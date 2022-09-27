30 Of The Best “Work Related Funnies” From This Facebook Group To Make You Laugh, Then Cry
If there’s one universal truth any desk-bound soul can relate to, it must be cringing at the thought of Monday. This anxious, jittery feeling creeps in on late Sunday evening and lingers in the air, sounding the alarm that in just a few hours, you’re bound to jolt back to your workplace yet again. It’s sad. It’s exhausting. And, worst of all, it strips away any bit of freedom and fun you soaked up over the weekend.
But fear not! There's a ridiculously amusing corner on Facebook that works like a band-aid for your overworked and hectic mind. Aptly titled 'Work Week Memes', this group is all about sharing work-related "funnies" to let employees forget the queasiness of having to grind their lives away. Even if just for a moment.
From painfully relatable jokes to memes that are bound to leave everyone in stitches, we at Bored Panda have gathered the newest batch of posts to share with you all. So pull your chair closer and get ready for a mood booster that is the compilation of pictures right below. Keep reading to also find our interview with psychologist Joshua Klapow, Ph.D. Upvote your favorite entries and share them with anyone who's in great need of a laugh! Then, if you’re interested in even more hilarity, be sure to check out Part 1 of this feature right over here.
Picture this scenario: it’s a sunny Sunday afternoon, you’re catching up with your friends or relaxing on your couch, and suddenly, a feeling of intense anxiety and dread sets in — Monday is just hours away. For millions of employees worldwide, this gloomy sensation contributes to a vicious cycle of stress when fidgety thoughts about the week ahead get the best of us in advance.
It turns out this late-weekend phenomenon has a name. It’s called Sunday scaries and it’s a common nightmare that hits like clockwork as soon as you want to unwind in the last hours of the weekend.
To gain some insight on the topic from an expert, we reached out to Joshua Klapow, Ph.D. a psychologist and creator of Mental Drive. He started this well-being initiative to help people gain access to the best-in-class psychological and performance tools to live healthier, more fulfilled, and successful lives. "Sunday scaries really represent the brain shifting from relief to reality, and for so many, reality means lots of work, stress and pressure. So, the scaries are the anticipation of what is to come," he told Bored Panda.
It’s hardly surprising that the transition from weekend to work week has always been unpleasant, to put it mildly. Sunday scaries is a cute name to describe some heavy emotions many people experience.
A 2018 survey conducted by LinkedIn found that 80% of Americans worry about the upcoming work week on Sundays. When the researchers broke down this alarming number by generation, it revealed that over 90% of Millennials and Gen Z reported they feel it. The findings also revealed there are many reasons people experience this unique anxiousness. But some of the top causes are worrying about the workload (60%), balancing professional and personal to-do’s (44%), and thinking about the tasks you didn't finish last week (39%).
Another survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine also found that Sunday scaries especially affect the younger generations. "Survey data show that more than a quarter of respondents (26%) — including about a third of Generation Z (32%) and Millennials (34%) — always, almost always or often have a harder time falling asleep on Sunday nights compared with other nights of the week," the results reveal. What keeps people up at night? Worries about their jobs, in most cases.
Unfortunately, when workers constantly feel these regularly scheduled nerves and disruptive thoughts on the eve before a workweek, it can harm their physical and mental health. "If you are constantly feeling dread at the end of the weekend in anticipation of going back to work, then you have a challenge," psychologist Klapow said.
"Your job is creating a negative vibe and emotional reaction that is not good for your mental health. And that can take a toll on your well-being," he added. "If every weekend, you both can’t wait to get there and can’t face the end of the weekend, your body and mind are going through a stress roller-coaster. The more ups and downs and the more you count on things not going well, the more negative, stressed, pessimistic you will be."
But the good news is that there are ways to mitigate Sunday scaries. "Plan, plan plan," Klapow advised. "As much as you’d like to enjoy the weekend, if you know that every Sunday you will start stressing, then make a list, carve out dedicated time on Sunday to get ready for Monday."
The psychologist suggested making sure the Sunday scaries wouldn't sneak up on you. "The act of planning for Monday, even if it's a to-do list, will help reduce the uncertainty we all often feel about what will happen on Monday. The act of writing the list itself will help reduce the swirling thoughts you have," Klapow said.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, a few other ways to cope are to take time for yourself over the weekend and work on some Sunday projects. "Engaging your mind and gearing up for the workweek can help ease the transition from relaxation to work mode. Do your meal prep. Put a piece of furniture together or clean. Mindless tasks can help you get ready for the week ahead."
Moreover, it’s crucial to get a full night’s rest on Friday and Saturday. While not everyone has a perfect sleep schedule, it’s something many strive for. "Getting enough sleep can help you feel at your best the next day so you can start your week on the right foot."
Of course, one more way to fight this low-grade existential dread is to seek out entertainment to immediately boost your mood, whether online or in real life. Laughter is the best medicine, anyway, and the best way to take it is to laugh at some relatable jokes about the misery of having to work your life away.
"Making jokes about work, the Sunday Scaries, and the twirl we often get into on Sunday evening allows us to: a. Feel less alone in these feelings b. See what others are experiencing and how it relates to us. And c. come up with funny themes that lighten this common experience that so many of us have," the creator of Mental Drive added.
If you find the queasiness of Sunday scaries painfully relatable, you might be experiencing burnout and general dissatisfaction with your job. It’s vital to take specific steps to move towards a healthier life and pull away from the things that make you feel stressed, overwhelmed, and emotionally drained.
"You have to work at recharging," Klapow told us. "Doing things that wear you out more doesn’t help. Go enjoy time doing things that recharge you. Partying has to be done in moderation as it takes a physical toll on you."
When you feel these emotions week after week after week, you may also need to ask yourself: "Is it something I can sustain? Should I be looking at other jobs? Making a job change if you can because of burnout is a way to protect your well-being. It may not be possible now. But it is something that must be on your radar," Klapow concluded.
