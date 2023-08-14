Joseph Nowak is a comic artist based in Berlin. He creates funny one-panel comics that are sure to lift your spirits. The coolest thing about Nowak's art is that you can't predict what will happen next. In his strange, made-up world, anything can happen, and that's what makes his cartoons really exciting!

"I just want to make others laugh. Some ideas might need a bit of thought, while others might help people see things in a different way. But mostly, they're just silly enough to get a laugh and maybe be shared," the artist said in a previous interview with Bored Panda.

If you're seeking a good laugh and a touch of the unexpected, Nowak's cartoons are waiting for you! Don't forget to also explore our earlier articles (here and here) for even more of Nowak's creations.

More info: Instagram | nowakdraws.com | Facebook | twitter.com