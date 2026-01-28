ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Lennon, the artist behind “Lennon Cartoons,” is known for his sharp, instantly readable takes on pop culture icons. His background in illustration and design shows through in his confident sense of timing and composition, allowing each cartoon to revolve around one clear idea that lands quickly and effectively.

By stripping his drawings down to their essentials, Joe keeps the focus on the joke itself, making his work easy to engage with even at a glance. This clarity is a big part of why his cartoons resonate so widely online, especially with audiences already familiar with the characters he reimagines.

More info: Instagram