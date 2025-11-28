Nearly Half Of Gen-Z Workers Rely On Mom To Fight Their Battles At Work, And Bosses Aren’t Impressed

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not unusual for a kid to ask their mom or dad to speak to their teachers on their behalf. But at some point, we all grow up and learn to stand on our own two feet, right? Apparently not.

Many Gen-Z workers are not only taking their parents along to job interviews… They’re also asking mommy to speak to their managers about things like workloads, time off, workplace conflict, and wait for it… getting a pay raise or promotion. No, we are not kidding.

Those were just some of the findings of a survey conducted by ResumeTemplates earlier this year. If you’re curious to know what else Gen-Z workers are asking mom or dad to do, and why, keep scrolling. Bored Panda unpacks the full survey below, and we’ve included some responses to the findings. We also spoke to Resume Genius Career Expert Eva Chan to get her opinion on the matter.

It’s no secret that Gen Z has a totally unique perspective on work

Young Gen-Z worker wearing headphones, using a smartphone and laptop at a desk in a modern office setting.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / unsplash

But people were shocked to learn that many are asking mommy to talk to their boss on their behalf

Woman speaking in a podcast setting with text about Gen-Z workers relying on mom to handle workplace battles.

Image credits: ivehaditpodcast

“Shut up!”: The topic recently made it onto a podcast, and the hosts could not believe it

Text listing Gen-Z workers whose moms talk to their bosses and parents communicating with managers at work.

Stats revealing nearly half of Gen-Z workers rely on parents for work help and bringing them to the workplace.

Woman with green glasses speaking into a microphone about Gen-Z workers relying on mom to fight their battles at work.

Image credits: ivehaditpodcast

Text excerpt about Gen-Z workers relying on mom to handle work battles, showing parental involvement in workplace issues.

Text excerpt showing a conversation about needing a therapist and seeking help, highlighting Gen-Z workers relying on parents at work.

Woman speaking into a microphone during a discussion about Gen-Z workers relying on mom to fight their work battles.

Image credits: ivehaditpodcast

“Get in. We’re BOTH going to therapy”: Watch the full video below

“Can I speak to the manager?”: Why parents are fighting their adult kids’ battles in the workplace, according to an expert

Call me old-school, but I have a parenting policy that goes something like this: I don’t get involved in playground politics. Unless someone has been, or is about to be, hurt or bullied. And my son is 6 years old. I can hardly imagine negotiating his salary or arguing with his boss when he’s in his 20s. But that’s just me.

Apparently, many parents see no harm in getting involved in their Gen-Z kids’ careers. They’re doing everything from finding job openings, applying for positions, attending interviews, and calling bosses directly to discuss workloads, time off, workplace conflict, and even pay rises and promotions.

Some call it helicopter parenting, but Eva Chan, a career expert from Resume Genius, doesn’t think this is the case. We reached out to Chan to hear her thoughts on the survey. She confirmed that some managers are reporting parental involvement in the workplace.

“It’s usually less ‘helicopter parenting’ and more a side-effect of how Gen Z entered the workforce,” Chan told Bored Panda. She explains that Gen Z came into the workplace during a “genuinely strange stretch of history.” And because of this, their norms and comfort zones look different.

“Several young workers never got the in-office experience that older generations had, so they didn’t get the same early exposure to workplace norms, informal rules, or the confidence that comes from watching co-workers handle tough conversations,” Chan says.

The expert adds that remote school, remote jobs, and a shaky job market meant a lot of Gen Z leaned heavily on their parents during the COVID years and beyond. When something feels uncomfortable to them, a few still default to the support system they know best, she says.

All’s not lost for the Gen-Z workforce and here’s why…

Chan says it’s not all bad, though. “There’s a positive side to Gen Z seeking guidance, because it shows they want to make thoughtful decisions and avoid being blindsided,” she told us.

