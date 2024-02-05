The Panoramics Gone Wrong subreddit, which acknowledges that it shares glitches in the matrix, has amassed an impressive 17k members since it was created. In this group, you can find anything from photos of beautiful views at the tops of mountains to dogs swimming in the ocean. But one thing’s for sure: the pictures won’t look quite right.

But if you’re an amateur iPhone photographer (like most of us out there) and you’re interested in taking advantage of that daunting panoramic setting, PicMonkey has a tutorial on their site that might help you take pictures that don’t look like hilarious glitches. First, they note that the trickiest part is keeping your phone steady and moving at the right pace. So be careful not to move too quickly, and ensure that you don’t move your hand up and down.