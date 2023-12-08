The “Funny Posts” Instagram page boasts an impressive 3.2 million followers and is just one of probably hundreds of meme pages out there. There are no two ways about it, people love and absolutely crave new memes every day. A side effect of this endless drive to create more memes is the expansion of what a meme even is.

As the online magazine Built In noted, memes are now commodities, surrealism art, inside jokes, and political statements. Sometimes, a meme will fall into multiple categories at once, depending on who is looking at it. If you have ever explored more niche meme pages, you will understand what I am talking about.