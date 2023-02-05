120 Unfortunate People Whose Valentine’s Day Didn’t Go As Expected
Roses are red
Violets are blue
If you despise V-Day
We’ve got the perfect post for you…
As exciting as holidays can be, it’s always wise to avoid putting too much pressure on any particular days. Just because the calendar says it’s February 14th doesn’t mean you need to be madly in love or plan the world’s most extravagant date. Unfortunately, Cupid can’t stop bad luck from striking any day of the year, so we’re just as prone to experiencing fails on Valentine’s Day as we are year round.
Below, we’ve gathered photos of some of the most tragic (and frankly, some hilarious) V-Day fails to remind you that this day doesn’t have to be perfect. In fact, it’s completely out of our control whether or not the day will go well, so sometimes, we just have to admit defeat! From being dumped on February 14th to receiving a box full of moldy chocolates, there are countless ways this “day of love” can quickly go awry, so be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to skip the occasion altogether.
Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, or actively avoid celebrating, we hope you pandas all have a wonderful day! And don’t forget, all of that chocolate will go on sale February 15th, so if your sweetheart doesn’t get you what you wanted, there’s no shame in picking it out yourself. And if you’re interested in viewing even more painfully tragic V-Day fails, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here!
The Ice Cream Cake I Ordered For Valentine’s Day Said “I Love You” But Some Of The Letters Fell Off During Transit
She Left Me For Another Woman On Valentine's Day
My Pup Decided To Help Me Get Extra Sexy For My Wife For Valentine's Day
Ah, Valentine’s Day. Personally, I love the holiday because I’ll take any excuse to eat chocolate-covered strawberries, buy myself flowers and shower my partner and friends with love. But it’s definitely a day that can come along with unnecessary pressure and expectations. If you’ve just started seeing someone romantically, it can be hard to know what an appropriate way of celebrating with them will be. If you’re interested in someone, should you take the opportunity to send them a valentine and lay your feelings all out on the table? Valentine’s Day can be a high-risk, high-reward situation, and unfortunately, sometimes, the risk leads to some tragic failures.
From being rejected to receiving rotten flowers or chocolates in the mail, Valentine’s Day just doesn’t always pan out. So it’s best to keep our expectations low. If you plan on having the most incredible evening of your life, the subsequent food poisoning or car accident that may follow will hurt twice as bad as it would have on a normal day. And while this holiday of love was not actually created by greeting card companies, as some cynics like to claim, the original spirit of the day did not include going out to extravagant restaurants and sending your partner a teddy bear the size of yourself, so don’t feel like you need to do those things either.
For Valentine's Day, My Wife Gave Me A Bath Bomb Called Luna. Pretty Sure They Should Have Called It Water Birth
Omg I do not want to say what I initially thought that was-
My Cat Took My Brother's Valentine's Day Sucker
*shrug* It was probably that horrible 'cherry' flavor anyway.
Any day bursting with high expectations is an opportunity for massive disappointment, so to learn how to manage those expectations, we consulted this article written by Dr. Lisa Firestone for PsychAlive. Dr. Firestone’s first tip for avoiding being let down on V-Day is to be careful not to pile on the pressure. She explains that your partner may not have the same “sentimental feelings” about this holiday that you do, so don’t allow your mind to warp their lack of enthusiasm about Valentine’s Day into thinking that they are less invested in the relationship.
“At the end of the day, Valentine’s Day in particular, what matters most is the way your partner treats you and how you treat them the other 364 days of the year,” Dr. Firestone writes. “If he or she is affectionate, acknowledging and loving in the most ordinary, un-spotlighted moments, then you probably don’t have a lot to worry about. Keep this in mind when you plan your Valentine’s Day. Any period of time you have with someone you value can be an excuse for romance and affection. It can be filled with large and small acts of kindness, passion and love. The pressure shouldn’t fall on this one occasion to be perfect or to, in some way, represent your entire relationship.”
My Nephew Drawing Valentine's "Hearts" On The Patio
Girlfriend Called Dominos To Send Me A Surprise Heart-Shape Valentine's Day Pizza While I'm On A Business Trip
Went To Panda Express With My Girlfriend For Valentine's Day
On the other hand, Dr. Firestone notes that individuals who are single should avoid placing too much pressure on V-Day as well. Avoid any negative self-talk because there is absolutely nothing wrong with being single; in fact, it might even be the healthiest choice for you at the moment. “Be kind to yourself and wary of any critical inner voices that start to tear you apart or toughen you up against love,” Dr. Firestone writes. “There is great value in learning and practicing self-compassion. This allows you to dig past the self-shaming statements and uncover your real point of view. Maybe you want to find love. Maybe you’re enjoying being single and just looking. In either case, no one day of the year defines your worthiness as a person or your status in relation to love.”
