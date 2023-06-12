Life has a way of throwing curveballs that even the most skilled baseball player would miss! So what do we do when the to-do list is a mile long and the daily drudgery seems to be endless? Do we give up? Never! Because we know life does get better. These inspiring future quotes will remind you why you do what you do: to create a better future for yourself.

Just close your eyes and imagine what success looks like for you. It could be anything from sipping cocktails at the beach every day to building your own business. What’s holding you back from chasing that dream? Are you still waiting for that perfect moment to take the leap? As these quotes about future success will remind you, no one’s going to hand over a successful life to you. You have to create it yourself.

The future is not a distant dream. It’s within reach. It will be filled with a treasure trove of moments yet to be lived, a symphony of achievements yet to be composed.

But here’s the catch: Creating that perfect future takes more than just wishful thinking. It requires a solid plan and a lot of determination. These inspirational quotes about the future will guide you through every setback and every roadblock.

So make a plan. Break down your dreams into bite-sized goals. Start with a broad view of what you want to accomplish each week. Track each day to measure how much closer you are to your goal. And bookmark these quotes about the future for whenever you are feeling overwhelmed.

Success, dear readers, is no mere stroke of luck. It’s a result of hard work, sweat, and tears. So keep hustling to forge your own fate! These inspiring quotes about the future will help you get there.

"Let your hopes, not your hurts, shape your future." — Robert H. Schuller

"It is incredibly empowering to know that your future is in your hands." — Keanu Reeves

"I never think of the future, it comes soon enough." — Albert Einstein

"Run to meet the future or it's going to run you down." — Anthony J. D'Angelo

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." — Eleanor Roosevelt

"Study the past if you would define the future." — Confucius

"The power for creating a better future is contained in the present moment: You create a good future by creating a good present." — Eckhart Tolle

"The best way to predict the future is to create it." — Abraham Lincoln and Peter Drucker

"The future belongs to those who learn more skills and combine them in creative ways." — Robert Greene

"If you don’t take risks, you can’t create a future." — Monkey D. Luffy

"A person can change his future by merely changing his attitude." — Earl Nightingale

"Take hold of the future or the future will take hold of you by being future wise." — Patrick Dixon

"The future is already here – it's just not evenly distributed." — William Gibson

"The future has a way of arriving unannounced." — George Will

"The future always arrives too fast... and in the wrong order." — Alvin Toffler

"If you don't think about the future, you cannot have one." — John Galsworthy

"For I dip into the future, far as human eye could see, saw the vision of the world, and all the wonder that would be." — Alfred Lord Tennyson

"Life can only be understood backward; but it must be lived forwards." — Søren Kierkegaard

"Stop being a prisoner of your past. Become the architect of your future." — Robin Sharma

"Your past does not equal your future." — Tony Robbins

"You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today." — Abraham Lincoln

"I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past." — Thomas Jefferson

"Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness." — Steve Maraboli

"Planning for the future without a sense of history is like planting cut flowers." — Daniel J. Boorstin

"Your own positive future begins in this moment. All you have is right now. Every goal is possible from here." — Lao Tzu

"Belief in a future life is the appetite of reason." — Walter Landor

"Don’t worry about people in your past. There’s a reason they didn’t make it to your future." — Adam Lindsay Gordon

"Mathematics is just another way of predicting the future." — Ralph Abraham

"There is nothing like a dream to create the future." — Victor Hugo

"The future is unknown only because it has not been created yet. Create your own path, even in this troubled world, for we will not succeed in life if we follow another’s footsteps."

"The future is not something we enter. The future is something we create." —Leonard I. Sweet

"Never let the future disturb you. You will meet it, if you have to, with the same weapons of reason which today arm you against the present." — Marcus Aurelius Antoninus

"Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today." — Malcolm X

"Go for it now. The future is promised to no one." — Wayne Dyer

"The vast possibilities of our great future will become realities only if we make ourselves responsible for that future." — Gifford Pinchot

"Once you have glimpsed the world as it might be, it is impossible to live anymore complacent in the world as it is."

