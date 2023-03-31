With that being said, if you'd like to see more of "feline intruders" make sure to take a look at Bored Panda's previous posts about the group (click here for part 1 , part 2 , part 3 , and part 4 ).

Speaking of cats showing up at your doorstep, isn't it funny how they always seem to know exactly which homes will welcome them with open arms? These furry explorers have a knack for finding the perfect spot to nap, whether it's on your favorite chair or in the sunniest part of your living room. Their sense of entitlement is endearing, and their ability to charm their way into our hearts (and homes) is nothing short of impressive, if you ask us.

If you're a cat lover, you'll definitely want to check out the Facebook group " My house, not my cat ." This group is full of hilarious and heartwarming photos of random cats who have decided to visit people's houses and make themselves right at home. It's a delightful space where cat fans come together to share their surprise encounters and bond over the amusing antics of these unexpected feline guests.

#1 This Is AC The Tunnel Cat The not my cat, turned my cat after being found in my air conditioning vent. He quickly became obsessed with my pregnant belly, and is now obsessed with the small human that I clearly created just for him



#2 Friendly (Or Tsala In Setswana) Got Her Name Because, Of All The Feral Cats We Were Feeding, She Was The Only One Who’d Come To Us For Love And Attention Unfortunately, she’s been ostracized from the group, but still comes to us daily for food and loving



#3 I've Been Working On Finding This Girls True Home Fb pages, took her to see if she's chipped. Etc (she did have an old collar, but no tags). She is obviously pregnant, and today she started bleeding heavily, I took her to the vet and they told me her 1 kitten has passed away. So Tomo. She will have surgery to have the baby removed and to be spayed. I cannot afford this but have such a heavy heart about this kitty. So we do what we must.



#4 My House, Now My Cats. Found These Two In The Middle Of The Road A Few Weeks Ago Very skinny, very cold and scared. They're now both snuggled up on the sofa, with full bellies and plenty of snuggles



#5 My Hotel Room Not My Cats Lmao Turned Up 10 Mins After I Arrived. Miaowed To Come In. Demanded Food

#6 You'd Think He Lives Here. He's Been Visiting Us Since Mid November Of Last Year And He Has Truly Made Himself Comfortable. He Visits A Lot Of Our Neighbours Too

#7 I Know This Is A Cat Page But Can Anyone Identify This Bird That Showed Up In My Birdbath Today?

#8 Hagrid Chronicles Volume 6.7 I Arrived Home To Find This, Former Mhnmc In A New Lounge Spot. He Thinks He Owns The Joint

#9 This Is Robert, He Showed Up Tuesday Night At My Partner's House

He is a whopping 2 pounds, with a vet estimate of 2-5 years old. Now partner's cat will be given lots of food, treats, love, and TLC. Welcome home, now your house Robert



#10 It’s Not A Mirror!! The Cheeto Inside Is Mine. I’ve Never Seen The Outside One Before

#11 I Have A Blanket At The End Of The Bed For Not My Cat. Apparently He Wanted To Sleep On My Pillow Last Night

#12 I Left The Door Cracked So My Kitty Could Come In. This Is Not My Kitt

#13 These Six Kitties Parked Outside My Front Door For Few Hours Looking In. A Couple Were Tiny. Must Have Smelt The Squid I Was Cooking Up

#14 This Is Ella. She Lives In A House Over The Back Of Our Garden She was nervous at first and she would run away as soon as spotted, As you can see She has got braver and pops in when the weather is warmer. I know her owner, she is a rescue cat from Spain. She is also one of the most vocal cats we have ever encountered . Beau another "not my cat" I posted earlier and Ella do not get on



#15 I Bought Him A Litter Box Just In Case.. This Is How He Uses It

#16 Guess Which One Does Not Live Here My Good Dog Bed. Not My Good Cat

#17 I Love When Intruders Come Into My House And Just Stare Me Down Like I’m The One Whose Broken In

