Roses are red

Violets are blue

If you despise V-Day

We’ve got the perfect post for you…

As exciting as holidays can be, it’s always wise to avoid putting too much pressure on any particular days. Just because the calendar says it’s February 14th doesn’t mean you need to be madly in love or plan the world’s most extravagant date. Unfortunately, Cupid can’t stop bad luck from striking any day of the year, so we’re just as prone to experiencing fails on Valentine’s Day as we are year round.

Below, we’ve gathered photos of some of the most tragic (and frankly, some hilarious) V-Day fails to remind you that this day doesn’t have to be perfect. In fact, it’s completely out of our control whether or not the day will go well, so sometimes, we just have to admit defeat! From being dumped on February 14th to receiving a box full of moldy chocolates, there are countless ways this “day of love” can quickly go awry, so be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to skip the occasion altogether.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, or actively avoid celebrating, we hope you pandas all have a wonderful day! And don’t forget, all of that chocolate will go on sale February 15th, so if your sweetheart doesn’t get you what you wanted, there’s no shame in picking it out yourself. And if you’re interested in viewing even more painfully tragic V-Day fails, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here!