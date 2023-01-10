When you're done checking out these feline intruders, be sure to take a look at Bored Panda's previous posts about the group (click here for part 1 , part 2 , and part 3 ).

As a member of the group, you can share your own photos of unexpected cat visitors and read the funny and heartwarming stories of other feline lovers.

If you're a cat lover, then you'll definitely want to check out the Facebook group " My house, not my cat ." This group is filled with hilarious and heartwarming photos of random cats who have decided to visit people's houses and make themselves at home.

Have you ever had a cat just show up at your doorstep and act like it's their house? It's a strange, yet amusing occurrence that seems to happen to a lot of people. These "home invaders," as we like to call them, are usually friendly and well-fed, leading us to believe that they may have a home somewhere, but they seem to enjoy the thrill of visiting new places and making themselves at home.

#1 This Girl Often Sneaks Into My House, Eats My Cats Food, Naps On My Favorite Chair And Violently Tries To Style My Morning Bed Head While Try To Peacefully Drink Coffee. She Is Not My Cat. She Is Chaos

#2 Came Home From Kroger To Hear Some Screaming, And Found This Little Guy Running Around

#3 My Hotel Room, Not My Cat. Monkey Is The Sweetest Boy. If I Knew The Hotel Room Came With A Cat I Would’ve Asked If I Could Pay More

#4 My House, My Shoes. Not My Cat Asleep With His Face In Them 💤

#5 My House, My Bedroom, My Bed. Not My Cat

#6 My Bathroom, My Lap, Not My Cat. I Got Home From Work At 6am And This Guy Decided To Follow Me Inside. Oh! And He Has Some Extra Toe Beans

#7 My Orange Boy Brought Home A Boy. You All Could Have At Least Put A Tie On The Door. Judging By How Close They Are, I’m The Last One To Meet This Dark, Handsome Stranger

#8 My House, My Door, Not My Cat. What Does He Want? 😳

#9 This Fuzzy Boy (I Think) Had A Sudden Urge To Check His Email. This Is My Computer. This Is Not My Cat

#10 I Was Wondering Why This Plant Had Died. Get Home From Work…. Not Our Cat, But Enjoying The Sunshine Nonetheless! ❤️😻

#11 This Gorgeous Boy Keeps Visiting! Although He Knows Hes Not Allowed In The House He Does Try!!! Ive Named Him Mr Big Balls... I Think You Can Figure Out Why

#12 'My House Not My Cat' Had A Sixth Sense That It Was Steak Night And Volunteered To Be The Official Taste Tester 🥩😻

#13 We Generally Leave Our Bathroom Window Open At Night For Ventilation And Bathroom Door Shut To Keep The Rest Of The House From Getting Cold… Switched On The Light - Opened The Door…

#14 He Found The Tuna Cupboard And Bravely Went For It. The Only Issue Is That I Have Never Seen Him Before In My Life

#15 Our House, Not Our Cat

#16 My Desk, My Laptop And My Knees… But Definitely Not My Cat. And Was Absolutely No Help Marking. Sadly

#17 My Kitchen…. Absolutely Not My Cat…. Think She’s Expecting Food?

#18 This Is My House. I Do Not Have A Cat

#19 We Own A Duplex. My Daughter Lives Next Door With My Grandson. Orange Cat Is My Daughter's The Other Cat Is Not Ours. He Walked In Like He Owned The Place. We Call Him Sneakers

#20 My House, My Kitchen, I Don’t Own A Cat…

#21 I Have Two Cats. Not These Two Though

#22 My Fridge, Not My Cat 🐈‍⬛❄️😎😂

#23 Not A Thought In His Head. Not A Care In The World. My Yard, My Chair, Not My Cat. (Yes, He Is Alive. I Checked)

#24 My House, My Cats' Toys, Not My Cat

#25 He Comes, Takes A Nap And Leaves. No Idea Where He Comes From…

#26 We Had A Bad Leak In Our Bathroom That Resulted In A Lot Of Water Damage Downstairs So I Left The Back Door Open Every Day To Air The Hall... And This Little One Started Walking In Every Single Day And Making Herself Very At Home

#27 He Walked In And Made Himself At Home. Is This A Halloween Blessing?! My House, Not My Cat

#28 Was Putting Up Halloween Decorations. I Seem To Have Acquired This. Doing An Inspect. My House. Not My Cat

#29 My House But Both Not My Cats. They Belong To My Neighbour

#30 This Little Guy Has Won Me Over To My 2 Cats Utter Disgust!