Coworkers Made Each Other Paper Hearts For Valentine's Day And I’m Literally The Only One In My 12-Person Office That Didn’t Have One Made For Them
Some people even have multiple… Awkward.
Valentine's Day Peti From My Daughter. Bloody Massacre
So, I Got My Wife A Balloon For Valentine's Day
It also might be helpful to focus on giving rather than getting this Valentine’s Day, to reduce the chance that your little heart will be broken. As easy as it may be to forget, it really does feel nice to give our loved ones presents or tell them how much we cherish and appreciate them. Write your partner a heartfelt card, paint something for them, create a photo album with pictures of the two of you, bake their favorite dessert, or book a couple’s massage for the two of you. Regardless of what they do for you, you can look forward to the joy that will appear on their face when they’re reminded of how much you care.
“When we focus too much on what we are receiving, we often are listening to destructive thoughts,” Dr. Firestone notes. “Giving into these thoughts feeds a feeling of righteous indignation at your partner’s perceived lack of generosity and, even more importantly, leaves you feeling miserable. Avoid the likely behaviors generated by these thoughts and feelings, such as lashing out at your loved one or sulking, which will hurt your relationship. Maintaining an outward focus will lead to more happiness for you and your partner.”
Just Got My Valentine’s Day Gift. Thank You Shari’s Berries And UPS
Eat around the berries, they're just empty vitamins
You Know It's Valentine's Day When All The Ladies' Razors Are Sold Out
My Friend, One Of The Nicest People I Know, Waited On A Couple On Valentine's. They Left Him This
Am I wrong or did the people who left the note really jump to conclusions and make it a racial thing for no reason?
While you might feel like you’re the only one in the world who’s ever had a disappointing Valentine’s Day, I hope this list is showing you that that’s certainly not the case. In fact, bad V-Days might be much more common than you realize. One survey from YouGov found that 45% of Americans believe that if you’re considering breaking up with someone as Valentine’s Day is approaching, the best thing to do is just rip off the band-aid before the day comes. However, some people wait until the day of, as 7% of Americans say they’ve been dumped on February 14th, while 6% say they’ve been broken up with shortly before and another 6% say they’ve been dumped shortly after. I’m not sure when the worst time is to break up with someone, but if I got dumped before or on Valentine’s day, I would definitely be taking advantage of all of that discounted chocolate on February 15th…
Beautiful Flowers I Got My Wife From Pro Flowers For Valentine's Day
Went To The Grand Canyon For Valentine's Day. It Was Awesome
Funny, I once had a dream in which I hiked in the Grand Canyon, but it was snowy and very overcast like this picture. I've been to the canyon before, but never in inclement weather...
The Valet Driver For The Hotel I Stayed At With My Girlfriend For Valentine’s Day Decided To Take My Car For A Joy Ride
After tipping him he specifically said, “don’t worry, I got your baby”. Then he proceed to run my car up a curb later that day.
He did not in fact, have your baby. (Edit: that sounded wrong)
If you’re curious why so many relationships reach their expiration dates around the day of love, you’re in luck. Wendy L. Patrick, J.D., Ph.D. wrote an article for Psychology Today exploring this topic, so we’ll try to give you some answers. According to William J. Chopik et al. (2014), Valentine’s Day is notorious for causing individuals who have an avoidant attachment style to realize they might not be as satisfied in their relationships as they had previously thought.
“Chopik et al. explain that individuals who are high in avoidance report a lower amount of satisfaction and investment as compared to individuals low in attachment avoidance—a result that was particularly relevant when the significance of their relationships was emphasized on Valentine’s Day,” Dr. Patrick writes. Perhaps all the pressure surrounding this holiday is just too much for them to take.
I Made This Cake For Valentine's Day, And My Boyfriend Hasn't Showed Up. If He Keeps Saying He'll Come The Next Day And Then Cancel, I'm Gonna Have To Throw It Away
Well, That Was A Quick Valentine's Day
Just put them in the sewer drain for the best effect. 🤡
What I Found The Day After Valentine's Day
Dr. Patrick also writes that, “Past researchers found that partners in romantic relationships already in a weakened state were almost five times more likely to break up within the two weeks surrounding Valentine’s Day than they were during any other weeks of the year.” Maybe all of this pressure to have the perfect celebration is doing more harm than good. If you’re happy in your relationship, don’t allow a greeting card company or social media influencers who have the “perfect relationship” get in your head.
