Have you ever had a cat just show up at your doorstep and act like it's their house? It's a strange, yet amusing occurrence that seems to happen to a lot of people. These "home invaders," as we like to call them, are usually friendly and well-fed, leading us to believe that they may have a home somewhere, but they seem to enjoy the thrill of visiting new places and making themselves at home.

If you're a cat lover, then you'll definitely want to check out the Facebook group "My house, not my cat." This group is filled with hilarious and heartwarming photos of random cats who have decided to visit people's houses and make themselves at home.

As a member of the group, you can share your own photos of unexpected cat visitors and read the funny and heartwarming stories of other feline lovers. It's a great way to connect with other cat lovers and appreciate the quirky and lovable nature of our feline friends.

When you're done checking out these feline intruders, be sure to take a look at Bored Panda's previous posts about the group (click here for part 1, part 2, and part 3).

This Girl Often Sneaks Into My House, Eats My Cats Food, Naps On My Favorite Chair And Violently Tries To Style My Morning Bed Head While Try To Peacefully Drink Coffee. She Is Not My Cat. She Is Chaos

Jessie Heidelberg

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
12 minutes ago

love the cats face in third pic!!

Came Home From Kroger To Hear Some Screaming, And Found This Little Guy Running Around

Sajoel Hauberg

My Hotel Room, Not My Cat. Monkey Is The Sweetest Boy. If I Knew The Hotel Room Came With A Cat I Would’ve Asked If I Could Pay More

Letty Macbeth

Erin Fish
Erin Fish
Community Member
1 minute ago

I would absolutely pay extra for a cat concierge service. This is an untapped gold mine!

My House, My Shoes. Not My Cat Asleep With His Face In Them 💤

Cubby Adams

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
12 minutes ago

He looks like a Jake, we should keep him

My House, My Bedroom, My Bed. Not My Cat

Vicki Brooke

Domi
Domi
Community Member
19 minutes ago

So whose is the cat?

My Bathroom, My Lap, Not My Cat. I Got Home From Work At 6am And This Guy Decided To Follow Me Inside. Oh! And He Has Some Extra Toe Beans

Alyssa Reaser

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
11 minutes ago

the more beans the better ❤️

My Orange Boy Brought Home A Boy. You All Could Have At Least Put A Tie On The Door. Judging By How Close They Are, I’m The Last One To Meet This Dark, Handsome Stranger

Jordyn Oshman

My House, My Door, Not My Cat. What Does He Want? 😳

Csilla Kaltenecker

Yettichild
Yettichild
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Nom noms, pets and a warm place to sleep.

This Fuzzy Boy (I Think) Had A Sudden Urge To Check His Email. This Is My Computer. This Is Not My Cat

Laura Phillips

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
10 minutes ago

He is not your cat, but you are now his hooman.

I Was Wondering Why This Plant Had Died. Get Home From Work…. Not Our Cat, But Enjoying The Sunshine Nonetheless! ❤️😻

Jackie Simmonds

BakedKahuna
BakedKahuna
Community Member
17 minutes ago

A really cute plant it is 😍

This Gorgeous Boy Keeps Visiting! Although He Knows Hes Not Allowed In The House He Does Try!!! Ive Named Him Mr Big Balls... I Think You Can Figure Out Why

Aimée Jade Harvey

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Τake him in!! He's yours now ♥

'My House Not My Cat' Had A Sixth Sense That It Was Steak Night And Volunteered To Be The Official Taste Tester 🥩😻

Chelsea Davis

We Generally Leave Our Bathroom Window Open At Night For Ventilation And Bathroom Door Shut To Keep The Rest Of The House From Getting Cold… Switched On The Light - Opened The Door…

Matt Hendry

He Found The Tuna Cupboard And Bravely Went For It. The Only Issue Is That I Have Never Seen Him Before In My Life

Elisheva Jacobson

Our House, Not Our Cat

Leah Jayne Williams

My Desk, My Laptop And My Knees… But Definitely Not My Cat. And Was Absolutely No Help Marking. Sadly

Helen Marshall

Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Why are black cats so handsome?

