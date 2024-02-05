64 Funniest Fails Caught When Taking Panoramas
When I think of panoramic photos, my mind immediately goes to gorgeous shots taken by Ansel Adams of massive canyons or spectacular mountain ranges. Experts like him make taking these photos seem incredibly easy, but in reality, panoramic pics are much more likely to go wrong than right.
We’ve taken a trip to the Panoramics Gone Wrong subreddit and gathered some of their most hilarious photos down below. From two-headed dogs to cars that have been squished into two-wheelers, enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that look suspiciously like glitches in the matrix!
Wanna Pet My Dog?
Wheely Strange Tour Bus
Welcome to the Seg-bus. Don't worry the drivers is just as terrified of it as you are.
Panoramic photos aren’t perfect for every setting, but when they’re done right, they can be absolutely spectacular. A vibrant orange and pink sunset or a stunning photo of the Grand Canyon can look amazing when done in the panoramic style. But when it comes to us amateurs, it’s incredibly easy to mess up a panoramic photo.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve attempted taking one on my iPhone and ended up with a bizarre, choppy mess. Hilarious, but not exactly what I was going for. But apparently, I’m far from the only one who’s experienced this, as the Panoramics Gone Wrong subreddit proves.
Were Told Radio Was A Husky/Shepherd/Heeler Mix, But We Suspect Caterpillars Or Centipedes May Be Somewhere In The Family Tree...
Lil Plane
My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened
The Panoramics Gone Wrong subreddit, which acknowledges that it shares glitches in the matrix, has amassed an impressive 17k members since it was created. In this group, you can find anything from photos of beautiful views at the tops of mountains to dogs swimming in the ocean. But one thing’s for sure: the pictures won’t look quite right.
But if you’re an amateur iPhone photographer (like most of us out there) and you’re interested in taking advantage of that daunting panoramic setting, PicMonkey has a tutorial on their site that might help you take pictures that don’t look like hilarious glitches. First, they note that the trickiest part is keeping your phone steady and moving at the right pace. So be careful not to move too quickly, and ensure that you don’t move your hand up and down.
I Don’t Know What Happened But I Like It!
Vacuum Sealed Cat
Medieval Art
PicMonkey also recommends getting a tripod for your phone if you’re struggling with keeping it level while shooting a panoramic pic. It can also be wise to do a test run or multiple takes to ensure you get the look you’re going for. You never know when a bird will fly by and glitch out in the photo or a bee will land on your hand and cause you to flinch. Practice makes perfect after all!
Table Selfie Gone Wrong
New Model Of Microcar!
Managed To Snap This Masterpiece On My First Panorama Shoot
Once you’ve gotten the hang of taking simple panoramic pics, don’t be afraid to get creative. You can try to take a vertical panorama of tall trees, for example, or even in an arc motion to take a trippy, fish-eye style photo. And of course, don’t forget that you can always edit the image a bit after the fact. It doesn’t have to be a perfect shot on the first try. If it’s close, you can edit the colors or make small adjustments in programs like Photoshop to ensure you get the beautiful final product you’ve imagined.
My Dogs In A Lake
This Man On Google Earth
Irl Picasso
If you’ve already gotten the hang of taking panoramic photos and you’re looking for even more ways to spice up your photography, Skylum has some recommendations. One option you might like to try is taking seasonal panoramic pics. If you take a photo in nature, come back every 3 months to take the same photo and capture all of the differences. The light will vary each season, the leaves on the trees might look completely different, and you’ll be able to capture the magic of that setting four different times.
Seeing Triple
Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture Of The Eiffel Tower Today, It Went Surprisingly Well!
Behold, My Hellhound
Portraits can also be exciting photos to take in a panoramic style. While it’s important that you or your subject stays still so that your pics don’t end up on Panoramics Gone Wrong, a photo of you or a friend in a beautiful setting can look even more amazing in a panoramic.
Another magical looking option is taking an astro panorama. These are photos that capture celestial bodies, constellations, the Milky Way, or even special events like meteor showers. This takes careful planning, of course, and you won’t be able to do it with a simple smartphone. But the final product will certainly be worth it.
Some Horribly Deformed Horses
Here’s Another That I’ve Taken. I Make The Effort To Take Awful Panoramics Every Time Haha
A Picasso
If you’re really an expert on panoramic pics, you can even try taking a photo that freezes a subject in motion. For example, someone riding a motorcycle with a scenic view in the background can look amazing in panoramic. A slightly blurred background with a focus on the moving subject can make for an incredible photo. However, this requires a fast shutter speed, a steady camera and a precise photographer. So if you’re shooting on your phone, you might want to leave this one up to the professionals!
Smol
Daughter Showing Others At The Playground What Happens When Imitators Don't Pay Protection Money
Are these pics inspiring you to whip out that panoramic setting on your own camera and start experimenting, pandas? Whatever you do, just remember that the subject of your photo stays still, unless you want to produce a hilarious glitch in the matrix!