ResumeTemplates’ Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre agrees. “I support parents helping with resumes, offering professional insights, or reviewing performance evaluations,” she said. “These actions can give Gen Z a clearer understanding of the workplace and position parents as valuable mentors, especially if they’ve worked in similar fields.”

However, both experts say that’s where it should end. Chan believes that when a parent makes direct contact with an employer, it can make a young worker look unprepared to handle normal workplace conversations. “It can also make managers hesitant to trust that person with more responsibility,” she warns.

“Parents can be supportive behind the scenes, but they shouldn’t participate directly,” agrees Toothacre. “It not only undermines the child’s credibility but also risks stunting their professional growth and ability to navigate challenging situations.”

She also says that managers and co-workers could interpret this behavior as a lack of maturity, which can damage the employee’s reputation.

So what advice does Chan have for Gen-Z workers?

“Get all the behind-the-scenes coaching you want, but have the actual conversation yourself,” she advises. “Think of your parents as prep partners who help you rehearse, not representatives who speak on your behalf.” She adds that even if the conversation feels awkward, you’ll build confidence faster by showing managers you can handle things on your own.

And for the managers reading this, steady on, says Chan. “If a parent reaches out, redirect the conversation back to the employee in a calm, straightforward way. Set boundaries without making it a big deal,” she suggests.

It also helps to look at things with empathy – if possible. “Remember that many early-career workers didn’t get the usual workplace training that comes from being around seasoned colleagues, so guiding them through tough conversations can help them grow,” Chan tells us. “A little patience now can turn a young employee into someone who handles these moments smoothly on their own.”

Keep scrolling to see exactly what the survey revealed…

90% of Gen-Z job seekers relied on their parents to find jobs for them to apply for

Bar chart showing tasks Gen-Z workers asked their parents to help with while job hunting, highlighting reliance on mom’s support.

Image credits: resumetemplates

Many of us ask friends or family for help when we are searching for a job, but Gen Z seems to be leaning on their parents quite a lot.

“More than half (53%) of Gen Zers surveyed asked a parent to review their resume, 47% had them proofread it, and 35% requested a template to get started,” reveals the ResumeTemplates website. “While these seem like reasonable requests, 31% took it a step further and had a parent write their entire resume. Similarly, about 29% had their parents write their cover letters.”

90% of Gen-Z job seekers had their parents help them find positions to apply for. The moms and dads did this by searching online, using their professional connections, networking on behalf of their kids, or attending career fairs.

Three-quarters of Gen-Z candidates used a parent as a reference during their job search, while 63% had a parent submit job applications on their behalf. More than half asked a parent to email hiring managers, and a surprising 53% even had a parent speak directly with hiring managers on the phone.

To get the results, ResumeTemplates.com surveyed 831 Gen-Z adults who work full-time. The company wanted to find out just how involved their parents were in their most recent job search and their current role.

3-in-4 adult candidates took their parents to a job interview, and some moms even did their kids’ assessments

Bar chart showing ways parents participated in their child's job interview, highlighting Gen-Z reliance on mom at work.

Image credits: resumetemplates

The ResumeTemplates survey found that more than three-quarters of Gen Zers have taken a parent to a job interview when they were job searching. Of those, around 13% said they always did, and 24% admitted they “often” did.

40% of parents who attended interviews just sat in. But here’s the kicker: 34% of Gen-Z job candidates admitted that their parents answered questions in the interview!

“30% say their parents asked questions, and 27% say their parents helped negotiate salary or benefits,” reports the ResumeTemplates site. “Additionally, 23% say their parents introduced themselves to the hiring manager, and another 23% say their parents spoke positively about them during the interview.”

And if you think the parents mainly attend online interviews, think again. “About 44% say their parents only attended in-person interviews, and 27% say they only attended virtual ones,” reveals the site.

But here’s where things get interesting, and a bit questionable: “Nearly half (48%) had a parent complete a test assignment for them, and 41% say their parent handled an initial HR screener call,” reveals the survey.

An astonishing 79% said their parents often communicate with their manager

Bar chart showing how often Gen-Z workers’ parents help with job tasks like reviews, communication, and assignments.