My Kitchen…. Absolutely Not My Cat…. Think She’s Expecting Food?

Annelie Birtner

BakedKahuna
BakedKahuna
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I would like to talk about our lord and savior

This Is My House. I Do Not Have A Cat

Kevin Strexcorp

We Own A Duplex. My Daughter Lives Next Door With My Grandson. Orange Cat Is My Daughter's The Other Cat Is Not Ours. He Walked In Like He Owned The Place. We Call Him Sneakers

Anna Young

My House, My Kitchen, I Don’t Own A Cat…

Nikki Sparks

I Have Two Cats. Not These Two Though

Annette Ilgenfritz

My Fridge, Not My Cat 🐈‍⬛❄️😎😂

Gemma Payne

Not A Thought In His Head. Not A Care In The World. My Yard, My Chair, Not My Cat. (Yes, He Is Alive. I Checked)

Clair Chapman

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
9 minutes ago

he needs kisses and nose boops

My House, My Cats' Toys, Not My Cat

Steph Donahue

He Comes, Takes A Nap And Leaves. No Idea Where He Comes From…

Er Orzo

We Had A Bad Leak In Our Bathroom That Resulted In A Lot Of Water Damage Downstairs So I Left The Back Door Open Every Day To Air The Hall... And This Little One Started Walking In Every Single Day And Making Herself Very At Home

Ciara Hewitt

He Walked In And Made Himself At Home. Is This A Halloween Blessing?! My House, Not My Cat

Valerie Slade

Was Putting Up Halloween Decorations. I Seem To Have Acquired This. Doing An Inspect. My House. Not My Cat

Zöë Spíçè

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I can't decide if you don't have enough Halloween decor and decided to join in order to help, or he just judges your decor as appropriate set dressing for himself.

My House But Both Not My Cats. They Belong To My Neighbour

Georgina Martin

This Little Guy Has Won Me Over To My 2 Cats Utter Disgust!

Kathleen Jones

We Have Enjoyed Our Daily Visitor To Our House For Months. Today We Noticed The Owners Had Moved Out Of Their House And Our 'Not Cat' Was Gone. We Spent The Day In Mourning For Our Cute Little Visitor. I Broke The News To My Son, As He Loved Being Greeted By Him Each Afternoon. Then, Late In The Afternoon.....this Happened! He Either Came Back To Visit Or He Was Left Behind. He Will Be Will Looked After 🙂

Lorraine Poth

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
8 minutes ago

He knows that he is loved ^.^

Our Neighbors Cat Aristo Aka Meow Meow In My Girlfriends Deck Chair

Lars Gustav Midbøe

Not Our Cat, Assisting Me With A Charity Yoga Challenge And Getting Comfy In Our Son's Room. He's Called Zimba (The Cat, Not My Son). We Don't Feed Him But He Drops By For Tummy Rubs About 10 Times A Day

Lynn Jones

I Now Have A Mhnmc. He Started Showing Up A Week Ago. Walked Right In And Took Over The Cat Tree. He Comes Every Day Now And I Put Him Out At Night. He Sets Our Security Camera Off 3 To 4 Times A Night. I Worry About Him. Winter Is Coming. He Is Healthy, And Loves Stomach Rubs So I Know He Belongs To Someone, Somewhere.....but Night Time Here Brings Coyotes And Owls. How Do You Let Them Go

Cheryl Frost Waller

My Screen Door, Not My Cat. That’s Sylvester, From Next Door

Jeff Rosenberg

Hi Guys, Meet Mikey, First Time He Came A Few Months Back, Now He Regularly Visits Me, Gets Cuddles, Eats, Sleeps Like There's No Tomorrow, He Seems Like He Was Someone's Pet But No Collar, No Chip. He's Adorable ❤️ He Owns The House As His Own I Love Him So Much And Get Sad When He Doesn't Come

Fareha Asif

I Have Been Holed Up At Home Sick For The Last Week. My Cat Will Have Nothing To Do With Me. I Sat Out On The Back Patio This Morning For Some Fresh Air And Sunshine, Feeling Pretty Sorry For Myself. Along Came Our 'Not Cat' From Over The Back Fence. To Keep Me Company. Yeay For My Not Cat! 🙂

Lorraine Poth

My Lawnmower, Not My Cat

Kathleen Graville

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
11 minutes ago

It is good to have a catalyst on the lawnmover.

