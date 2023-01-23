Roses are red, violets are blue… You know how the story goes. For many years, this poem was the most standard, “didn’t want to think twice” inscription on any card, from Valentine’s to “get well” cards. Then one day, the internet came, and we all know what the internet does to things. They either disappear into oblivion or live long enough to become memes. Luckily for the “roses are red violets are blue” poems — and for us! — they were destined to walk a second path. 

Speaking of long life, did you know that the “roses are red violets are blue” original poem can be traced as far back as 1590? It belongs to English poet Edmund Spencer, and was a part of his epic The Faerie Queene. Since then, it was modified several times until acquiring the form that we know. Today they have come a long way from funny Valentine’s poems to a way of just having fun and even making social commentary online, and in some cases, just being silly mean poems.

For this article, we have collected some of the funniest “roses are red” poems the internet has to offer. Upvote your favorite ones, and if you have any “roses are red violets are blue” jokes and poems you would like to share with us, guess what — 

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Our comments section

Is open for you.    

#1

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Vodka is cheaper,

Than dinner for two."

IceyLemonadeLover

#2

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

If I had a brick,

I’d throw it at you."

Anonymous

#3

"Roses are dead,

Violets are dead,

I'm a bad gardener."

deepfriedsteeze

#4

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Some poems make sense,

Banana monkey glue."

supergrega

#5

"Roses are red,

Most trees are blue,

How can mirrors be real,

If our eyes are fake too?"

Samimimima

#6

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Please get out of my bed,

Seriously who are you?"

Methofelis

#7

"Mario is red,

Sonic is blue,

Will you be,

My Player #2."

RazTehWaz

#8

"Pokeballs are red,

Greatballs are blue,

If you had been more like charmander,

I would have choosen you."

reddit.com

#9

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I have five fingers,

The middle one is for you."

FrozenFae

#10

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I thought Voldemort was ugly,

But then I saw you."

Anonymous

#11

"Roses are red,

Wrestling is fake,

Ross and Rachel,

Were on a break."

Anonymous

#12

"Roses are red,

You better get ready,

I'm a lyrical genius,

Mom's spaghetti."

ImThatGuy42

#13

"Roses are red,

Soda comes in liters,

A trebuchet is a mechanism that can launch a 90kg projectile over 300 meters."

waterRK9

#14

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Sugar is sweet,

And so are you.

But the roses are wilting,

The violets are dead,

The sugar bowl's empty,

Just like your head."

SuperSnorlax

#15

"Roses are red,

Wine is red,

I like wine,

Wine."

HarvsG

#16

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

You were my brother,

Anakin! I loved you!"

Twi_Les

#17

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Most people don't mind,

The smell of their poo."

Imtherealwaffle

#18

"Roses are red,

This is a poem,

Call the IRS,

Cause there's money I owe 'em."

reddit.com

#19

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Toilet paper is white,

But not when you're through."

steroid_flare

#20

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Omae wa mou,

Shindeiru."

Mistamage

#21

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

One ripped condom,

Created you."

Anonymous

#22

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I finished my popcorn,

During the preview."

Anonymous

#23

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

You are nothing but a Panda,

If you don’t know Kung Fu."

Anonymous

#24

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

TL;DR,

They differ in hue."

Jatz55

#25

"Roses are red,

Sugar is sweet,

He boot too big

For he gotdamn feet."

JollyHobo14

#26

"Roses are red,

Pinatas are hollow,

Nobody likes you."

iforgotpants

#27

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I have a gun,

Get in the van."

reddit.com

#28

"Roses are red,

And stems are green,

Your breath smells bad,

Use more Listerine."

racingschoolguy

#29

"Roses are red,

But I'm feeling blue,

Cause there's one less gorilla,

In the Cincinnati zoo."

ahelplesslamb

#30

"Roses are sad,

Violets are crying,

Outside I'm happy,

Inside I'm dying."

reddit.com

#31

"Roses are red,

You're quite the chancer,

How would you like,

A red jolly rancher."

PleaseEngageBrain

#32

"Roses are red,

Grass is green,

Jet fuel just can't,

Melt a steel beam."

