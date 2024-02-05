ADVERTISEMENT

When I think of panoramic photos, my mind immediately goes to gorgeous shots taken by Ansel Adams of massive canyons or spectacular mountain ranges. Experts like him make taking these photos seem incredibly easy, but in reality, panoramic pics are much more likely to go wrong than right.

We’ve taken a trip to the Panoramics Gone Wrong subreddit and gathered some of their most hilarious photos down below. From two-headed dogs to cars that have been squished into two-wheelers, enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that look suspiciously like glitches in the matrix!

#1

The Mountain Giant

The Mountain Giant

Quantum_Quentin Report

#2

Wanna Pet My Dog?

Wanna Pet My Dog?

therapeuticstir Report

#3

Wheely Strange Tour Bus

Wheely Strange Tour Bus

thelangers Report

Panoramic photos aren’t perfect for every setting, but when they’re done right, they can be absolutely spectacular. A vibrant orange and pink sunset or a stunning photo of the Grand Canyon can look amazing when done in the panoramic style. But when it comes to us amateurs, it’s incredibly easy to mess up a panoramic photo. 

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve attempted taking one on my iPhone and ended up with a bizarre, choppy mess. Hilarious, but not exactly what I was going for. But apparently, I’m far from the only one who’s experienced this, as the Panoramics Gone Wrong subreddit proves. 
#4

Were Told Radio Was A Husky/Shepherd/Heeler Mix, But We Suspect Caterpillars Or Centipedes May Be Somewhere In The Family Tree...

Were Told Radio Was A Husky/Shepherd/Heeler Mix, But We Suspect Caterpillars Or Centipedes May Be Somewhere In The Family Tree...

parenthetical_phrase Report

#5

Lil Plane

Lil Plane

miszkulancja Report

#6

My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened

My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened

CrazedPatel Report

The Panoramics Gone Wrong subreddit, which acknowledges that it shares glitches in the matrix, has amassed an impressive 17k members since it was created. In this group, you can find anything from photos of beautiful views at the tops of mountains to dogs swimming in the ocean. But one thing’s for sure: the pictures won’t look quite right.

But if you’re an amateur iPhone photographer (like most of us out there) and you’re interested in taking advantage of that daunting panoramic setting, PicMonkey has a tutorial on their site that might help you take pictures that don’t look like hilarious glitches. First, they note that the trickiest part is keeping your phone steady and moving at the right pace. So be careful not to move too quickly, and ensure that you don’t move your hand up and down.  
#7

I Don’t Know What Happened But I Like It!

I Don’t Know What Happened But I Like It!

Jibwise Report

#8

Vacuum Sealed Cat

Vacuum Sealed Cat

y_a_e_t Report

#9

Medieval Art

Medieval Art

axaxamasha Report

PicMonkey also recommends getting a tripod for your phone if you’re struggling with keeping it level while shooting a panoramic pic. It can also be wise to do a test run or multiple takes to ensure you get the look you’re going for. You never know when a bird will fly by and glitch out in the photo or a bee will land on your hand and cause you to flinch. Practice makes perfect after all!

#10

Table Selfie Gone Wrong

Table Selfie Gone Wrong

PizzaTwinnie Report

#11

New Model Of Microcar!

New Model Of Microcar!

DingleberryMarathon Report

#12

Managed To Snap This Masterpiece On My First Panorama Shoot

Managed To Snap This Masterpiece On My First Panorama Shoot

gheybriel Report

Once you’ve gotten the hang of taking simple panoramic pics, don’t be afraid to get creative. You can try to take a vertical panorama of tall trees, for example, or even in an arc motion to take a trippy, fish-eye style photo. And of course, don’t forget that you can always edit the image a bit after the fact. It doesn’t have to be a perfect shot on the first try. If it’s close, you can edit the colors or make small adjustments in programs like Photoshop to ensure you get the beautiful final product you’ve imagined.  
#13

My Dogs In A Lake

My Dogs In A Lake

Loctusofsmorgasbord Report

#14

This Man On Google Earth

This Man On Google Earth

fly_pizza_pie Report

#15

Irl Picasso

Irl Picasso

BoringBakedBurrito Report

If you’ve already gotten the hang of taking panoramic photos and you’re looking for even more ways to spice up your photography, Skylum has some recommendations. One option you might like to try is taking seasonal panoramic pics. If you take a photo in nature, come back every 3 months to take the same photo and capture all of the differences. The light will vary each season, the leaves on the trees might look completely different, and you’ll be able to capture the magic of that setting four different times.   
#16

Seeing Triple

Seeing Triple

majorjake Report

#17

Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture Of The Eiffel Tower Today, It Went Surprisingly Well!

Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture Of The Eiffel Tower Today, It Went Surprisingly Well!

reddit.com Report

#18

Behold, My Hellhound

Behold, My Hellhound

HikingPit440 Report

Portraits can also be exciting photos to take in a panoramic style. While it’s important that you or your subject stays still so that your pics don’t end up on Panoramics Gone Wrong, a photo of you or a friend in a beautiful setting can look even more amazing in a panoramic. 

Another magical looking option is taking an astro panorama. These are photos that capture celestial bodies, constellations, the Milky Way, or even special events like meteor showers. This takes careful planning, of course, and you won’t be able to do it with a simple smartphone. But the final product will certainly be worth it.  