This Is My Car. That Is Not My Cat

BriAnna Rose Morabito

My House, My Dining Room, My Armchair. Very Much Not My Cat. In Fact He's Not Anyone's Cat. He's A Very Spicy Feral. Handsome Though 🐈

Clair Chapman

I Have Another Mhnmc! This One Wasn't Brought In My My Dog However This Freeloader Snuck In While We Were Letting The Dogs Out 😂 Meet Taffy, My House, My Lap, Not My Cat!

Rebecca Rose Goss

This Wondrous Lovebug Just Strolled Right In To The Meeting House We Were Doing Our Game Night At. Apparently He Lives At One Of The Surrounding Businesses And Has Decided He Owns The Street

Felix Kai Lovelace

We Do Not Own A Cat, Yet The Footstool Under My Desk (Or At Least The Blanket On It) Has Apparently Become The Place To Be For The Neighbours' Cats 😸

Becky Reynolds

Glad I Bought New Patio For Not My Cat!

Lisa Ruccolo

Our Long-Term Mhnmc Had Some Babies

Caitlin Wilson

This Is Newton. After About 2 Months Of Him Showing Up Twice A Day For Food Because I Thought He Was A Feral, He Showed Up With This Lovely Ribbon And Note Attached To Him, Letting Me Know He Has A Home. Poor Newton Got Caught 😹 He Still Stops By Every Day. I Think He Thinks This Is His House, Too 😸

Dawn Alexander

One Of My All Time Favourite Photos Of Our Neighbour's Orange Boys Being Little Creepers. Ivan (White And Orange) Tends To Show Up After It Rains For Whatever Reason And Loves Belly Rubs. Leo (The Window Licker) Meows Like He's Telling You All The Latest Gossip And Makes Grumbling Noises If You Touch Him While He's Eating

Rachel Jones

I Finally Have A Mhnmc. She (I Think?) Showed Up The Other Night And I Have Been Giving Her Food, She Is All Alone From What I Can Tell And Is Very, Very Sweet. I Wish I Could Keep Her But We Will Probably Take Her To The No Kill Shelter

Marina Quick

My House, The Neighbour's Cats. This Is Them Right Now, They Help Themselves To My House Through My Pet Door Lol

Karina Martin

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Apparently you have shared custody :D

Husband Was Grilling Chicken On Our Porch With Our Poodle. “Mike” The Cat Belongs To The Neighbor But Thinks Our House Is Pretty Cool. We Live On 3-4 Acres Per House So He Makes A Significant Trip To Visit

Heather Evans

My Chair. My Backpack. Absolutely Not My Cat

Noa Liberman-Plashkes

My Garden. My Chair. Not My Cat. Tut, Sigh Etc

Clair Chapman

My House, Not My Cats. But They Are Such Good Cats

Damin Spritzer

One Of My Neighbor's Cats Just Making Himself Comfortable In My House

Karyn McEwen Woodsum

This Is My House, I Have 2 Cats, Neither Of Them Ginger

Victoria Jane

This Is Tyrus Who Is For Sure Not My Cat. I Went Outside To Pick Flowers And Left The Door Open A Bit And She Invited Herself In

Kayla Marie Dixon

michelle
michelle
Community Member
7 minutes ago

so far i've viewed everyone's post, i just want to say to everyone who have posted on this page thank you for sharing and not hurting these cats that have taken over your homes or chase them away. thank you.

