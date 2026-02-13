ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing the internet never seems to get tired of, it’s cats – especially when they look like they know they’re the main character. The Instagram page ‘Swag Cattos’ is dedicated to celebrating felines with attitude, confidence, and just the right amount of sass. 

From dramatic poses and side-eyes that speak louder than words to cats that somehow radiate effortless coolness, this page proves that some kitties are simply born with swag. Scroll down to check out the best photos shared by this page, and prepare to meet some of the most hilarious and expressive cattos the internet has to offer.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two cats with serious swag pose together on a person's lap in a cozy indoor setting, showing unique feline style.

swagcattos Report

17points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Two adorable kittens, one white and one black, featured on an Instagram page sharing cats with serious swag.
    Two adorable kittens, one white and one black, featured on an Instagram page sharing cats with serious swag.

    swagcattos Report

    16points
    POST
    #3

    White cat behind a gate next to a beware sign with a cat photo, featured on a cats with serious swag Instagram page.

    swagcattos Report

    14points
    POST
    #4

    Cat with serious swag posing inside a cage, showing cute expressions in two side-by-side photos.

    swagcattos Report

    13points
    POST
    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awwww, give him everything he wants

    4
    4points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tiny black and white kitten stretched out in hands on a pink blanket, showcasing cats with serious swag from Instagram page.

    swagcattos Report

    12points
    POST
    #6

    Cat with serious swag and a unique black mustache pattern sitting indoors near a pillow and window light.

    swagcattos Report

    11points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't there a caption on this or a similar picture posted a while ago that said: "When you're afraid to let your cat out because he might invade Poland?"

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Black cat with serious swag wearing a cone collar, lounging on a beige cushion on a carved wooden chair.

    swagcattos Report

    11points
    POST
    #8

    Poster with a cute kitten photo and text about kittens, related to cats with serious swag on Instagram.

    swagcattos Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two adorable kittens, one black and one orange, sitting close together showcasing their cute cat swag look.
    Two adorable kittens, one black and one orange, sitting close together showcasing their cute cat swag look.

    swagcattos Report

    11points
    POST
    #10

    Cat with serious swag wearing pajamas, sitting with a bowl of noodles and chopsticks on a table with kitchen items.

    swagcattos Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    Kitten lying on its back on a bed showing serious swag and relaxed pose in a cozy indoor setting.

    swagcattos Report

    10points
    POST
    #12

    Small orange kitten with serious swag meowing while being held by a person in a dark hoodie on Instagram page.

    swagcattos Report

    10points
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone got fed after midnight!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Close-up of a cat with serious swag sitting near a digital artist working on a tablet and a computer screen in the background.

    swagcattos Report

    10points
    POST
    #14

    Orange cat with serious swag sitting on a green blanket grooming itself with one leg raised.

    swagcattos Report

    10points
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need tea! I thought that was a tongue for a second!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    White cat with closed eyes wearing a chunky necklace, exuding a serious swag vibe on a green surface with other cats nearby.

    swagcattos Report

    10points
    POST
    #16

    Cat with serious swag sitting on a mustard couch next to a plush toy resembling the same cat in a similar pose

    swagcattos Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cute cat with serious swag wearing a red hood, featured on an Instagram page sharing cats with serious swag.
    Cute cat with serious swag wearing a red hood, featured on an Instagram page sharing cats with serious swag.
    Cute cat with serious swag wearing a red hood, featured on an Instagram page sharing cats with serious swag.

    swagcattos Report

    9points
    POST
    #18

    Black cat lying stretched out on a couch next to a pillow, showing serious swag and relaxed posture.

    swagcattos Report

    9points
    POST
    #19

    Wet black cat being held up by its front legs during bath time, showcasing cats with serious swag on Instagram.

    swagcattos Report

    8points
    POST
    #20

    Cat with serious swag wearing headphones and holding a video game controller, showing a playful and cool vibe.

    swagcattos Report

    8points
    POST
    #21

    Black and white cat standing on hind legs while reaching to unplug a cord from an electrical outlet, cats with serious swag.

    swagcattos Report

    8points
    POST
    #22

    Cat with serious swag lounging on a blanket beside a realistic plastic-wrapped model of the same cat.
    Cat with serious swag lounging on a blanket beside a realistic plastic-wrapped model of the same cat.

    swagcattos Report

    8points
    POST
    #23

    Close-up of a cat with serious swag expression, sitting indoors with text Miau, featured on a stylish cat Instagram page.

    swagcattos Report

    8points
    POST
    #24

    Close-up of an orange cat with serious swag looking sleepy with text it's too early for this on an Instagram page.

    swagcattos Report

    8points
    POST
    #25

    Cat with serious swag wearing a brown cowboy hat sitting on a blue and white blanket outdoors.

    swagcattos Report

    8points
    POST
    #26

    Two cats with serious swag wearing autumn leaves on their backs, sitting on a paved outdoor surface.

    swagcattos Report

    8points
    POST
    #27

    Gray and white cat with serious swag lying inside a cage next to a pink water bowl, showcasing a relaxed pose.

    swagcattos Report

    7points
    POST
    #28

    Cat with serious swag holding a pole surrounded by scattered dollar bills on a wooden floor indoors.

