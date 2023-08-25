Have you ever strolled through Google Map’s street view and stumbled upon something amusing or truly peculiar? Perhaps you've encountered similar occurrences in real life? We're sure you've got some funny stories up your sleeve. But for now, let us introduce you to "Seen On Maps" – a Twitter page all about sharing the funniest images and videos of street-level incidents.

Our team has put together a bunch of moments captured by street cameras and everyday explorers. From unexpected sights to comical occurrences, these pictures create a fun collection of street humor. So, just keep scrolling to enjoy!

#1

#2

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
theyre smilingggg my heart omg<3

theyre smilingggg my heart omg<3

1
1point
reply
#3

#4

baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
the memories that these parents will create make me happy for that kid :)))

the memories that these parents will create make me happy for that kid :)))

1
1point
reply
#5

#6

#7

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
Oh good Mufasa brought him down with him this time

Oh good Mufasa brought him down with him this time

5
5points
#8

Anne
Anne
Community Member
Aren't some vehicles exempt? Like police, fire and funeral?

Aren't some vehicles exempt? Like police, fire and funeral?

1
1point
#9

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
Community Member
38 minutes ago

It's ok when the popo does it but not for others

3
3points
#10

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
Alvin and the Chipthugs

Alvin and the Chipthugs

2
2points
#11

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
Gonna be stating the obvious, but this is photoshopped, not "found on google maps"

Gonna be stating the obvious, but this is photoshopped, not "found on google maps"

0
0points
#12

sbj
sbj
Community Member
Bit Scary/Stupid as it looks like he's on a Dual Carriage way

Bit Scary/Stupid as it looks like he's on a Dual Carriage way

0
0points
#13

#14

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
Community Member
You don't need a beach to tan, you just need sun

You don't need a beach to tan, you just need sun

3
3points
#15

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
Community Member
It would have been grate if you built that anywhere else but there

It would have been grate if you built that anywhere else but there

3
3points
#16

#17

Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
I wonder if they logged all their practice hours?

I wonder if they logged all their practice hours?

0
0points
#18

Abel
Abel
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first time one human saw another faceplant to the ground, humor was invented, much before the fire or the wheel.

0
0points
#19

#20

#21

#22

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
ǝɯoɔlǝʍ ǝɹ'no⅄

ǝɯoɔlǝʍ ǝɹ’no⅄

1
1point
#23

afia kooma
afia kooma
Community Member
They are having a moment

They are having a moment

-1
-1point
#24

#25

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
Work smarter, not harder

Work smarter, not harder

2
2points
#26

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
If I drill another hole in the bottom of the boat the water can drain through it.

If I drill another hole in the bottom of the boat the water can drain through it.

0
0points
#27

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
She looks like she's breakdancing.

She looks like she’s breakdancing.

0
0points
#28

Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
Bloody stupid to risk injuring the dog...

Bloody stupid to risk injuring the dog...

2
2points
reply
#29

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
Keep on pushing little dude, you're almost there

Keep on pushing little dude, you're almost there

0
0points
#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

Anne
Anne
Community Member
That looks like acting

That looks like acting

0
0points
#35

Abel
Abel
Community Member
The smallest jail in the world?

The smallest jail in the world?

0
0points
#36

Dash Junior
Dash Junior
Community Member
The crash was caused when the car got distracted after it lit the filter end of the cigarette.

The crash was caused when the car got distracted after it lit the filter end of the cigarette.

2
2points
#37

Dash Junior
Dash Junior
Community Member
The shoe had a loose shoelace, and the man had a screw loose.

The shoe had a loose shoelace, and the man had a screw loose.

0
0points
#38

#39

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
yeah def some use of PS on this one.

yeah def some use of PS on this one.

0
0points
#40

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
Community Member
Man that man is way too big for that poor horse or pony and he's pulling the reins too strongly. Buck him off!!!

Man that man is way too big for that poor horse or pony and he's pulling the reins too strongly. Buck him off!!!

4
4points
#41

#42

Abel
Abel
Community Member
Remember this kids. Phone + driving =💀

Remember this kids. Phone + driving =💀

0
0points
#43

#44

Hodmi
Hodmi
Community Member
You're all stupid, They're gonna be *lookin'* for army guys.

You're all stupid, They're gonna be *lookin'* for army guys.

0
0points
#45

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, a wild Montanian in it's natural habitat. Here you can see the impressive display of full spread antlers, truly a marvel of nature.

2
2points
reply
