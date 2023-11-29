ADVERTISEMENT

Memes are everywhere these days. Of course, they’re all over the internet with social media platforms and websites exploding with content. That’s no surprise. But they’ve also found their ways to reach TV, appear on ad billboards, and even T-shirts. You can’t avoid them.

But why would you? They are hilarious and harmless—the perfect entertainment combination.

So, let’s just dive in and take in this new dose of memes collected from the “Very nice meme, thanks” Facebook group. They’re funny, relatable, and, most importantly, shareable. So, don’t forget to do your civic duty and share them with a few of your friends. After all, that is how culture spreads these days.

#1

Melissa Fingland , chunkbardey Report

The fact that memes have impacted our culture and our humor is obvious, their popularity makes it hard to deny it. Possibly a more surprising thing is that it also has an impact on our relationships. A positive one, of course.

You see, memes are all about sharing. That is literally how they spread—we find something funny, we share it, then more people find it funny, and it’s passed along ‘til it becomes viral or dies. It’s the circle of a meme’s life.
#2

Tony Matthews Report

#3

Elena Marie , BaileyBootles Report

But it is that sharing part, though, those few clicks you make that enriches our relationships. According to Oxford University psychologist Dr. Mary Kempnich, we should not underestimate the power of sending a meme. “You basically are just showing each other that you exist, you care, and you want to make each other laugh, and it doesn’t really matter how your day is going.”

It’s an equivalent of a postcard, if you will—a meaningful image that you send somebody to show that you are thinking of them. We give a gift of laughter and we move on. 

#4

Gracie Mays Report

#5

JC Cohrs Report

sooploosh avatar
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guys this is what im talking abt whenever I see a Godzilla/Ultraman/Gamera reference and it triggers smthn in my brain. This is exactly that emotion. I feel so heard and seen and represented w this goofy lil dog

View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Patience Shai Brann Report

The moving on part is a big reason why sending memes is so appealing, too—it does not require a response. That is appreciated by many of us who are constantly busy with our daily lives. Meaningful check-ins can take a lot of time and effort. Having them unexpectedly in the day can feel too demanding. Sending a meme, though, is a one-off. When you receive it, all you need to do is double tap it, and it’s done.
#7

JC Cohrs Report

#8

Gracie Mays Report

#9

Gracie Mays Report

Sending memes, though, should not replace more meaningful communications. Sure, memes can help you to share your feelings about certain things as well as political stances, but they do not replace a simple conversation. 

#10

Gracie Mays , Alex_jonsie Report

#11

Jeffery Hartzell Jr. Report

#12

Azhaya Lax , skatie420 Report

When speaking to Stylist, psychotherapist Ruairi Stewart points out that memes are not enough to build a connection. “A meaningful relationship or friendship means sharing your feelings and thoughts with your own words, to process experiences and ideas and to feel a sense of connection. This cannot be achieved by sharing memes alone, but it is a good addition and complements other forms of connection.” 
#13

Adrian Ramirez Report

#14

Gracie Mays Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the real world absolutely slaps you in the face and then spits at you.

#15

Stevie Perry , fro_vo Report

sooploosh avatar
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From now on I will call all wireless mice hamsters and encourage others to do the same.

View more commentsArrow down menu

Stewart also mentions how you can make your meme-related interactions a bit more meaningful. If you’re the one sending the meme, you can add a text or a voice note to it to make the message more impactful. Talk about how this meme reminded you of a memory you shared, or why it made you think of that person. If you’re the one on the receiving end, you can share how it made you feel and why.

#16

Mike Girsback Report

#17

Abigail Lee Report

#18

Cindy Mora , DonknowMcgrego Report

All that to say, sharing is caring even when it comes to memes. So, look through this list and shoot a few messages to friends, family, or co-workers. They will appreciate it.
#19

Gracie Mays , David_Risney Report

#20

Kayla King Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oddly enough, that's exactly how I look when I sleep . . . .

#21

Kayla King Report

#22

Gracie Mays Report

#23

Sam VanNoort Report

#24

Kayla King Report

tuijathil avatar
OutsiderDogMom
OutsiderDogMom
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't tell you how many pantyhoses I've lost because of this.

#25

JC Cohrs Report

#26

Steph Aubin Report

#27

Sunshine Zuber Report

#28

Azhaya Lax Report

#29

Xandria Clement Report

#30

Gracie Mays Report

#31

G Ryan Hicks Report

#32

JC Cohrs Report

#33

Nicolas Bidondo Report

#34

Jeffery Hartzell Jr. Report

sooploosh avatar
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They live in the dry areas of Europe and Asia :3 I remember this bc I googled it after seeing a similar meme

#35

Cody Dines Report

#36

Kelsey Cairo Bullock Report

#37

Alyssa Marie Report

#38

Christopher James Dobransky Report

#39

Rae Lynn Report

#40

Kelsey Cairo Bullock Report

#41

Gracie Mays , spiketvviewer Report

#42

Bambi Rose Report

#43

Elice McNeely Report

#44

Matthew Jensen Report

#45

Gracie Mays Report

#46

Jesse Swinea Report

#47

Sam VanNoort Report

sooploosh avatar
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is completely true tho. Newton is regarded as a genius bc he discovered that if u lift an object in the air and then drop it, it will fall to the ground, and that when u dont move smthn it doesnt move.

#48

Jetstar Jones Report

#49

Barry Latham Report

#50

Kayla King Report

#51

Travis Henville Report

#52

Jade Baccarat Report

#53

Jeffery Hartzell Jr. Report

#54

Christopher James Dobransky Report

#55

Kelsey Cairo Bullock Report

#56

Katherine Acies Estelle Report

#57

Anthony Warren Report

#58

Abigail Lee Report

#59

Gracie Mays Report

#60

JC Cohrs Report

#61

Alyssa Marie Report

#62

Gracie Mays Report

#63

Donny Grover Report

#64

Alyssa Marie Report

#65

Dave Flavor II Report

#66

Gracie Mays Report

#67

Abigail Lee Report

#68

Gracie Mays Report

#69

Kelsey Cairo Bullock Report

#70

Azhaya Lax Report

#71

Gracie Mays Report

#72

Steph Aubin Report

#73

Donny Grover Report

#74

Gracie Mays Report

sooploosh avatar
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

U can buy termites btw. Formosan Termites, AKA Super Termites are the most destructive btw if u want to use them for this purpose :3

#75

Bambi Rose Report

#76

Mike Girsback Report

#77

Enrique Lopez Report

#78

Justin Nielsen Report

#79

Stephanie Myers Report

#80

Dave Flavor II Report

#81

Azhaya Lax Report

#82

Jeffery Hartzell Jr. Report

#83

Azhaya Lax Report

#84

Azhaya Lax Report

#85

Allison Burgers Report

#86

Melissa Fingland Report

#87

Alexandra Leal Report

#88

Melissa Fingland Report

#89

Coy Wetzel Report

#90

Alexandra Leal Report