#18 This Is Beau , Beau Lives Up The Road, Beau Seems To Forget This And Often Sneaks In And Makes Himself At Home In Our House

#19 When You Go To The Kitchen To Get Your Cat Some Treats And The Cat From Up The Road Reminds You He's In And Wants Some Too Our cat Tigga is on the right Ollie from up the road is in the hammock



#20 It Finally Happened! I Have Been Chosen! I was cooking dinner last night, with the kitchen window open, and I heard meowing. Assuming it was our resident void, I meowed back. Then she came walking around the corner from the bedroom. Wait... Who am I meowing to? Enter this SUPER friendly sweetheart



#21 My Husband And I Just Moved To A New Town And My Cat Stooopid (The Darker One) Escapes Any Time We Open A Door She got out and was sun bathing on the deck and exploring her new surroundings and when I looked out the window, I had to do a double take because I thought I was hallucinating and seeing two of her.

Apparently, my cat has a long-lost twin who lives right next door.

Unfortunately, they don't like each other and fight just like siblings do and I have to break it up

#22 My First My House, Not My Cat!

There are a few strays that run around, one is an orange that is very elusive. Well 2 days ago I heard a distressing meow from my backyard. I checked and couldn’t find said cat. I checked again last night after hearing it again , and it was dark but I could see the eyes of a cat high in the tree just meowing . Y’all this cat has been stuck in the tree for 3 days or longer. My neighbor has a dog so I think that kept him scared to come down. The cat is also orange so it doesn’t help they share a brain cell .

Well , me being a cat lover, I called the local arborists company(great people) who promptly came over with their lift to go 30 feet in the air and wrangle this cat down.

This cat now has a safe spot with me and lots of food. He is very skinny and sweet, but definitely needs TLC and a name!



#23 My House, Not My Cat Grey Kitty is one of two feral cats who come up on our deck for a snack or warmth during a cold spell. The other cat is Black Kitty. Neither does a particularly good job of dissuading the squirrels. Neither has any interest of coming inside the house



#24 Our Void Doesn't Know How She Feels About Nmc Visits. Sometimes She Growls, Sometimes She Just Sits There And Watches Her

#25 One Of My Cats Has A Habit Of Running Out The Door When My Kids Leave For School If I whistle, she will come back like a dog, so this morning was no different. I whistled and heard feet pattering through the leaves in my backyard… but this is the guy who showed up instead. Definitely not my cat, but isn’t he beautiful?! My cat is also back home safe, too



#26 Late Last September, I Was Busy Bringing Groceries Into The House When I Heard A Cat Near My House Absolutely Screaming Its Little Head Off I dropped everything (literally. Rip eggs) and went to investigate, assuming one of my fluffy dorks escaped and was terrified of the big outdoors. Nope. I was greeted by a very handsome void, except for a white patch on his chest. The rest, as they say, is history. Vader is now permanently indoors as a very spoiled, much-loved, sink-hogging kitty



#27 A Couple Of Nights Ago, My Boyfriend’s Sister And Her Fiancé Got A Surprise Guest She came home from work and their dog did his security rounds, he found kitty under their guest bed. My boyfriend and I went to the rescue and utilized our cat parent skills to corner and scruff kitty so we could get her contained. She snuck in through an open doggy door. Not my house, but also definitely not our cat



#28 We Acquired Felix After He Kept Standing At Our Back Door Screaming At Us He lived 4 doors up so I took him home. But he was relentless and eventually they said we should keep him so he became ours.

Sadly he was pts last week at 18 years old.