Image credits: resumetemplates

According to the survey, about 8-in-10 Gen-Z workers say their parents communicate with their manager, and 45% say this happens all the time or often.

Here’s what ResumeTemplates’ team says mom and dad are talking to the bosses about:

50% say a parent spoke to their manager about a workplace conflict

49% say a parent helped them ask for time off

46% say a parent was involved in a conversation about getting a raise

44% say a parent spoke with their manager about a promotion

40% say a parent helped them discuss changing roles

39% say a parent was involved in conversations about reducing their workload

“True story”: people were stunned, but quite a few managers backed up the findings

Comment from a hiring manager describing how parents intervened in Zoom interviews, highlighting Gen-Z workers relying on moms.

Tweet comment from a user sharing a personal experience about workplace issues relating to Gen-Z workers relying on their moms.

Tweet from user thekristinkey reading God help us all, highlighting Gen-Z workers relying on mom to fight work battles.

Instagram comment from user jofrost expressing surprise with the text Oh it's real and a shocked face emoji.

Screenshot of a social media comment from a boss stating they are not talking to employees’ moms about work issues.

Comment describing a supervisor's story about a young worker whose mother intervened at work, illustrating Gen-Z reliance on parents.

TikTok comment about firing an employee whose parent contacted the head of HR, highlighting Gen-Z relying on parents at work.

Comment about a college professor’s student threatening to involve mom over grade dispute, reflecting Gen-Z work battles.

Comment about Gen-Z workers whose parents intervene in workplace issues, shared by an HR professional.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing managers rejecting calls from parents of Gen-Z workers about workplace issues.

TikTok comment about a coworker who brought her father to a job interview, highlighting Gen-Z workers relying on parents at work.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing parents for not teaching Gen-Z workers independence and a strong work ethic.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Gen-Z workers relying on their mom to handle work conflicts, with laughing emojis.

Instagram comment from user reetreet98 discussing Gen-Z workers relying on parents to handle work conflicts.

Comment reading Who are these moms?! That’s the real problem, emphasizing Gen-Z workers relying on mom to fight work battles.

Screenshot of a comment praising Gen-Z employees as hardworking contributors with no parents contacting employers.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Gen-Z workers relying on mom to handle work issues, with 4 likes.

Social media comment expressing strong disbelief and embarrassment about Gen-Z workers relying on mom to fight their battles at work.

Screenshot of a social media comment describing a Gen-Z worker whose mom intervened with a company owner during a job interview.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying "The schools are failing" relating to Gen-Z workers relying on mom at work.

TikTok comment about companies claiming to be family but refusing to engage with employees' mothers at work.

Social media comment expressing frustration about Gen-Z workers relying on mom to fight workplace battles.

Comment on TikTok about Gen-Z workers relying on parents to handle work conflicts and communication challenges.

Comment from a Gen X parent advising her shy daughter to advocate for herself instead of relying on others at school.

TikTok user sharing a story about parents intervening in Gen-Z work or school battles and bosses’ reactions.

Comment on social media about tenants bringing parents to confront landlord, illustrating Gen-Z workers relying on mom to fight work battles.

Social media comment discussing Gen-Z workers relying on their mom to handle work conflicts and related concerns.

Comment on social media saying these Gen-Z workers rely on mom to handle work conflicts, with 692 likes shown.

Screenshot of a social media comment about calling an employee’s mom to address workplace behavior issues.

Social media comment discussing Gen-Z workers relying on parents to handle workplace conflicts.

Comment expressing a manager’s view on Gen-Z workers relying on parents to handle work issues, with concern from bosses.

Social media comment discussing challenges of managing Gen-Z workers and workplace dynamics involving parental involvement.

Comment about a parent calling an office for their grown child, highlighting Gen-Z workers relying on mom to handle work conflicts.

Comment about Gen-Z workers relying on mom to handle work issues, reflecting current workforce dynamics.