LaLongueCarabine

#33

"Roses are red,

Giraffes are yellow,

I'm a surrealist,

Fish."

reddit.com

#34

"Roses are red,

Illuminati has triangles,

The government has fallen,

And is run by reptiles."

qqqqq_38

#35

"Roses are red.

Violets are blue,

My turbo Honda,

Goes ZUTUTUTUU."

reddit.com

#36

"Roses are red,

Violets aren't black,

Why is your front side,

As flat as your back?"

naughtymuffins

#37

"Rose are red,

Violets are blue,

The restraining order won't help,

Because I'm right behind you!"

Griever114

#38

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Sunflowers are yellow,

I bet you were expecting something romantic but no,

These are just gardening facts."

misskittycharms

#39

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Who is your daddy?

And what does he do?"

MarkTheWanderer

#40

"Roses are #FF0000,

Violets are #0000FF,

All my base,

Are belong to you."

watchinawe

#41

"Charmeleons are red,

Wartortles are blue,

Metapod uses Harden,

When I get a Pikachu."

dralcax

#42

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I'm a cougar,

How old are you?"

OhAsIf

#43

"Roses are red,

Thor is fat,

The god of thunder ends up playing Fortnite,

And roasting children on voice chat."

Anonymous

#44

"Roses are red,

Pizza sauce is too,

I ordered a large one,

I’m not sharing with you."

Anonymous

#45

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

You snore like a bear,

But I’m still into you."

Anonymous

#46

"Roses are red,

The world is big,

Neighbours from hell,

Ate my guinea pig."

Anonymous

#47

"Roses are red,

Watch your language,

What are you?

An idiot sandwich."

Anonymous

#48

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

So I smelled like 100,

And got myself flu."

Anonymous

#49

"Roses are red,

Jedi play tricks,

Execute Order 66."

Anonymous

#50

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

They don't think it be like it is,

But it do."

reddit.com

#51

"Roses are red,

And the have many charms,

Please help me mom,

For I've broken my arms."

kiltsandrevenge

#52

"Roses are red,

Though, smell like fart,

Leave me alone,

I'm watching Paul Blart."

JohnBunzel

#53

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2.'"

reddit.com

#54

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I'm under your bed,

How do you do?"

RainWelsh

#55

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Unregistered Hypercam 2."

reddit.com

#56

"Violets are violet,

Roses are red,

My wife just left me,

I live in a shed."

QuestionablyHuman

#57

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

You fell off the cliff,

When I pushed you."

broiled

#58

"Roses are red,

Violets are glorius,

Never sneak up,

On Oscar Pistorius."

jbhg30

#59

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I'm a schizophrenic,

And so am I."

chazzamcrock

#60

"Roses are Red,

Violets are Blue,

I have no friends,

'Commits Seppuku.'"

reddit.com

#61

"Roses are red,

Corpses are blue,

Sorry you're dead,

I forgot you were allergic to roses."

SlyEnemy

#62

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I messed up big,

Now what can I do?"

sniperhare

#63

"Roses are black,

Violets are black,

Everything is black,

I am blind."

DigitalTranscoder

#64

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I'm a pack yak,

Baroo baroo."

reddit.com

#65

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

This card was expensive,

Take off all your clothes."

Anonymous

#66

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

So glad I realized,

I’m better without you."

Anonymous

#67

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

My mom’s TikTok dance,

Is cooler than you."

Anonymous

#68

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Sheep go baah,

And cows go moo."

Anonymous

#69

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

When I flush the toilet,

I remember you."

Anonymous

#70

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Please keep your flowers,

And your poems, too."

Anonymous

#71

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I’m unoriginal,

This is all I can do."

Anonymous

#72

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Coffee is bitter,

And so are you."

Anonymous

#73

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

But I wouldn’t know,

I don’t get them from you."

Anonymous

#74

"Roses are red,

Deer eat flowers,

Squidward chokes on a fork,

For 10 hours."

Anonymous

#75

"Roses are red,

Orchids are rare,

You’re moving to your aunt,

And uncles in Bel-Air."

Anonymous

#76

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

It’s not really stalking,

If they never see you."

Anonymous

#77

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I lost the game,

Now so did you."

