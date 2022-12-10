If you've ever worked in customer service or hospitality, chances are you might've used a cash register at least a few times when on a shift. Cash registers often tend to freeze or sometimes even print out some funny-looking receipts. Let's be honest, for most of us, receipts might be the last place to search for a grain of any kind of humor, however, some joyful cashiers might disagree with this statement.

In fact, some cashiers like to get creative with the receipts they give their customers. Whether it's a "Love from KINJO" restaurant discount, or some funny phrases like "My grandfather has the heart of a lion... and a lifetime ban from the San Diego zoo" the people working on the cash register sure have a knack for spicing up the boring-looking receipts.