shockwaves through the world, and cast a spotlight on the mental health struggles some people are dealing with behind closed doors. As more details emerge about what transpired before Rob and Michele Reiner lost their lives, netizens have been speaking out about their own personal experiences of living with a troubled relative.

One of them is a 17-year-old who says he’s absolutely terrified of his younger sister. She was diagnosed with behavioral disorders as a child and her violent nature is causing chaos. She’s attacked her family several times, with her brother landing up in hospital a few of those times. He wants to move out for his own safety but his parents think he’s being dramatic.

RELATED:

He lives in fear of his violent sister and has even landed in hospital a few times because of her

Teen boy sitting alone in a dim room, covering his face showing fear and distress related to violent sister and family issues.

Image credits: Mariela Ferbo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But his parents don’t see the big issue and think he’s being dramatic for wanting to move out

Teen lives in fear of his violent sister, sharing family struggles and behavioral disorder challenges with parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a teen facing issues with a violent sister who disrespects authority and causes family tension.

Text describing teen living in fear of his violent sister while parents refuse to believe his feelings or take action.

Text excerpt about a teen living in fear of his violent sister with parents not believing his feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen girl sitting near skateboard looking distressed, illustrating fear and tension in a violent sibling relationship.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text discussing a teen living in fear of his violent sister, with parents unable to believe his hatred toward them.

Text about a teen living in fear of his violent sister and conflicted family dynamics with parents disbelieving him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALT text: Teen lives in fear of violent sister who breaks locks, while parents remain in disbelief about the family tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Teen living in fear of his violent sister, facing frequent ER visits while parents struggle to understand his feelings.

Teen living in fear of his violent sister, struggling with anger after being forced to move back home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen sitting tense on couch while parents argue, highlighting fear and family conflict involving violent sister.

Image credits: msvyatkovska / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Teen expressing fear and anger living with a violent sister, struggling to have parents understand his feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen expressing fear of violent sister and hatred toward parents, feeling trapped and isolated within family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a teen living in fear of his violent sister, expressing strong feelings of rejection and isolation.

Text on a white background describing fear of a violent sister and the impact of violence escalating without stopping her.

Image credits: Rhodisonz

“Otherwise I could be safe…”: He gave a bit more info when prompted by netizens

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum discussion about a teen living in fear of his violent sister and strained family relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen feeling unsafe at home due to violent sister, while parents struggle to believe his feelings of fear and hatred.

Alt text: Online discussion about a teen living in fear of his violent sister and parents unable to believe his feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people felt the teen should call the cops or 911 the next time his sister attacks him

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to call CPS anytime a teen feels scared of his violent sister.

Comment advising a teen living in fear of a violent sister to call police and speak to a school counselor for support and protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing fear of a violent sister and advice on using a door wedge to feel safe at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter advising teens to secure important documents and leave an a*****e home for safety and peace of mind.

Comment suggesting to call 911 if a violent sister assaults someone, advising to inform police about fear of sibling.

Screenshot of online advice discussing a teen living in fear of his violent sister and distrustful parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising a teen living in fear of his violent sister to leave before 18 and protect himself from family harm.

Comment warning about a violent sister, reflecting a teen living in fear of his sibling’s aggression.

Teen lives in fear of violent sister while parents remain in disbelief, highlighting family tension and emotional struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a teen living in fear of his violent sister and parents struggling to believe the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising a teen living in fear of a violent sister to seek help from police, social workers, and counselors.

Comment advising a teen living in fear of his violent sister to call 911 and seek a safe home at 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to call the police after each a*****t to create a record and pressing charges for safety.

Screenshot of an online forum post where a user comments about considering emancipation due to fear of a violent sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing concern for teen's safety living with violent sister and critiques CPS handling of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to call police if sister assaults you, reflecting a teen living in fear of a violent sister situation.

Comment suggesting using a chain lock or deadbolt on the door for safety amid fear of violent sister.