Anonymous

#78

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Your spaghetti is overcooked,

It sticks like glue."

Anonymous

#79

"Roses are red,

Violets aren’t that,

Love won’t save you Padme,

Only my new powers can do that."

Anonymous

#80

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I am the senate,

And the emperor too."

Anonymous

#81

"Roses are red,

Chocolates are brown,

I expected nothing,

But you still let me down."

Anonymous

#82

"Roses are red,

Perseus killed Medusa,

I may not be Greek myth,

But I can still seduce ya."

Anonymous

#83

"Roses are red,

It doesn’t need to make,

Sense if it rhymes,

Banana commits crimes."

Anonymous

#84

"Roses are red, Violets are blue,

That's what they say, but it just isn't true,

Roses are red, and apples are too,

But violets are violet, violets aren't blue,

An orange is orange, but Greenland's not green,

And pinkies aren't pink, what does it mean?

To say something's blue when it isn't, defiles it,

But oh, what the hell, it's hard to rhyme "violet"."

Noy2222

#85

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Wololo,

Violets are red."

TheNewBibile

#86

"Roses are red,

Peanut butter is greasy.

Joining the Lego club

Is free and real easy."

reddit.com

#87

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

This is my counterpart,

R2-D2."

Twi_Les

#88

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

There are too many of them,

Master Skywalker, what are we going to do?"

Twi_Les

#89

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I was trained in your Jedi arts,

By Count Dooku."

Twi_Les

#90

"Roses are red,

Pizza sauce is too,

I ordered a large,

And none of its for you."

setitandforgot

#91

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I've got something nasty,

And now so do you."

IcarusIsNotLonely

#92

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Buying GF,

World 302."

Petulak

#93

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Poems are hard,

I am too."

Humidafier

#94

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I can't play GTA,

I miss my crew."

Former_Idealist

#95

"Roses are grey,

Violets are grey,

I'm a dog,

And I just pooped on the carpet."

Hamjob

#96

"Roses are red,

Violets are too,

My eyes are bleeding,

Oh God call an ambulance!"

drageuth2

#97

"Roses are red,

Nightlock is blue,

It's called "Catching Fire",

Not "Hunger Games 2"."

bandgeek0803

#98

"Roses are red,

Cellos are brown,

Never gonna give you up,

Never gonna let you down."

Anonymous

#99

"Roses are red,

My screen is blue,

I think I deleted system32."

Anonymous

#100

"Roses are red,

Violets are violet,

Here is my number,

Why don’t you dial it?"

Anonymous

#101

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

If monsters are coming,

I’ll run faster than you."

Anonymous

#102

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Garbage gets dumped,

And now you do, too."

Anonymous

#103

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I was born smart,

What happened to you?"

Anonymous

#104

"Roses are red,

Facebook is blue,

No mutual friends,

Who in the world are you?"

Anonymous

#105

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I’d rather be single,

Than with someone like you."

Anonymous

#106

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

A face like yours,

Belongs in a zoo."

Anonymous

#107

"Roses are red,

I’m not wearing a suit,

Carrots are not vegetables,

They are actually fruit."

Anonymous

#108

"Arsenal are red,

Chelsea are blue,

They hate Spurs,

And West ham do too."

Anonymous

#109

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

'What comes first? Egg or chicken?',

'Sorry sir, I don’t have a clue.'"

Anonymous

#110

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I don’t like sand,

It’s coarse and rough and irritating too."

Anonymous

#111

"Roses are brown,

Violets are brown,

I really wish my neighbor,

Would stop letting his dog poo on my lawn."

Anonymous

#112

"Roses are red,

Parasites need a host,

I think I’m having a stroke,

Or does anyone else smell toast?"

Anonymous

#113

"Roses are red,

There’s no such thing as ghosts,

Except when you leave me blue ticked,

And I believe in them the most."

Anonymous

#114

"Roses are red,

Violets are bluish,

We had better social distance,

Because I’m feeling fluish."

Anonymous

#115

"Roses are red,

"No Man's Sky" was a disaster,

Here's the "Bee Movie" but every time they say bee it gets faster."

RedCheezit

