If you've ever worked in customer service or hospitality, chances are you might've used a cash register at least a few times when on a shift. Cash registers often tend to freeze or sometimes even print out some funny-looking receipts. Let's be honest, for most of us, receipts might be the last place to search for a grain of any kind of humor, however, some joyful cashiers might disagree with this statement.

In fact, some cashiers like to get creative with the receipts they give their customers. Whether it's a "Love from KINJO" restaurant discount, or some funny phrases like "My grandfather has the heart of a lion... and a lifetime ban from the San Diego zoo" the people working on the cash register sure have a knack for spicing up the boring-looking receipts.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Noticed This On My Receipt At The Bar Yesterday

Noticed This On My Receipt At The Bar Yesterday

craq_feind_davis Report

30points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sheesh, one little mistake.

0
0points
reply
#2

This Receipt My Dad Found

This Receipt My Dad Found

reddit.com Report

28points
POST
#3

Out For Mother's Day Brunch With Our 1-Year-Old Daughter When We Received Our Bill

Out For Mother's Day Brunch With Our 1-Year-Old Daughter When We Received Our Bill

looseONtheGoose Report

27points
POST
The other-other David Wong
The other-other David Wong
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heck yeah. A pic that actually fits this post title.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

So Thankful To CVS For Giving Me This New Tie With My Pepsi Zero

So Thankful To CVS For Giving Me This New Tie With My Pepsi Zero

delege Report

26points
POST
#5

My Local Sushi Joint Adds "Love" Onto Your Bill

My Local Sushi Joint Adds "Love" Onto Your Bill

pandawannabe Report

25points
POST
#6

Most Receipts Just Say Something Like "Have A Nice Day!" Or "Thank You For Your Business"

Most Receipts Just Say Something Like "Have A Nice Day!" Or "Thank You For Your Business"

jcmack13 Report

25points
POST
#7

Got This On The Bottom Of A Receipt Today

Got This On The Bottom Of A Receipt Today

SuperMcG Report

25points
POST
#8

I Signed For A Delivery At Work Today. This Is The Receipt The Driver Handed Me

I Signed For A Delivery At Work Today. This Is The Receipt The Driver Handed Me

RexRexRawr Report

25points
POST
#9

I Was Given The Ability To Control What Gets Printed On The Receipts At The Doughnut Shop Where I Work. This Is The First Thing I Did

I Was Given The Ability To Control What Gets Printed On The Receipts At The Doughnut Shop Where I Work. This Is The First Thing I Did

buckwheatwaffle Report

24points
POST
Kayla J
Kayla J
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would accept my receipt for donuts if Mitch Hedberg was at the bottom of them.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#10

My Restaurant's Receipt The Other Day. High Fives Were Given

My Restaurant's Receipt The Other Day. High Fives Were Given

stevo351 Report

24points
POST
#11

Waitress At A Breakfast Place I Went To Had Her Name On The Receipt As “Crazy Linda”

Waitress At A Breakfast Place I Went To Had Her Name On The Receipt As “Crazy Linda”

ImmaBeAlex Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#12

My Receipt Printer At Work Randomly Sent This Robot

My Receipt Printer At Work Randomly Sent This Robot

seasle123 Report

22points
POST
#13

My Boyfriend's Grocery Receipt

My Boyfriend's Grocery Receipt

tittypic Report

22points
POST
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He has obtained the essentials.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

My Receipt At A Local Burger Joint

My Receipt At A Local Burger Joint

LambroLP700-4 Report

21points
POST
Puffy Panda
Puffy Panda
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dang it! Straight fries, but no gay fries!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

This Amusing Little Quip At The Bottom Of My Favorite Comic Shop's Receipt

This Amusing Little Quip At The Bottom Of My Favorite Comic Shop's Receipt

thedailyvinyls Report

21points
POST
#16

This Receipt From A Bar Reminds You To Take Your Phone, Wallet And Keys

This Receipt From A Bar Reminds You To Take Your Phone, Wallet And Keys

madamfancyfishypantz Report

21points
POST
#17

My Bull Moose Receipt Has A Pikachu On It

My Bull Moose Receipt Has A Pikachu On It

Mikedermott Report

21points
POST
#18

My Receipt Has A Taco Cat

My Receipt Has A Taco Cat

eru_dite Report

21points
POST
#19

I Have Been Using A CVS Receipt As A Replacement Blind For Over 9 Months

I Have Been Using A CVS Receipt As A Replacement Blind For Over 9 Months

MilkisToxic Report

20points
POST
Abby
Abby
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol thays a nice way to reuse a resipt

