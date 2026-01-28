ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Lennon, the artist behind “Lennon Cartoons,” is known for his sharp, instantly readable takes on pop culture icons. His background in illustration and design shows through in his confident sense of timing and composition, allowing each cartoon to revolve around one clear idea that lands quickly and effectively.

By stripping his drawings down to their essentials, Joe keeps the focus on the joke itself, making his work easy to engage with even at a glance. This clarity is a big part of why his cartoons resonate so widely online, especially with audiences already familiar with the characters he reimagines.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

lennoncartoons Report

8points
POST

What sets Joe Lennon’s work apart is how skillfully he plays with shared cultural knowledge. His cartoons rely on the audience recognizing superheroes, movie characters, or animated legends, then enjoying the moment when expectations are gently or brutally subverted. A small visual tweak or a blunt caption is often enough to turn something iconic into something unexpectedly human, awkward, or self-aware. Through this approach, Lennon Cartoons highlights the humor hidden inside pop culture itself, proving that a single well-executed panel can be both a clever commentary and a genuinely funny moment.
    #2

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    6points
    POST
    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    High as my electricity bill

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    6points
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "But no worries, I have the best suppositories in town." :D

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    6points
    POST
    #10

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet he has kidney stones.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Sharp, Hilarious One-Panel Jokes (50 Comics)

    lennoncartoons Report

    1point
    POST

