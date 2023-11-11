ADVERTISEMENT

The world isn’t divided into introverts and extroverts—it's a continuum, and most people actually land somewhere in the middle because they have traits of both personality characteristics. That means that when you hear someone talk about skipping out on plans because they’re exhausted, having their ‘social battery’ drained, and needing some alone time, you’re bound to relate.

That’s where the massively popular ‘Introverts are Awesome’ social media project comes in. It shares some of the most witty and relatable memes about what it’s like to be introverted. We’ve collected some of the best ones to share with you, Pandas. Scroll down to check ‘em out! And don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you say “same” or “mood.”

