There’s so much pressure nowadays to have a great aesthetic online. Instagram users curate their feeds and use the same filter on every picture to create a cohesive photo album. TikTokers use filters and editing to portray their lives as more picturesque than an A24 film. We’re all so hyper fixated on things being beautiful and perfectly aligned that sometimes, unaesthetic pics are actually a breath of fresh air. This is something that the creators of Things That Are Not Aesthetic have certainly figured out, as their Facebook page has amassed an impressive 3.3 million followers in only 5 years online.

The account’s intro welcomes readers to “walk into [their] world and become one with the Internet's demise through an intricate mix of unaesthetic,” and clearly, many Facebook users have taken them up on the offer. The page has shared over 6,100 images over the years and serves as a constant reminder that just because an image isn’t beautiful doesn’t mean that it holds no value. The page shares hilarious memes, funny screenshots and even some wholesome pics that definitely bring joy to followers' lives, but wouldn’t necessarily end up on a highly curated aesthetic account.