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Our Receipt Thanked Us In Broken Spanish

Our Receipt Thanked Us In Broken Spanish

sqexe Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#21

Found This On My Receipt From A Thai Restaurant

Found This On My Receipt From A Thai Restaurant

WhySoStopid Report

20points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Silly dad jokes are everywhere

1
1point
reply
#22

Those CVS Receipts Are Finally Paying Off

Those CVS Receipts Are Finally Paying Off

phatposer Report

20points
POST
#23

Table For 1: Mr. Michael Scott

Table For 1: Mr. Michael Scott

petunia666 Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#24

My Friend Smoked And Went To Order Steak And Shake, And After Laughing At The Cashier For 2 Minutes, This Was On His Receipt

My Friend Smoked And Went To Order Steak And Shake, And After Laughing At The Cashier For 2 Minutes, This Was On His Receipt

XCrunner321 Report

19points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I guess that’s how they decipher who ordered what, like that b***h that ordered the BLTCH

1
1point
reply
#25

A Receipt My Friend Got Yesterday

A Receipt My Friend Got Yesterday

ejohnson2708 Report

19points
POST
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Paradise by the Dashboard Diner.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

I Think I'm Going To Be A Regular Here At This Restaurant Now

I Think I'm Going To Be A Regular Here At This Restaurant Now

bluekum Report

19points
POST
Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This... this seems a bit extreme even as a 'joke'

2
2points
reply
#27

My Receipt From Panera

My Receipt From Panera

slatter Report

19points
POST
#28

So We Asked For The Hottest Hot Mumma Burger At Grilled, This Was The Receipt

So We Asked For The Hottest Hot Mumma Burger At Grilled, This Was The Receipt

Psycobenny Report

19points
POST
#29

Just Had Korean For Dinner. Noticed This On The Receipt

Just Had Korean For Dinner. Noticed This On The Receipt

the_twelfth_dr Report

19points
POST
#30

The Note On This Car Was Receipt

The Note On This Car Was Receipt

gordopotato Report

19points
POST
#31

My Receipt At The Local Wine Bar Had A Familiar Message

My Receipt At The Local Wine Bar Had A Familiar Message

Evol_menimE Report

19points
POST
#32

My Receipt Was Quite Dramatic

My Receipt Was Quite Dramatic

Dinosaur_willy Report

19points
POST
#33

I Too Have A Funny Delivery Receipt From My Days Of Delivering Pizzas

I Too Have A Funny Delivery Receipt From My Days Of Delivering Pizzas

Perfecteuphoria2 Report

19points
POST
#34

Hard To Turn This Receipt In On My Work Expense Report. Read The Note At The Bottom

Hard To Turn This Receipt In On My Work Expense Report. Read The Note At The Bottom

met3_1 Report

19points
POST
#35

Noticed Something Strange About My Receipt

Noticed Something Strange About My Receipt

GoramNerfherder Report

19points
POST
#36

My Friend's Bar Bill

My Friend's Bar Bill

xxlizzle Report

18points
POST
#37

Free Scarves

Free Scarves

grdyn Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Forgot My Leash, CVS Receipt To The Rescue

Forgot My Leash, CVS Receipt To The Rescue

talkstr8t Report

18points
POST
#39

Went To A Mexican Restaurant And Saw This On The Receipt. She Really Was The Only One

Went To A Mexican Restaurant And Saw This On The Receipt. She Really Was The Only One

OhThatNewGuy Report

18points
POST
#40

Got The Best Ticket Number For My Receipt Tonight

Got The Best Ticket Number For My Receipt Tonight

qwed345 Report

18points
POST
Sweet_Dee
Sweet_Dee
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha! I feel like I'm in 2nd grade with my calculator all over again!

