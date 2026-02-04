ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Lennon is a cartoonist whose one-panel comics find humor in quiet observations and everyday logic, often hinging on a single, carefully constructed idea. With a background in illustration and design, his work shows a strong command of composition and pacing, allowing the joke to unfold clearly without visual clutter or excess explanation.

By keeping his drawings pared back and purposeful, Lennon lets the writing do most of the work. The humor often arrives through subtle irony or an unexpected shift in perspective, rewarding us, the eager readers who enjoy comics that feel thoughtful rather than loud.

More info: Instagram