If there’s one universal truth any desk-bound soul can relate to, it must be cringing at the thought of Monday. This anxious, jittery feeling creeps in on late Sunday evening and lingers in the air, sounding the alarm that in just a few hours, you’re bound to jolt back to your workplace yet again. It’s sad. It’s exhausting. And, worst of all, it strips away any bit of freedom and fun you soaked up over the weekend.

But fear not! There's a ridiculously amusing corner on Facebook that works like a band-aid for your overworked and hectic mind. Aptly titled 'Work Week Memes', this group is all about sharing work-related "funnies" to let employees forget the queasiness of having to grind their lives away. Even if just for a moment.

From painfully relatable jokes to memes that are bound to leave everyone in stitches, we at Bored Panda have gathered the newest batch of posts to share with you all. So pull your chair closer and get ready for a mood booster that is the compilation of pictures right below. Keep reading to also find our interview with psychologist Joshua Klapow, Ph.D. Upvote your favorite entries and share them with anyone who's in great need of a laugh! Then, if you’re interested in even more hilarity, be sure to check out Part 1 of this feature right over here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Female Thoughts Report

75points
POST
MiriPanda
MiriPanda
Community Member
6 hours ago

I am Generation X and I feel the same...

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

YoungFunE Report

64points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 hours ago

Ditch the friend.

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Female Thoughts Report

61points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
9 hours ago

I work in HR and I laughed out loud at this. Also, I really do want to hear it because I to hate it here.

22
22points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Picture this scenario: it’s a sunny Sunday afternoon, you’re catching up with your friends or relaxing on your couch, and suddenly, a feeling of intense anxiety and dread sets in — Monday is just hours away. For millions of employees worldwide, this gloomy sensation contributes to a vicious cycle of stress when fidgety thoughts about the week ahead get the best of us in advance.

It turns out this late-weekend phenomenon has a name. It’s called Sunday scaries and it’s a common nightmare that hits like clockwork as soon as you want to unwind in the last hours of the weekend.

To gain some insight on the topic from an expert, we reached out to Joshua Klapow, Ph.D. a psychologist and creator of Mental Drive. He started this well-being initiative to help people gain access to the best-in-class psychological and performance tools to live healthier, more fulfilled, and successful lives. "Sunday scaries really represent the brain shifting from relief to reality, and for so many, reality means lots of work, stress and pressure. So, the scaries are the anticipation of what is to come," he told Bored Panda.
#4

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

59points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
9 hours ago

I don't add co-workers on Facebook...too much prying.

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Nazafi_Hamid Report

54points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
9 hours ago

#100% ACCURATE.

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#6

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

54points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 hours ago

I considered them necessary at the time of purchase 🤷🏻‍♀️

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

It’s hardly surprising that the transition from weekend to work week has always been unpleasant, to put it mildly. Sunday scaries is a cute name to describe some heavy emotions many people experience.

A 2018 survey conducted by LinkedIn found that 80% of Americans worry about the upcoming work week on Sundays. When the researchers broke down this alarming number by generation, it revealed that over 90% of Millennials and Gen Z reported they feel it. The findings also revealed there are many reasons people experience this unique anxiousness. But some of the top causes are worrying about the workload (60%), balancing professional and personal to-do’s (44%), and thinking about the tasks you didn't finish last week (39%).
#7

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Danielle Walters Report

53points
POST
RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
9 hours ago

I love this one.

14
14points
reply
#8

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Danielle Walters Report

48points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 hours ago

Work was great, it seems!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

47points
POST
RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
9 hours ago

I can relate to that.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Another survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine also found that Sunday scaries especially affect the younger generations. "Survey data show that more than a quarter of respondents (26%) — including about a third of Generation Z (32%) and Millennials (34%) — always, almost always or often have a harder time falling asleep on Sunday nights compared with other nights of the week," the results reveal. What keeps people up at night? Worries about their jobs, in most cases.
#10

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Female Thoughts Report

45points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
8 hours ago

My work bestie transferred last year. I've been the last picture since then. 😢

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

41points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
9 hours ago

100% accurate.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#12

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

40points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
9 hours ago

I hope y'all brought lunch, this is gonna take a while.

7
7points
reply
View more comments

Unfortunately, when workers constantly feel these regularly scheduled nerves and disruptive thoughts on the eve before a workweek, it can harm their physical and mental health. "If you are constantly feeling dread at the end of the weekend in anticipation of going back to work, then you have a challenge," psychologist Klapow said.

"Your job is creating a negative vibe and emotional reaction that is not good for your mental health. And that can take a toll on your well-being," he added. "If every weekend, you both can’t wait to get there and can’t face the end of the weekend, your body and mind are going through a stress roller-coaster. The more ups and downs and the more you count on things not going well, the more negative, stressed, pessimistic you will be."
#13

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

39points
POST
Carol Emory
Carol Emory
Community Member
8 hours ago

I was once working at an appliance company that had agreed to replace a fridge for a customer. We told him the date and time someone would be there along with the fact that someone 18yo or older would need to be there to sign for it. When the fridge wasn't delivered because the only person at home was a 15 year old teen, the father called and proceeded to scream at me while screaming at his son saying he was lying about being home. I ask "How old is your son?" "15.." he replies, I say "Because according to my information, your son was home, but was not allowed to sign for the fridge because he is not an adult. That signature constitutes a contract which a minor cannot legally sign. If you want your fridge, there will have to be someone of adult age at home with ID before it will be released to you." He asked for my manager. When I explained to her what was going on, she smiled. She was from NYC. I could hear her reading him the riot act from across the call center.