    swagcattos Report

    7points
    POST
    #29

    Close-up of a cat with serious swag featured on an Instagram page sharing stylish and confident cats.

    swagcattos Report

    7points
    POST
    #30

    Chat conversation showing a cat with soap bubbles on its head in a bathtub, featured on a cats with serious swag Instagram page.

    swagcattos Report

    7points
    POST
    #31

    Tabby cat lying next to a large pillow shaped like a tabby cat, showcasing cats with serious swag in a cozy room.

    swagcattos Report

    7points
    POST
    #32

    Close-up of a serious-looking cat with a confident expression, showcasing cats with serious swag.

    swagcattos Report

    7points
    POST
    #33

    Cat with a playful expression on hardwood floor, showcasing serious swag in a cozy living room setting.

    swagcattos Report

    7points
    POST
    #34

    Blurry close-up of a cat with serious swag and a humorous caption about being little and silly.

    swagcattos Report

    7points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Close-up of a cat with serious swag taking a selfie, showcasing its unique personality and confident expression.

    swagcattos Report

    7points
    POST
    #36

    Cat with serious swag wearing Cheetos on its paws and mouth sitting on a carpet next to a Cheetos bag.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cheetos? what Cheetos? I know nothing about it

    2
    2points
    reply
    #37

    Blurry ginger kitten sitting on a blanket near rocks and water, showcasing a cat with serious swag.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    #38

    Kitten with serious swag clings to a pipe near a radiator, showcasing adorable and stylish cats from an Instagram page.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    #39

    Orange cat with serious swag wearing a medal, held up by a person at an event with an audience in the background.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    #40

    Orange tabby cat in a construction worker outfit with a hard hat, showcasing serious swag for Instagram cats with swag.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    #41

    Cat with no visible limbs resting on a bed, featured on an Instagram page sharing cats with serious swag.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    #42

    Tabby cat with white paws looking up, showcasing serious swag on a tiled floor for Instagram page photos.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    #43

    Close-up of a cat with a confused expression and a question mark above its head, showcasing cats with serious swag.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    #44

    Tabby cat with serious swag wearing a blue striped tie and white collar, representing cats with serious swag on Instagram.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Close-up of a cat with serious swag, featuring expressive eyes and a soft fur texture in a casual setting.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    #46

    Two cats hugging on a pavement with text above them, showcasing cats with serious swag in a cute moment.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    #47

    Close-up of a cat with a confused expression in a tiled bathroom, showcasing cats with serious swag.

    swagcattos Report

    6points
    POST
    #48

    Kitten with serious swag wearing a yellow costume and green bow, featured on an Instagram page sharing cats with swag.

    swagcattos Report

    5points
    POST
    #49

    Cat with serious swag sitting in a small cardboard box on a carpeted floor in a cozy indoor setting.

    swagcattos Report

    5points
    POST
    nickyhills avatar
    Gizzywig
    Gizzywig
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t fits but I still sits

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #50

    Fluffy cat standing on hind legs on grass, showing serious swag in a unique and stylish pose.

    swagcattos Report

    5points
    POST
    #51

    Smiling orange cat lying on its back with paws curled, showcasing serious swag and relaxed feline charm.

    swagcattos Report

    5points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Feeling cute. Might throw up on the rug later... Idk

    2
    2points
    reply
    #52

    Tabby cat with serious swag peering into a microscope, showcasing curious and playful cat behavior on Instagram.

    swagcattos Report

    5points
    POST
    #53

    Cat with serious swag holding a toilet plunger in a bathroom, showcasing quirky and funny cat behavior.

    swagcattos Report

    5points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Eat more fibers" she said, "they're healthy" she said. Shut up, Shayla!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #54

    Orange tabby cat wearing a black harness, showing serious swag with a unique stretched neck pose indoors.

    swagcattos Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    A cat with serious swag sitting between two pillows printed with cat faces, one sticking out its tongue.

    swagcattos Report

    5points
    POST
    #56

    Cat with serious swag sitting on a couch with leg raised, captioned I turned my cat into a pillow from r/cats post.

    swagcattos Report

    5points
    POST
    #57

    Close-up of a cat with serious swag, showing an expressive face and wide eyes in a dimly lit setting.

    swagcattos Report

    5points
    POST
    #58

    Cat with serious swag face inside a glowing star in space with humorous text about stars and gas.

    swagcattos Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    Fluffy cat with serious swag wearing a pink hat and green scarf, sticking out tongue indoors on a light blue surface.

    swagcattos Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Cat with serious swag lying in a wok on a stove surrounded by vegetables, showcasing unique coolness and charm.

    swagcattos Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    Tabby cat with serious swag posing with a red electric bass guitar in an Instagram photo.

    swagcattos Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    Close-up of a cat with serious swag making a surprised expression indoors near an air conditioner.

    swagcattos Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    White cat resting its head on an orange, showcasing cats with serious swag on an Instagram page.

    swagcattos Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Cat with serious swag wearing chef hat and red scarf sitting next to baked bread rolls and kitchen utensils.

    swagcattos Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Tabby cat with serious swag lying on patterned fabric, looking up with wide eyes, showcasing cool Instagram cat style.

    swagcattos Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!