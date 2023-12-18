86 Workplace Memes To Laugh At Whilst You Ignore Your Responsibilities
Sometimes work is fun. Indeed, getting paid, your favorite colleague, free snacks, and the view from your window might make it bearable. But other times, you can’t think of anything worse. It’s just the evil nature of having to work for the rest of our lives.
However, it’s comforting to know we’re not the only ones selling our lives away. The Instagram account “Work Memes Official” is helping its followers cope with the crushing weight of their jobs with humor. We’ve compiled a list of the best they offer, so scroll away to escape the daily routine and maybe waste a little bit of that company’s time.
This post may include affiliate links.
Workplace memes often touch on things like the dreaded small talk after the weekend, spending 40+ hours a week in a place that drains you, and meetings that could’ve been an email. Some might see them as expression of dissatisfaction, but to others, they are a lighthearted distraction that connects the workforce, provides a break, and reduces stress
I bring a kind of “I spent 5 days a week surrounded by people who made me traumatised when I WAS a kid” vibe to these kind of conversations that the OPs don’t really like.
Not only that, but these funny pictures about our jobs can also be a valuable source of data for HR (human resources) departments. Their analysis can provide insights into employee experiences and underlying concerns. Workplace memes are like a collective voice, conveying struggles in a lighter and more relatable manner. If HR would listen, they could improve job satisfaction, work-life balance, communication gaps, and other areas in need of help.
Fortunately, the memes we see floating around social media perfectly align with the HR trends of 2023. Based on Gartner's research, there were more than a few advancements that organizations had to prioritize this past year. The main thing that companies focused on in 2023 was employee well-being.
To make work more enjoyable, companies are trying to heal lingering pandemic trauma. As COVID-19 retreated, employees were left with a long-term physical and emotional impact, which caused nearly 60% of them to feel stressed at their jobs every day. Leading organizations are supporting workers in 2023 by providing proactive rest. This may include paid time off before very busy working periods, no-meeting Fridays, and allocated wellness time. They also include discussion opportunities and trauma counselors to work through challenges and difficult topics without judgment.
Another trend that’s reaching workplaces is the accessibility of hybrid work for frontline employees. It's not just officegoers who relate to these memes anymore, but healthcare, manufacturing, and retail workers as well. Introducing the hybrid model provides more adaptability for them, like having more control and stability over their schedule and paid leave. This is great news, as frontline workers make up most of the global workforce and will account for 60% of the U.S. by 2024. It’ll improve the way a lot of people work, minimizing their night shifts, long shifts, weekends, and burnout.
Also, managers, who often find themselves sandwiched between leader and employee expectations, have gained more attention. 60% of hybrid staff say their manager is their most direct contact to company information and culture. Planning, organizing, supervising, and reaching specific goals with pressure to succeed from leaders can be draining and overwhelming for team heads. This year, companies tried to provide more support and training for managers to close any skill gaps they might have while also clarifying their priorities and modifying their roles where necessary.
Additionally, organizations helped younger generations (the main source of these memes) enter the workforce more smoothly. Social isolation during the pandemic made pursuing a career more difficult for Gen Z, with 51% saying that their education hasn’t prepared them for the labor market. They missed out on developing soft skills such as negotiation, networking, and speaking in front of crowds. However, rather than forcing people to come into the office post-pandemic and socialize, leaders encouraged more in-person meetings, team building, and events to help younger staff and others build their communication skills.
And let me tell you, that's a fine line to walk without occasionally toppling over.
It’s important that companies invest in employee well-being which creates a positive environment, promotes productivity, and leads to better overall performance. However, as with most things in life, we can't expect everything to be perfect, including our workplace. Nevertheless, we say that it's a great excuse to take a break and chuckle at some spot-on memes from this list.
Help! There's a dirty word here that isn't censored! I need help! Please send me a wahhhhmbulance soon!
I’m with my country’s progressive party on this one: first we help the people who have to work MORE than 40 hours to make ends meet. It’s not that I don’t want to work less than 40 hours; I just bring a kind of “everyone gets a plate before anyone gets seconds but for time off” that OPs like this don’t really like.