We had him for 6 wonderful years. And he was very much my daughters cat



#29 Hi, Thanks For Adding Me To The Group. This Is Our House, Not Our Cat. We Call Her Susan, She Lives In The Neighborhood And Visits Regularly For A Treat

#30 This Nmc That I've Been Feeding Since My Dog Brought It Home. I Live 27 Acres Beside My Neighbour And 42 Miles To Town So I Guess I Have A Cat

#31 It Finally Happened! This Dude Has Been Hanging Around Our House For The Last Week, Making My Other Cats Super Angry Tonight my husband went out to the back patio and this Not My Cat just strolled on in and helped himself to some food. My oldest daughter thinks she knows who owns him, but I think that needs a little more investigation



#32 This Was A Few Years Ago But This Fella Kept Climbing Up To My 4th Floor Balcony From The 2nd Floor I kept returning him. His name is Nemo. I eventually called the whole ordeal "Finding Nemo"



#33 MHNMC Came Home To Find This Little Guy In My Backyard I was scared my own orange had gotten out. After checking on my own orange who was safely inside, I went back outside and this sweetheart came right up to me for loving. I gave him some food which he gobbled up. Took him to the vet and he has a chip but we couldn’t find the owner right away. We live in the city and are supposed to have bad weather tomorrow. So I couldn’t just let him go. He is staying in our nice warm basement until we find his home



#34 This Kitty Showed Up In My House In Pursuit Of A Rat The rat is now long, long gone, but this lil girl keeps coming around. We’ve had several hard freezes in North Texas so I’m happy to provide a warm, comfy spot for her in exchange for pest control



#35 I Work From Home And Normally Leave The Back Door Open So My Cats And Go On The Back Porch As They Please today, the cat from next door decided to come in and do a S N O O P then couldn’t remember how to get through the bug net



#36 It Must Be Getting Warmer This Is The Second Visit From Ella Today. I Think She Thinking, Dreamies, Dreamies, I Smell Dreamies

#37 Here Are Some Photos Of Chilli (The Tuxedo) And Scruffa (The Tabby). They Are Not My Cats. But They Come Over To My House Every Day

#38 Woke Up To This Today Not my cat, still have no idea how she gets in… but she has claimed my pillow as hers… and she purrs like a tractor



#39 My House, My Couch, My Partner, Wasn't My Cat

#40 MHNMC Now Sneaks Under The Covers Of Everyone's Beds Uninvited He does this so stealthily that he's almost been sat on by my unsuspecting children. We've now altered our routine to include checking the covers before sitting on any beds. I slept beautifully and woke up without cold feet thanks to this guy. He showed up out of nowhere and has made himself at home. His favourite spot (aside from at my feet) is stretched out on a rug by the heater.



#41 Why We Put Out Food In Any And Every Weather. 04:00 In Maine During A Snowstorm

#42 This Is Tiggs. She Belongs To My Neighbour And Likes To Break Into My House My neighbours are away and I walked into my bedroom to find this



#43 Not My Cat Decided To Snuggle With My Cat For The First Time Ever. He’s Been Visiting Since 2019

#44 This One Decided They Wanted To Come In

#45 I’m Starting To Think That Cheez It (Former My House Not My Cat) Has Come Around To Accepting His New Home

#46 About A Year Down To The Same Month I'd Posted About Him In This Group We Decided To Bring Him In He was in bad shape and I knew that it was time for him to be inside with us. Next month it'll be a year since we brought him in so I guess he's now my cat in my house lol



#47 3 Months After My First Post Here, I Think This Chick Has Officially Moved To “My House, My Cat” Status

#48 After Almost Three Months Of Taking Over My House And Tiptoeing Around Each Other, My Little Feral Kitty Has Finally Warmed Up To Me! It was like something snapped and now she has discovered attention and affection and can’t get enough. She still comes in and out as she pleases and definitely still has shy moments but I used to not even be able to look at her without her running back outside. She’s a sweet little thing! I can tell she’s still fighting her instincts to freak out, but she’s coming around.



#49 This Is Cheeto. Not My Cat But Working Hard To Get Him To Trust Me He’s super interested in our cats and this past summer he’d come up the steps and just watch them through the glass porch door. He appears to be an intact male so will get him trapped and neutered. He’s been around a year or two but just the last 8 months or so has he learned that he gets fed at my house. He’s fed well but no interest in pets. We love him and this can be his family if he wants. For now he remains NMC.



