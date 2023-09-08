In the grand scheme of questionable fashion decisions or perhaps choices, there's always a special corner reserved for shirts that make you do a double take. One could find a shirt stating, "I can't take 'Benadryl' because I owe the hat man money and I don’t want to see him." And to be honest, It's the perfect mix of absurdity and specificity, making everyone wonder about the backstory of such clothing items.

A lot more of such examples could be found on a particular Instagram page called "Shirts that go hard" as the page collects submissions of interesting and peculiar as well as funny shirts from all around the world. Don't believe us? Check for yourself!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

Wait, are you a nightmare for fat gay or a fat gay who is a nightmare?

#10

Somehow the chimpanzee actually makes it look cool

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

Yeah, soooo obvious.

#25

#26

#27

#28

🎶This is the boob, la la la la, Elmo's boob! 🎶

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

And that is not even a picture from Yu-Gi-Oh!

#52

#53

#54

#55

Oh man, I have never realized I am gay. I have lived as a straight man for 30 years. Why didn't my boyfriend tell me about this gay test?

#56

#57