"We have no right to assume that any physical laws exist, or if they have existed up until now, that they will continue to exist in a similar manner in the future." — Max Planck

"The future is not something to predict. The future is something to build." —Franco Ongaro

"Our imagination is the only limit to what we can hope to have in the future." — Charles F. Kettering

"The future will soon be a thing of the past." — George Carlin

"The empires of the future are the empires of the mind." — Winston Churchill

"You can never plan the future by the past." — Edmund Burke

"One problem with gazing too frequently into the past is that we may turn around to find the future has run out on us." — Michael Cibenko

"Seek wisdom, not knowledge. Knowledge is of the past, wisdom is of the future." — American Indian Proverbs

"The future is an unknown, but a somewhat predictable unknown. To look to the future we must first look back upon the past. That is where the seeds of the future were planted." — Albert Einstein

"The future rewards those who press on. I don’t have time to feel sorry for myself. I don’t have time to complain. I’m going to press on." — Barack Obama

"Our future is created from choices we make every minute." — Deepak Chopra

"Forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future." — Norman Vincent Peale

"In each moment, what we choose to say and do plants the seed of our future." — Tara Brach

"Happiness is the ability to move forward knowing the future will be better than the past." — Zig Ziglar

"You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future." — Steve Jobs

"Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present." — Jim Rohn

"No matter how dirty your past is, your future is still spotless." — Drake

"We fear the future because we are wasting today." — Mother Teresa

"Our focus is our future and what we focus on will multiply in our life." — David Denotaris

"Always remember that the future comes one day at a time." — Dean Acheson

"People ask me to predict the future when all I want to do is prevent it. Better yet, build it. Predicting the future is much too easy, anyway. You look at the people around you, the street you stand on, the visible air you breathe, and predict more of the same. To hell with more. I want better." — Ray Bradbury, 'Beyond 1984: The People Machines'

"It was never easy to look into the future, but it is possible and we should not miss our chance." — Andrei Linde

"If an elderly but distinguished scientist says that something is possible he is almost certainly right, but if he says that it is impossible he is very probably wrong." — Arthur C. Clarke

"We are prisoners of our own metaphors, metaphorically speaking..." — R. Buckminster Fuller

"A cynic is not merely one who reads bitter lessons from the past, he is one who is prematurely disappointed in the future." — Sidney J. Harris

"Thou knowest the past but not the future. As to what is future, even a bird with a long neck can not see it, but God only."

The choices we make today create the future that we are dreaming of" — Kapil Tetarwal

"The future will be a better tomorrow." — Dan Quayle

"The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read or write; they will be those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn." — Alvin Toffler

"I have made good judgments in the past. I have made good judgments in the future." — Dan Quayle

"The present is theirs; the future, for which I really worked, is mine." — Nikola Tesla

"I'm looking for a lot of men who have an infinite capacity to not know what can't be done." — Henry Ford

"If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses." — Henry Ford

"The future is not something which happens by just waiting for time to pass. And if you want to be assured of life after death, you have to build it yourself." — Sam Hughes

"Telling the future by looking at the past assumes that conditions remain constant. This is like driving a car by looking in the rearview mirror." — Herb Brody

"Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future." — John F. Kennedy

"The past is a source of knowledge, and the future is a source of hope. Love of the past implies faith in the future." — Stephen Ambrose

"There is no better teacher than history in determining the future… There are answers worth billions of dollars in $30 history book." — Charlie Munger

"It’s what you do in the present that will redeem the past and thereby change the future." — Paulo Coelho

"Long-range planning does not deal with the future decisions, but with the future of present decisions." — Peter F. Drucker

"We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future." — Franklin D. Roosevelt

"If we open a quarrel between past and present, we shall find that we have lost the future." — Winston Churchill

"We should all be concerned about the future because we will have to spend the rest of our lives there." — Charles Kettering

"Enjoy present pleasures in such a way as not to injure future ones." — Seneca

"The future influences the present just as much as the past." — Friedrich Nietzsche

"The only difference between the saint and the sinner is that every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future." — Oscar Wilde

"We know not what the future holds, but we do know who holds the future." — Willis J. Ray

"What is coming is better than what is gone." — Arabic Proverb

"You cannot change your future. But you can change your habits. And surely your habits will change your future." — A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

"The future depends on what we do in the present." — Mahatma Gandhi