#19

Some Horribly Deformed Horses

Some Horribly Deformed Horses

Alexispaige1124 Report

#20

Here’s Another That I’ve Taken. I Make The Effort To Take Awful Panoramics Every Time Haha

Here’s Another That I’ve Taken. I Make The Effort To Take Awful Panoramics Every Time Haha

rjle_x Report

#21

A Picasso

A Picasso

mystpineapple Report

If you’re really an expert on panoramic pics, you can even try taking a photo that freezes a subject in motion. For example, someone riding a motorcycle with a scenic view in the background can look amazing in panoramic. A slightly blurred background with a focus on the moving subject can make for an incredible photo. However, this requires a fast shutter speed, a steady camera and a precise photographer. So if you’re shooting on your phone, you might want to leave this one up to the professionals!
#22

Smol

Smol

y_a_e_t Report

#23

Daughter Showing Others At The Playground What Happens When Imitators Don't Pay Protection Money

Daughter Showing Others At The Playground What Happens When Imitators Don't Pay Protection Money

chuffpdx Report

#24

Two Long Bois

Two Long Bois

pierbi2 Report

Are these pics inspiring you to whip out that panoramic setting on your own camera and start experimenting, pandas? Whatever you do, just remember that the subject of your photo stays still, unless you want to produce a hilarious glitch in the matrix! Keep upvoting the pics you find particularly funny on this list, and then if you’re interested in seeing even more panoramic pics gone wrong from Bored Panda, check out this list next! 
#25

Doggo Nooo What Happened To U

Doggo Nooo What Happened To U

bert__macklin__fbi__ Report

#26

Zoom In At The Bottom

Zoom In At The Bottom

Asscheesington Report

#27

Little Bit Of Nightmare Fuel Found In An Old Panoramic From Eons Ago

Little Bit Of Nightmare Fuel Found In An Old Panoramic From Eons Ago

meadcd Report

#28

My Friend From Cheronobyl

My Friend From Cheronobyl

luckytigre Report

#29

The Thickest Neck

The Thickest Neck

monetpiece Report

#30

Cerberus

Cerberus

Emili7689 Report

#31

Advertising For Brand Shoes Taken To Another Level

Advertising For Brand Shoes Taken To Another Level

RedCaul Report

#32

I Thought She Was Taking A Video... I Slowly Slid My Face In... This Is The Result

I Thought She Was Taking A Video... I Slowly Slid My Face In... This Is The Result

awkwardsity Report

#33

Ackdhslph

Ackdhslph

TheronEpic Report

#34

Pano Of My New Backyard When My Dog Decided To Run Through It

Pano Of My New Backyard When My Dog Decided To Run Through It

Fantasma3 Report

#35

My Friend Looks So Dumb

My Friend Looks So Dumb

ThatHatMan Report

#36

Panorama Of My Horse Walking

Panorama Of My Horse Walking

racehorsee Report

#37

“Smile” ...on Which Side Of My Head?

“Smile” ...on Which Side Of My Head?

ke11y24 Report

#38

Tiny Human Centipede

Tiny Human Centipede

yung_summa Report

#39

Length

Length

franzmoleman94 Report

#40

So I Made A Panorama Of My Friend Sitting

So I Made A Panorama Of My Friend Sitting

dopici Report

#41

Just Wow

Just Wow

Willy988 Report

#42

Squish Cat

Squish Cat

Mobslayer7 Report

#43

Dady Long Legs

Dady Long Legs

hogmc1 Report

#44

I Am Now Sexy

I Am Now Sexy

zelp3 Report

#45

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

2703asil Report

#46

When People Say Look At Yourself

When People Say Look At Yourself

Nagista1718 Report

#47

I Don't Even Know What Happened

I Don't Even Know What Happened

SunkTheDunk69 Report

#48

The Prehistoric Dogeodilopolis Seen In Its Natural Environment

The Prehistoric Dogeodilopolis Seen In Its Natural Environment

DunkingDognuts Report

#49

My Panorama Created The Horse Equivalent Of A Unicycle

My Panorama Created The Horse Equivalent Of A Unicycle

dmmorri Report

#50

Those Antigravity London Buses Are Getting Smaller And Smaller

Those Antigravity London Buses Are Getting Smaller And Smaller

Njovusav Report

#51

He’s Got His Eye On You 👁

He’s Got His Eye On You 👁

okuokuu Report

#52

My Cat Has A Finger Scarf

My Cat Has A Finger Scarf

Shiba_inu45 Report

#53

My Wife Didn’t Know The Phone Was On Panoramic Mode. Just Wanted A Picture Of A House

My Wife Didn’t Know The Phone Was On Panoramic Mode. Just Wanted A Picture Of A House

Sweatyrando Report

#54

Bro Legit Turned Into A Horse Wtf

Bro Legit Turned Into A Horse Wtf

Addebo019 Report

#55

Just Gonna

Just Gonna

weeweebrefffffffff Report

#56

Oh No

Oh No

oofig1 Report

#57

One Of A Kind Truck

One Of A Kind Truck

QuantumJock Report

#58

Snat

Snat

Chrysler420 Report

#59

Round Boy

Round Boy

kyeeyles Report

#60

Ghost Basketball Player

Ghost Basketball Player

ythemood Report

#61

They Say The Camera Adds 10 Pounds And Takes 4 Inches Off Your Snout

They Say The Camera Adds 10 Pounds And Takes 4 Inches Off Your Snout

danman_d Report

#62

Found A Horse (?) When Browsing Random Google Street-View Images. This Is In Cameroon

Found A Horse (?) When Browsing Random Google Street-View Images. This Is In Cameroon

ObviousPear Report

#63

A Dwarf

A Dwarf

raphb11 Report

#64

I Am A God Creature

I Am A God Creature

sexyslippy Report

