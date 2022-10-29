Halloween’s right around the corner, and we honestly can’t wait! The celebration is a bright orange spark in the middle of a season of rain, muck, and the blues, and embrace it with all that we have every single year.

Fortunately, we’re not the only ones who enjoy the holiday. The internet is chock full of folks who love Halloween in all of its glory—from the candy and costumes to the downright weirdness that happens throughout the month, leading up to October 31.

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the wittiest, most outrageously funny Halloween posts to ever grace Twitter. And odds are that you’ll find these incredibly relatable, Pandas! Scroll down for the best of the bunch, and don’t forget to upvote your fave ones. (We assure you, we’re all dressed up in our costumes right now. We hope you are, too!)

Meanwhile, we got in touch with blogger Samantha Scroggin, the founder of 'Walking Outside in Slippers,' for a chat about relatable social media posts, popular content, and what Halloween is celebrated like in her neighborhood. She also shared her most popular Halloween tweet ever which had us laughing way harder than we'd like to admit.