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

The Receipt Of The Restaurant I'm In

The Receipt Of The Restaurant I'm In

MrChrisTheDemon Report

18points
POST
#42

This Funny Message On A Receipt

This Funny Message On A Receipt

Report

18points
POST
#43

The Receipt I Got Today (Read The Bottom)

The Receipt I Got Today (Read The Bottom)

Minitrain Report

18points
POST
#44

Just Finished Dinner At A Super Fancy Restaurant, This Was On The Receipt. I Guess They Are Correct

Just Finished Dinner At A Super Fancy Restaurant, This Was On The Receipt. I Guess They Are Correct

ocularcrawdad Report

17points
POST
#45

Always Check Your Receipts

Always Check Your Receipts

stainedcashmere Report

17points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So far I noticed most receipts dated pre-Covid , more happier times

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

My Cousin Just Found This Receipt From A Recent Beach Trip. He's Still Trying To Figure Out What The Hell He Spent $6 On

My Cousin Just Found This Receipt From A Recent Beach Trip. He's Still Trying To Figure Out What The Hell He Spent $6 On

pepesilvia13 Report

17points
POST
Kat Howard
Kat Howard
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A woo woo is the name of a cocktail.

0
0points
reply
#47

I Shipped A Toy And A Shirt. Here's The Receipt

I Shipped A Toy And A Shirt. Here's The Receipt

IGotYouBlue_ Report

17points
POST
#48

This Desperate-Sounding Receipt

This Desperate-Sounding Receipt

MikeFromSuburbia Report

17points
POST
#49

Just Had Sushi, This Was On The Receipt

Just Had Sushi, This Was On The Receipt

falcoty Report

17points
POST
#50

Beer Garden I Was At Printed An ASCII Beer Mug On The Receipt

Beer Garden I Was At Printed An ASCII Beer Mug On The Receipt

pac_cresco Report

17points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

I Got A Laugh At The Name Of The Cashier On My Friend's Pickup Receipt

I Got A Laugh At The Name Of The Cashier On My Friend's Pickup Receipt

Thor_Odenson Report

17points
POST
Settled for Infamy
Settled for Infamy
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm more concerned about the vegetarian duck 🤔

1
1point
reply
#52

My Receipt Wanted To Be Festive

My Receipt Wanted To Be Festive

MrHookup Report

17points
POST
#53

Twisted Root - Best Discounts

Twisted Root - Best Discounts

cheezy25 Report

16points
POST
The other-other David Wong
The other-other David Wong
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is some creepy way for them to hit on you poorly.

1
1point
reply
#54

Got A Steak At Sizzler And Never Looked At The Receipt Till Now

Got A Steak At Sizzler And Never Looked At The Receipt Till Now

YoutuberChris Report

16points
POST
#55

I Recommended Some Of My Office Colleagues To An Indian Restaurant, They Came Back With This Receipt

I Recommended Some Of My Office Colleagues To An Indian Restaurant, They Came Back With This Receipt

akkan Report

16points
POST
#56

Yo Mama Joke On Receipts

Yo Mama Joke On Receipts

RealJonOC Report

16points
POST
#57

A Friend Of Mine Went Through A Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru And Saw This On The Receipt

A Friend Of Mine Went Through A Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru And Saw This On The Receipt

vensates Report

16points
POST
#58

This Restaurant Gave Us Free Food And It Showed As “1 Kindness” On The Receipt

This Restaurant Gave Us Free Food And It Showed As “1 Kindness” On The Receipt

hxe_111 Report

16points
POST
#59

Ordered Some Food. They Forgot To Ask My Name For The Receipt So They Put This Instead. They Weren't Wrong

Ordered Some Food. They Forgot To Ask My Name For The Receipt So They Put This Instead. They Weren't Wrong

DatOneAsianDude Report

15points
POST
#60

I Think The Receipt Printer Fell Asleep

I Think The Receipt Printer Fell Asleep

MarijuanaMuppet Report

15points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Receipt From Twisted Root In Dallas

Receipt From Twisted Root In Dallas

shleymoore Report

15points
POST
#62

My McDonald's Delivery Receipt Seems To Say Obese

My McDonald's Delivery Receipt Seems To Say Obese

rtissy Report

15points
POST
#63

The Last Position On My Receipt

The Last Position On My Receipt

JihaaaWallstreet Report

15points
POST
#64

I Was Going Through My Receipts Doing My Bills When Suddenly. I Think I Would Have Remembered This

I Was Going Through My Receipts Doing My Bills When Suddenly. I Think I Would Have Remembered This

GObutton Report

15points
POST
The other-other David Wong
The other-other David Wong
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is Combat Qkill? That’s more concerning.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!