Joe Lennon is a cartoonist whose one-panel comics find humor in quiet observations and everyday logic, often hinging on a single, carefully constructed idea. With a background in illustration and design, his work shows a strong command of composition and pacing, allowing the joke to unfold clearly without visual clutter or excess explanation.

By keeping his drawings pared back and purposeful, Lennon lets the writing do most of the work. The humor often arrives through subtle irony or an unexpected shift in perspective, rewarding us, the eager readers who enjoy comics that feel thoughtful rather than loud.

Instagram

#1

Cartoon of robots with an ATM machine, depicting dark humor in Joe Lennon’s sharp single-panel comics.

lennoncartoons Report

marcorichter_1
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
19 minutes ago

He only possess other peoples money!

    #2

    Man crying by a breakdown lane sign in a Joe Lennon single-panel comic illustrating dark humor in everyday moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #3

    Joe Lennon single-panel comic with dark humor showing a delivery worker confused by impossible stairs on a castle wall.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #4

    Cartoon by Joe Lennon showing sad underwear hanging on a clothesline with a caption about not doing online dating.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #5

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon shows an unemployed philosopher holding a sign offering work for food for thought.

    lennoncartoons Report

    marcorichter_1
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    "Epimenides the cretan said: All cretans are liars"

    #6

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon showing a scarecrow reading a brain teaser book at a birthday party with dark humor.

    lennoncartoons Report

    marcorichter_1
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    But he was brave enough to gift it anyways

    #7

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon showing a character boasting about awards, depicting dark humor in small strange moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #8

    Owl wearing The Who t-shirt listening to a cassette player, in a Joe Lennon single-panel comic with dark humor.

    lennoncartoons Report

    marcorichter_1
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Someone of us is possessed by an owl!

    #9

    Joe Lennon single-panel comic shows a parent fact-checking a bedtime story on a phone, adding dark humor to family life.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #10

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon showing a giraffe with neck pain, highlighting dark humor in strange moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #11

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon featuring personified cigarettes using dark humor about life's smallest moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #12

    Joe Lennon’s dark humor single-panel comic showing a priest confronting a zombie texting hateful messages.

    lennoncartoons Report

    andrew-w00197
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If I remember right, mother does other stuff in Hell,too.

    #13

    Joe Lennon single-panel comic showing dark humor recipes for disaster with pun-filled dish names and kitchen tools.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #14

    Cartoon by Joe Lennon showing dark humor in single-panel comics with a witch buying a phone featuring unlimited hex messaging.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #15

    Ghost eating cereal from a box labeled After Life in a Joe Lennon single-panel comic with dark humor.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #16

    Joe Lennon’s single-panel comic depicting cavemen humor with dark humor in life’s smallest moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    s-akimov
    Slop Generator
    Slop Generator
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited)

    Me, desperately needing a job: they only called this position as "hunter", but I actually GATHERED mammoths and deer on my last project.

    #17

    Dog dressed as a bee next to a sign with dark humor in Joe Lennon’s single-panel comics about small strange moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #18

    Construction workers replace Fort Dix sign with a non-gender specific one in Joe Lennon’s sharp single-panel comic style.

    lennoncartoons Report

    meyrin-ch-lesuisse
    Meyrin
    Meyrin
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Ok that made me giggle

    #19

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon shows dark humor in a man imagining his dog dreaming about him asleep on a chair.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #20

    Joe Lennon’s single-panel comic showing two people reading fortunes from cookies with dark humor in daily life.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #21

    Cartoon from Joe Lennon’s sharp single-panel comics showing Pillsbury Doughboy practicing taekwondo with kids.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #22

    Joe Lennon’s sharp single-panel comic shows two men in top hats confused by strange tracks in the snow, illustrating dark humor.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #23

    Joe Lennon’s sharp single-panel comic shows a person with umbrellas and a shadow hiding in the rain.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #24

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon showing dog sled mushers stuck in traffic, highlighting dark humor in life's small moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #25

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon showing humorous underwater scene with fish and a human-fish hybrid character.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #26

    Joe Lennon single-panel comic showing cavemen with dark humor about walking upright being a conspiracy.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #27

    Cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a tourist wearing a dark humor single-panel comic T-shirt in a city setting.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #28

    Man opens fridge revealing single-panel comic with dark humor by Joe Lennon depicting an igloo and Eskimo figure.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #29

    Joe Lennon single-panel comic showing ancient architects humorously losing a contract over pyramid design direction.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #30

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon showing dark humor with a man receiving medical aid on stage in a sharp, strange moment.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #31

    Comic by Joe Lennon showing a doctor looking at an applause machine with dark humor in a single-panel.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #32

    Joe Lennon single-panel comic showing a person with a device on their head and a warning about going blind.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #33

    Dinosaur characters in Joe Lennon’s sharp single-panel comic joke about extinction and store closings with dark humor.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #34

    Cartoon by Joe Lennon showing tourists at the Great Wall with dark humor on life’s small, strange moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #35

    Joe Lennon single-panel comic showing lions with one homeless holding a please help sign, highlighting dark humor.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #36

    Joe Lennon’s sharp single-panel comic shows dogs examining a Bonehenge, blending dark humor with strange everyday moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #37

    Baseball crowd with foam fingers, one person holding a middle finger, in Joe Lennon’s sharp single-panel comics style.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #38

    Joe Lennon single-panel comic showing a dog driving a race car with a pit crew giving humorous advice.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #39

    Joe Lennon’s sharp single-panel comic shows a couple at a funeral with dark humor in a strange moment.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #40

    Cartoon characters in a Joe Lennon single-panel comic illustrating dark humor in life’s smallest, strangest moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #41

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon showing a pig with two men and money, capturing dark humor in strange life moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #42

    Joe Lennon single-panel comic showing dark humor with a man holding a duck at a gender reveal party.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #43

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon showing ghostly figures playing a board game, highlighting dark humor in strange moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #44

    Grim Reaper lounging on beach chair with drink, showcasing dark humor in Joe Lennon’s single-panel comics.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #45

    Man on phone holding remote, surrounded by injured dog and baby wearing cone, in Joe Lennon’s dark humor single-panel comic.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #46

    Joe Lennon single-panel comic showing dark humor with a man holding hands with a walking model car kit box.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #47

    Cartoon by Joe Lennon showing two men in a living room with strange mounted objects, reflecting dark humor in comics.

    lennoncartoons Report

    lindacowley
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    This is what I always imagine the other side of the wall looks like

    #48

    Two mice in a maze, one confused and the other calling an Uber, illustrating Joe Lennon’s dark humor single-panel comic.

    lennoncartoons Report

    meyrin-ch-lesuisse
    Meyrin
    Meyrin
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited)

    Really? scréw? BP wt'f

    #49

    Grim Reaper eating Life cereal, holding a scythe, in a single-panel comic by Joe Lennon with dark humor.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #50

    Single-panel comic by Joe Lennon depicting a muscular, sleeping Van Winkle with dark humor in everyday moments.

    lennoncartoons Report

    #51

    Casino greeter cartoon by Joe Lennon using dark humor in single-panel comics about strange moments in life.

    lennoncartoons Report

    chrisramage
    Chris Ramage
    Chris Ramage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why for the love of God is Clint censored? I could imagine if is was a certain 4 letter C word.... But it's not

    #52

    Cartoon fly excitedly watching toast pop up from a toaster beside a box of pop tarts in Joe Lennon’s sharp single-panel comics.

    lennoncartoons Report

