64 Times Cashiers Left Funny And Personalized Messages On Receipts For Customers To Find Later
If you've ever worked in customer service or hospitality, chances are you might've used a cash register at least a few times when on a shift. Cash registers often tend to freeze or sometimes even print out some funny-looking receipts. Let's be honest, for most of us, receipts might be the last place to search for a grain of any kind of humor, however, some joyful cashiers might disagree with this statement.
In fact, some cashiers like to get creative with the receipts they give their customers. Whether it's a "Love from KINJO" restaurant discount, or some funny phrases like "My grandfather has the heart of a lion... and a lifetime ban from the San Diego zoo" the people working on the cash register sure have a knack for spicing up the boring-looking receipts.
Noticed This On My Receipt At The Bar Yesterday
This Receipt My Dad Found
Out For Mother's Day Brunch With Our 1-Year-Old Daughter When We Received Our Bill
Heck yeah. A pic that actually fits this post title.
So Thankful To CVS For Giving Me This New Tie With My Pepsi Zero
My Local Sushi Joint Adds "Love" Onto Your Bill
Most Receipts Just Say Something Like "Have A Nice Day!" Or "Thank You For Your Business"
Got This On The Bottom Of A Receipt Today
I Signed For A Delivery At Work Today. This Is The Receipt The Driver Handed Me
I Was Given The Ability To Control What Gets Printed On The Receipts At The Doughnut Shop Where I Work. This Is The First Thing I Did
My Restaurant's Receipt The Other Day. High Fives Were Given
Waitress At A Breakfast Place I Went To Had Her Name On The Receipt As “Crazy Linda”
My Receipt Printer At Work Randomly Sent This Robot
My Boyfriend's Grocery Receipt
My Receipt At A Local Burger Joint
This Amusing Little Quip At The Bottom Of My Favorite Comic Shop's Receipt
This Receipt From A Bar Reminds You To Take Your Phone, Wallet And Keys
My Bull Moose Receipt Has A Pikachu On It
My Receipt Has A Taco Cat
I Have Been Using A CVS Receipt As A Replacement Blind For Over 9 Months
Our Receipt Thanked Us In Broken Spanish
Found This On My Receipt From A Thai Restaurant
Those CVS Receipts Are Finally Paying Off
Table For 1: Mr. Michael Scott
My Friend Smoked And Went To Order Steak And Shake, And After Laughing At The Cashier For 2 Minutes, This Was On His Receipt
Well I guess that’s how they decipher who ordered what, like that b***h that ordered the BLTCH
A Receipt My Friend Got Yesterday
I Think I'm Going To Be A Regular Here At This Restaurant Now
This... this seems a bit extreme even as a 'joke'
My Receipt From Panera
So We Asked For The Hottest Hot Mumma Burger At Grilled, This Was The Receipt
Just Had Korean For Dinner. Noticed This On The Receipt
The Note On This Car Was Receipt
My Receipt At The Local Wine Bar Had A Familiar Message
My Receipt Was Quite Dramatic
I Too Have A Funny Delivery Receipt From My Days Of Delivering Pizzas
Hard To Turn This Receipt In On My Work Expense Report. Read The Note At The Bottom
Noticed Something Strange About My Receipt
My Friend's Bar Bill
Free Scarves
Forgot My Leash, CVS Receipt To The Rescue
Went To A Mexican Restaurant And Saw This On The Receipt. She Really Was The Only One
Got The Best Ticket Number For My Receipt Tonight
The Receipt Of The Restaurant I'm In
This Funny Message On A Receipt
The Receipt I Got Today (Read The Bottom)
Just Finished Dinner At A Super Fancy Restaurant, This Was On The Receipt. I Guess They Are Correct
Always Check Your Receipts
So far I noticed most receipts dated pre-Covid , more happier times
My Cousin Just Found This Receipt From A Recent Beach Trip. He's Still Trying To Figure Out What The Hell He Spent $6 On
I Shipped A Toy And A Shirt. Here's The Receipt
This Desperate-Sounding Receipt
Just Had Sushi, This Was On The Receipt
Beer Garden I Was At Printed An ASCII Beer Mug On The Receipt
I Got A Laugh At The Name Of The Cashier On My Friend's Pickup Receipt
My Receipt Wanted To Be Festive
Twisted Root - Best Discounts
This is some creepy way for them to hit on you poorly.
Got A Steak At Sizzler And Never Looked At The Receipt Till Now
I Recommended Some Of My Office Colleagues To An Indian Restaurant, They Came Back With This Receipt
Yo Mama Joke On Receipts
A Friend Of Mine Went Through A Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru And Saw This On The Receipt
This Restaurant Gave Us Free Food And It Showed As “1 Kindness” On The Receipt
Ordered Some Food. They Forgot To Ask My Name For The Receipt So They Put This Instead. They Weren't Wrong
I Think The Receipt Printer Fell Asleep
Receipt From Twisted Root In Dallas
My McDonald's Delivery Receipt Seems To Say Obese
The Last Position On My Receipt
I Was Going Through My Receipts Doing My Bills When Suddenly. I Think I Would Have Remembered This
What is Combat Qkill? That’s more concerning.