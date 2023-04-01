Animals can put on a wonderful show, whether it’s a dog trying its best to pick up all the sticks in the five-mile radius, a cat testing the durability of yet another box, or farm animals living their best life. Even though such goofy behavior can often lead them into quite a predicament, they never cease to amaze us by doing something of the kind again.

A lot of examples of quirky things animals do can be found on “The Snuggle Is Real” Instagram account. With nearly 90 thousand followers, it shares funny animal pictures, among other entertaining content, which we have gathered here for you to browse. Sit back, enjoy the giggle, and make sure to check out our previous collections of “The Snuggle Is Real” animals here, here, and here.

In order to better understand at least one type of the goofy animals in the pictures, Bored Panda has turned to Dr. Marci Koski, a certified feline behavior and training consultant at Feline Behavior Solutions. She was kind enough to answer a few of our questions and provide more information about cat behavior. Scroll down for our full interview with her.