96 Of The Funniest Posts From Parents On X About This Whole Santa Thing
Some parents have been working non-stop from the start of December. Elf on the Shelf, writing letters to Santa, making costumes for whatever program the school came up with this year. It's like a marathon, and I didn't even mention getting presents for everybody. So it's understandable they vent their frustrations online.
That's why we decided to bring you the funniest posts on X (Twitter) from parents about Santa. Children have a unique perspective on that whole ordeal about a man who supposedly "watches you when you sleep" and somehow knows if you've been good this year. And parents sometimes have the funniest reactions to their children's hot takes. So check out these Holly Jolly posts from parents about Santa that we picked out for you, pandas!
I asked my sister to give me kitten toys for Christmas. 👍 (Although the adult cats would like to inform everyone that the kitten is on the NAUGHTIEST NAUGHTY LIST.)
I wonder if her friend is the one that wants to keep the fire burning when Santa comes?
I really can't stand elf on a shelf. It's a terrible way to teach your children to conform. You're basically abrogationg your responsibility as a parent to a fictional being, and this can affect a child's mental health. If a parent doesn't have strategies to help their children learn then they should take parenting courses. Christmas is about joy, not about punishment.
Do you want your kid to apologise for the fact that they shat in nappies too?
Nah. Didn't happen. And if it did, parents need to stop having adult conversations in front of him.
This is an actual wholesome thing that a New Zealand pizza chain does. https://www.satanslittlehelper.nz/
Me this year. Was ahead of the game then a late santa letter !
Prolly something she heard you or someone else saying. :) I still remember an ad for my country’s current electoral system which was voted on when I was like 9. The ad taught me that a politician was a person who talked a lot of nonsense that no one could understand.
So it comes down to whether the mall Santa wants to be naughty or nice…
Given that little kids probably aren’t old enough to know that infidelity is bad, I’d say it’s actually a song about polyamory. ;)