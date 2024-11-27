ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing makes us laugh quite as much as seeing the absurdities of human life illustrated in relatable comics. They offer peace of mind and ease the burden of striving for perfection, reminding us that we’re not alone. Life is hard enough as it is, so taking it a little less seriously—at least from time to time—can help us feel less stressed.

Maritsa Patrinos is a talented comic artist who continues to bring life's absurdities to light through her illustrations. In a recent interview with Bored Panda, Maritsa revealed whether there is a particular message or theme she aims to convey through her comics. She wrote: "There is always a core idea at the center of a comic. I'm not sure if it's a profound message or theme, as much as just a feeling I'm trying to express. The feeling can connect to a larger message, or it can just be relating a minute experience."

However, Maritsa also added that "sometimes, the reader will do a better job of connecting the dots to something bigger than I will, because I'm too close to it. That's an enlightening experience for me, it shifts my perspective in unexpected ways."

More info: Instagram | maritsapatrinos.com | x.com | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com