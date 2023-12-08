ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone likes a good meme in this day and age. From relatable to hilarious, we all enjoy sharing and seeing legitimately funny posts online, particularly if we can immediately save and send them to our loved ones. 

The “Funny Posts” Instagram page is very precisely named since it does exactly that, sharing funny posts and memes. So get comfortable, prepare to chuckle a bit as you scroll through and upvote your favorite ones. Be sure to share your own thoughts and ideas in the comments section below. 

More info: Instagram

#1

gentleman.handbook Report

#2

funnyposts Report

Nates
Nates
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

FrSaSunday.. And Sunday is used to hate Monday.. 😔 The power is being pinched by desperation as if being calm and patient will make the weekend disappear in nothingness. It will be just as good without the stress.

#3

funnyposts Report

The “Funny Posts” Instagram page boasts an impressive 3.2 million followers and is just one of probably hundreds of meme pages out there. There are no two ways about it, people love and absolutely crave new memes every day. A side effect of this endless drive to create more memes is the expansion of what a meme even is.

As the online magazine Built In noted, memes are now commodities, surrealism art, inside jokes, and political statements. Sometimes, a meme will fall into multiple categories at once, depending on who is looking at it. If you have ever explored more niche meme pages, you will understand what I am talking about.

#4

funnyposts Report

#5

childhoodpost Report

#6

funnyposts Report

It’s not uncommon for meme pages to have followings significantly larger than many world leaders. Memes are also quite universal, as these same world leaders might even be following and viewing them just like us. Multiple meme page admins have admitted that they really took off after various celebrities started following their pages and reposting their content. 
#7

funnyposts Report

#8

funnyposts Report

#9

LifeAsHales Report

While a common “fun fact” is that Richard Dawkins coined the term “meme” in his 1976 book, “The Selfish Gene”, the more modern use of the word comes from Mike Godwin, in an article he wrote for Wired. He defined it as “an idea that functions in a mind the same way a gene or virus functions in the body. And an infectious idea (call it a "viral meme") may leap from mind to mind, much as viruses leap from body to body.”
#10

funnyposts Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Theft by finding" is a thing. Hand it in. EDIT: I am not a "child of God" btw. Morals are not the exclusive preserve of the religious.

#11

funnyposts Report

#12

funnyposts Report

daphne_van avatar
Paddling Panda
Paddling Panda
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But sometimes shutting down is safer because the words in the argument can never be taken back. And they cut deep and permanently into my soul. That was my experience with my parents. The s**t they've said to me over the decades? I wouldn't even say that to someone I didn't like. Anyways. That's my two cents'.

When we look at it like this, there is solid evidence that there were no doubt memes in the past, but the communications technology of our ancestors was, unfortunately, simply not quick enough. Add in the fact that in a pre-digital world, most people couldn’t “create” content, due to the combination of the costs, illiteracy, and lack of time, that it makes more sense that the internet was ultimately crucial for the explosion of memes. 
#13

funnyposts Report

#14

funnyposts Report

#15

funnyposts Report

We can see a sort of internal evolution in internet memes as certain tools became more widespread. What started as text over various images evolved into meme songs, videos, and really anything else a common person could get their hands on. With smartphones comes the ability for every person to shoot, direct, and upload their own clips, so the same is just as true for memes. 
#16

funnyposts Report

daphne_van avatar
Paddling Panda
Paddling Panda
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Patsy Cline and The Pretenders. Great Shower Karaoke.

#17

funnyposts Report

#18

gentleman.handbook Report

At this point, one can simply Google any relatively well-known meme with the word “template” and find a site that will allow you to turn your idea into reality in mere moments. As a result, memes are being produced at a scale never seen before, creating a sort of digital folklore for future anthropologists to sift through. 
#19

funnyposts Report

#20

xbradtc Report

#21

funnyposts Report

stress021 avatar
STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I bring you the breakfast into the bed, just "thanks" is good enough. I don't like to hear things like "Who are you?" and "Whatcha doin' in my house???"

With the tools in the hands of the people, so to speak, netizens have really unleashed their inner creatives. As a result, more modern memes often engage with surrealist themes and contain various bits of image distortion for effect. At the same time, certain memes are so widely known that they can be simply alluded to through clever cropping and positioning. 
#22

VancityReynolds Report

t0o8n8 avatar
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Technically correct. I'd have to check but it probably varies by something like 10cm depending on temperature. That is assuming the expansion is similar to rail.

#23

funnyposts Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this a vaccine scar? I have one on my left shoulder from elementary school (they actually gave us shots right there, on the premises).

#24

funnyposts Report

At some point, people started to realize that in-jokes and referential humor can work in memes quite effectively. As a result, nearly every fan group, fandom, and really anything that remotely brings people together most likely has a meme page dedicated to it. More than likely, there are several, as schisms, disagreements, and a varying sense of taste take over. 
#25

funnyposts Report

#26

funnyposts Report

#27

gentleman.handbook Report

As with everything popular and good, marketing memes smell blood and are all eager to cash in on attention and trends. You have probably already noticed companies using corporate accounts to seem more approachable, like fast food chain Wendy’s Twitter account “roasting” its rivals, to the Duoling Owl being all over folks' TikTok feeds. 
#28

funnyposts Report

#29

gentleman.handbook Report

#30

gentleman.handbook Report

While it can at times be fun, these companies actually have talented marketing teams. The future of memes-as-marketing will probably look more like your drunk uncle at Thanksgiving, who truly believes he could make it as a comedian. So for the time being, it’s best to appreciate hilarious memes for what they are. 
#31

funnyposts Report

#32

funnyposts Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What do you look for in a woman?" "Two legs, but I'm willing to compromise on that". From the Vicar of Dibley.

#33

funnyposts Report

#34

funnyposts Report

#35

gentleman.handbook Report

#36

funnyposts Report

#37

funnyposts Report

#38

funnyposts Report

#39

funnyposts Report

#40

funnyposts Report

#41

funnyposts Report

t0o8n8 avatar
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually the heart is one of the first organs to form.

#42

funnyposts Report

d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God I hate people that never get to the point in the first place and type several messages before they arrive there

#43

funnyposts Report

#44

funnyposts Report

stary_cat avatar
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly Dewey just went through everything, as the youngest he had no choice

#45

funnyposts Report

#46

gentleman.handbook Report

#47

funnyposts Report

#48

gentleman.handbook Report

#49

funnyposts Report

#50

gentleman.handbook Report

#51

funnyposts Report

#52

funnyposts Report

#53

funnyposts Report

#54

gentleman.handbook Report

#55

gentleman.handbook Report

#56

funnyposts Report

#57

funnyposts Report

#58

funnyposts Report

#59

gentleman.handbook Report

darci101 avatar
deejak
deejak
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't this true for everone except blood relatives?

#60

funnyposts Report

#61

gentleman.handbook Report

#62

gentleman.handbook Report