My Partner And I Both Got Food Poisoning On Valentine's Day. I Had Bad Sushi, And My Girlfriend Accidentally Had Gluten. We're Taking Turns In The Hotel's Bathroom
Hired A House Cleaner To Surprise The Wife For Valentine’s Day. Cleaner “Cleaned” My Cast Iron
Oh. Oh. O.o.O I feel you here. Death would be justified. 😤🤬
A Failed Confession On Valentine's Day
Apparently it’s so common to break up before Valentine’s Day that the Tuesday before the big event has been deemed “Red Tuesday”, as it brings in more break-ups than any other day of the year. And according to a survey by Illicit Encounters, many people decide to break up with their partners before February 14th to avoid spending money on gifts or to avoid being pressured into a false declaration of love.
“The period between Christmas and February is a popular time for people to spring clean their love lives as well as their homes,” Christian Grant, a spokesperson for Illicit Encounters told The Sun. “This period of reflection reaches its peak in the week before Valentine’s … For lots of people, it is easier to call time on a relationship rather than pretend everything is fine and tell lots of white lies."
For Our Valentine's Tea, My Little Girls Wanted Chicken Nuggets. I Made These From Scratch. They Were Supposed To Be Love Hearts
Still cute, and im sure they dont care about the shape too much.
Happy Valentine's Day Weekend From The Restaurant Industry
Yeah , be sure to thank your cleaning staff people we're the ones who literally deal with this stuff And I say thank you to everyone who does any form of work on any holiday
My Valentine's-Themed School Lunch
If you’re not feeling particularly thrilled about Valentine’s Day this year, remember that all of these people have been through a rough V-Day before too. If you’re having a hard time feeling the love, feel free to enjoy the day with some of your closest friends or family members. And if they have other plans, there is nothing wrong with ordering takeout and sitting at home binging your favorite show on Netflix or playing video games.
Do something that brings you joy, whether that means buying yourself flowers and chocolates or sending all of your best friends adorable cards to remind them how much they mean to you. Keep upvoting the pics you find most tragic (but that you can’t help but laugh at as well…), and then let us know in the comments if you’ve ever experienced an awful Valentine’s Day fail. Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic, you can find more hilariously heartbreaking pics right here!
So 1800 Flowers Forgot To Include Flowers In My Order. Now They Refuse To Refund Me My Money
The Canvas For My Partner's Valentine's Day Gift Arrived Today
Bought My Wife This Valentine's Day Basket From A Local Homeschooled Kid, Completely Forgetting That She Started The Keto Diet The Day Before
Casually Cooking Valentine's Day Dinner
Well, Someone’s Having A Bad Valentine's Day
Happy Valentine's Day Pizza Pack
Getting Plowed On Valentine's Day
My Cat Waking Me Up In The Middle Of The Night For Me To Discover He Ate The Rose Buds Off My Valentine's Plant I Got Myself
Our Valentine’s Day In China: Corona Beer, Coronation Chicken, Pandemic Board Game, Contagion Movie
I mean at least they're making the most of it and keeping their sense of humor
Someone Hit And Run With My Parked Car Tonight. Happy Valentine’s Day
Got A Hotel For SO, With A Valentine's Special Package, And They Had The TV Frozen On Biden Staring At You
My Friend Owns A Florist Shop, And She Posted Her And Her Employees' Hands From The Week Of Valentine's Day
The Valentine's Day Strawberries I Bought For My Wife. They Had Leaked Berry Juice Everywhere And Destroyed The Box They Came In Due To Improper Packaging
Smelled like rotting fruit…
Valentine's Day Breakfast Was Ruined By Accidentally Leaving The Jug On A Hot Hob. It Melted The Bottom And Exploded
My Kid Got This In A Valentine's Day Goodie Bag At School. It's A Crayon
Valentine's Day Surprise
The main drain taking water and waste out of our house clogged and came up through the floor drain in our laundry room. All flooring, some cabinets and parts of walls must go.
Bought A Single $4 Rose To Brighten Up My Desk For Valentine's Day, And Tried To Remove The Inexplicable Tag
Valentine's Day Flowers. Reality vs. Product Photo
When You're In The Middle Of The Valentine's Dinner Rush
Happy Valentine's Day
Well, Somebody Irritated Their Valentine
All The Valentine's Day Cakes Expire Before Valentine's Day
My Boyfriend Ordered Me Flowers For Valentine’s Day
Girlfriend Bought A Valentine's Day Gift Box For Me And Was Not Too Happy
Copying A Supermarket Best Seller To Impress Your Husband On Valentine's Day
I'm Working Late Tomorrow And Thursday So Putting In Some Early Work For Valentine's Day. Top-Notch Effort On The Heart-Shaped Balloons ASDA
"Heart-Shaped" Valentine's Day Pizza
It's The Thought That Counts, Right?
We've learned from this post that heartshaped pizzas seem to be difficult to make.