#50 At Our Previous Home, Our Cat Gathered Friends And We Referred To Him As A Cat Magnet We suspected his friends had their own homes but we never knew for certain. They hung out together on the porch, especially waiting for treats. Their friendships developed over a long time - they were not instant friends. Once they learned to trust each other, they remained close and always brought smiles to our faces.



#51 It Was The First Cold Rainy Day In October. I Opened The Back Door To Get Some Firewood And This Guy Walked In And Sat Down. Never Saw Him Before. We Called Him Thomas

#52 My House, Not My Cat. News Must Have Gotten Around That This Crazy Cat Lady Had Snacks The neighborhood cat came to visit, his brother stopped by a few minutes later and a new stray that I haven't been able to befriend came up to the door but then ran away. With a total of 5 cats including 2 of my own I felt like I won the lotto



#53 Mhnmc Has Come For A Visit Again! Instead Of The Door, He Has Opted To Use The Window Entrance This Time

#54 My House, Not My Cat (But Would Like To Be)

#55 This Is Bear. Bear Is Not My Cat He does a good act,

When trying to be my cat

My own cats were not too keen,

To see this newcomer in their scene.

So I promptly scooped him up,

He was lighter than a cup!

I know he's got a family,

So I put him outside and locked the cat flap

#56 Siva (Formerly Robert) Would Like To Let You All Know, He’s A Healthy Nebelung At 12lbs

He gets to sleep inside with his grandma and has a bachelor's pad in the parade with a heated bed for when he’s done with people. He gets half a tube on the daily; and lots of pets and play times.





Thank you to everyone who posted their concerns and best wishes for the little 2 lb baby my partner found 6 months ago. We wish you all love, as he is now my partners house & my ( our) cat.



#57 He Moved In And Became My Cat #6 ... Meet Tokyo

#58 This Is Turbo. He's My Neighbor's Cat. Turbo Decided My House Is His House He likes the catnip toys I give to my own cats. He only wants cuddles and eventually food, but cuddles first. His owner takes care of him and paid for the vet bills, but Turbo always come back to my house. He's a nice and gentle cat with every one.



#59 This Little Feral Menace Took Full Advantage Of Me To Worm Her Way Into My House In The Cold My 4 cats are not happy, but she doesn’t care. She’s warm and cozy because I don’t have the heart to kick her out.



#60 Well This Was Gonna Be A My House, Not My Cat Post But This Little Lady Is Now My Cat I'd seen her looking into our house from outside and when we'd go into our yard, she'd immediately run up to us begging for love and food. Well, the other day we opened the door and she sprinted into the house. I've been wanting a cat for years since my two boys passed



#61 My Hotel Room, Not My Cat. This Handsome Gent Dropped By As We Were Checking Out

#62 This Is Taco Bird. He’s Thick In The Neck, And Short In The Tail He’s a community cat who’s found his way through our doggie door and into our hearts. The cat food bowls may have coaxed him in



#63 4 Year Update, Cause It Has To Be Done Festus, the skinny, scrappy stray that took us 2 years to get inside.

Now Festus the Prince, plump, loving, and so, so spoiled!

Never give up on a stray…never. My House NOW My Cat!



#64 Nmc Stayed All Last Night Which Is Unusual For Him, He Usually Wants Out After Eating He's asleep on the settee again and I've just noticed his paw is really swollen.

I do hope he's ok about cat carriers cos now I have to take him to the vet this morning

Oh well at least it means I can get him scanned for a chip

#65 Finally, - Mhnmc! The Black Ones Mine And The Black One Isn’t Lol. I Can’t Tell The Difference

#66 My Cat Food, Not My Cat This sweet old girl has been hanging around our place for a couple of months. She’s finally confident enough to come inside. And help herself to the cat food. Boy does she eat! I’ve resorted to giving her a pile and putting the rest up. My cats are very confused when they go to eat and it’s gone