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

39points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 hours ago

The thing is, I'm not best known for holding my opinion

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

38points
POST
erinmophila_gibsonii
erinmophila_gibsonii
Community Member
10 hours ago

Cake makes my job tolerable 😋 🍰

8
8points
reply
View more comments

But the good news is that there are ways to mitigate Sunday scaries. "Plan, plan plan," Klapow advised. "As much as you’d like to enjoy the weekend, if you know that every Sunday you will start stressing, then make a list, carve out dedicated time on Sunday to get ready for Monday."

The psychologist suggested making sure the Sunday scaries wouldn't sneak up on you. "The act of planning for Monday, even if it's a to-do list, will help reduce the uncertainty we all often feel about what will happen on Monday. The act of writing the list itself will help reduce the swirling thoughts you have," Klapow said.
#16

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

38points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
9 hours ago

This is me exactly. Lol

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

36points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
9 hours ago

Sometimes more, depending on the day.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

33points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited)

It's become ridiculous to open a bank account locally. They want two forms of ID, birth certificate, proof of address, a dodo bird and two northern white rhinos.

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a few other ways to cope are to take time for yourself over the weekend and work on some Sunday projects. "Engaging your mind and gearing up for the workweek can help ease the transition from relaxation to work mode. Do your meal prep. Put a piece of furniture together or clean. Mindless tasks can help you get ready for the week ahead."

Moreover, it’s crucial to get a full night’s rest on Friday and Saturday. While not everyone has a perfect sleep schedule, it’s something many strive for. "Getting enough sleep can help you feel at your best the next day so you can start your week on the right foot."
#19

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

33points
POST
Fuzzies
Fuzzies
Community Member
6 hours ago

THIS ^

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Female Thoughts Report

32points
POST
François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
Community Member
7 hours ago

We have roughly the same thing in Europe, but it comes with social security, maternity leaves, 25 days of holidays

26
26points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

30points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 hours ago

*when you were hoping to have an actually good week this time*

9
9points
reply
View more comments

Of course, one more way to fight this low-grade existential dread is to seek out entertainment to immediately boost your mood, whether online or in real life. Laughter is the best medicine, anyway, and the best way to take it is to laugh at some relatable jokes about the misery of having to work your life away.

"Making jokes about work, the Sunday Scaries, and the twirl we often get into on Sunday evening allows us to: a. Feel less alone in these feelings b. See what others are experiencing and how it relates to us. And c. come up with funny themes that lighten this common experience that so many of us have," the creator of Mental Drive added.
#22

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Female Thoughts Report

28points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 hours ago

Don't be a baby and at least go cry in the bathroom, like the rest of us do.

18
18points
reply
View more comments
#23

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Female Thoughts Report

28points
POST
Milano1015385
Milano1015385
Community Member
7 hours ago

Group projects at school be like:

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#24

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

27points
POST
nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
10 hours ago

“I’ve been through stuff, I’ll tell ya.” “ I’m sorry to hear your first day was like that.”

8
8points
reply
View more comments

If you find the queasiness of Sunday scaries painfully relatable, you might be experiencing burnout and general dissatisfaction with your job. It’s vital to take specific steps to move towards a healthier life and pull away from the things that make you feel stressed, overwhelmed, and emotionally drained.

"You have to work at recharging," Klapow told us. "Doing things that wear you out more doesn’t help. Go enjoy time doing things that recharge you. Partying has to be done in moderation as it takes a physical toll on you."

When you feel these emotions week after week after week, you may also need to ask yourself: "Is it something I can sustain? Should I be looking at other jobs? Making a job change if you can because of burnout is a way to protect your well-being. It may not be possible now. But it is something that must be on your radar," Klapow concluded.
#25

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

25points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 hours ago

Yeah, that's me yesterday morning. Mondays are so tough 😭

3
3points
reply
#26

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Female Thoughts Report

25points
POST
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
9 hours ago

Wishing the force of your mind could force them to soil themselves in front of everyone.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#27

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Female Thoughts Report

25points
POST
GPZ
GPZ
Community Member
6 hours ago

That recently huh?

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#28

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

24points
POST
Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
8 hours ago (edited)

"That's okay. I don't like working with any of you, either!" 😏

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Savage Kermit Report

23points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 hours ago

At times I find myself very passionate about not starving to death

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Funny-Work-Week-Memes

Female Thoughts Report

23points
POST
Alditekim
Alditekim
Community Member
8 hours ago

Michael, 24.

10
10points
reply

Note: this post originally had 81 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!