ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing the internet never seems to get tired of, it’s cats – especially when they look like they know they’re the main character. The Instagram page ‘Swag Cattos’ is dedicated to celebrating felines with attitude, confidence, and just the right amount of sass.

From dramatic poses and side-eyes that speak louder than words to cats that somehow radiate effortless coolness, this page proves that some kitties are simply born with swag. Scroll down to check out the best photos shared by this page, and prepare to meet some of the most hilarious and expressive cattos the internet has to offer.