#31 We Have Enjoyed Our Daily Visitor To Our House For Months. Today We Noticed The Owners Had Moved Out Of Their House And Our 'Not Cat' Was Gone. We Spent The Day In Mourning For Our Cute Little Visitor. I Broke The News To My Son, As He Loved Being Greeted By Him Each Afternoon. Then, Late In The Afternoon.....this Happened! He Either Came Back To Visit Or He Was Left Behind. He Will Be Will Looked After 🙂

#32 Our Neighbors Cat Aristo Aka Meow Meow In My Girlfriends Deck Chair

#33 Not Our Cat, Assisting Me With A Charity Yoga Challenge And Getting Comfy In Our Son's Room. He's Called Zimba (The Cat, Not My Son). We Don't Feed Him But He Drops By For Tummy Rubs About 10 Times A Day

#34 I Now Have A Mhnmc. He Started Showing Up A Week Ago. Walked Right In And Took Over The Cat Tree. He Comes Every Day Now And I Put Him Out At Night. He Sets Our Security Camera Off 3 To 4 Times A Night. I Worry About Him. Winter Is Coming. He Is Healthy, And Loves Stomach Rubs So I Know He Belongs To Someone, Somewhere.....but Night Time Here Brings Coyotes And Owls. How Do You Let Them Go

#35 My Screen Door, Not My Cat. That’s Sylvester, From Next Door

#36 Hi Guys, Meet Mikey, First Time He Came A Few Months Back, Now He Regularly Visits Me, Gets Cuddles, Eats, Sleeps Like There's No Tomorrow, He Seems Like He Was Someone's Pet But No Collar, No Chip. He's Adorable ❤️ He Owns The House As His Own I Love Him So Much And Get Sad When He Doesn't Come

#37 I Have Been Holed Up At Home Sick For The Last Week. My Cat Will Have Nothing To Do With Me. I Sat Out On The Back Patio This Morning For Some Fresh Air And Sunshine, Feeling Pretty Sorry For Myself. Along Came Our 'Not Cat' From Over The Back Fence. To Keep Me Company. Yeay For My Not Cat! 🙂

#38 My Lawnmower, Not My Cat

#39 This Is My Car. That Is Not My Cat

#40 My House, My Dining Room, My Armchair. Very Much Not My Cat. In Fact He's Not Anyone's Cat. He's A Very Spicy Feral. Handsome Though 🐈

#41 I Have Another Mhnmc! This One Wasn't Brought In My My Dog However This Freeloader Snuck In While We Were Letting The Dogs Out 😂 Meet Taffy, My House, My Lap, Not My Cat!

#42 This Wondrous Lovebug Just Strolled Right In To The Meeting House We Were Doing Our Game Night At. Apparently He Lives At One Of The Surrounding Businesses And Has Decided He Owns The Street

#43 We Do Not Own A Cat, Yet The Footstool Under My Desk (Or At Least The Blanket On It) Has Apparently Become The Place To Be For The Neighbours' Cats 😸

#44 Glad I Bought New Patio For Not My Cat!

#45 Our Long-Term Mhnmc Had Some Babies

#46 This Is Newton. After About 2 Months Of Him Showing Up Twice A Day For Food Because I Thought He Was A Feral, He Showed Up With This Lovely Ribbon And Note Attached To Him, Letting Me Know He Has A Home. Poor Newton Got Caught 😹 He Still Stops By Every Day. I Think He Thinks This Is His House, Too 😸

#47 One Of My All Time Favourite Photos Of Our Neighbour's Orange Boys Being Little Creepers. Ivan (White And Orange) Tends To Show Up After It Rains For Whatever Reason And Loves Belly Rubs. Leo (The Window Licker) Meows Like He's Telling You All The Latest Gossip And Makes Grumbling Noises If You Touch Him While He's Eating

#48 I Finally Have A Mhnmc. She (I Think?) Showed Up The Other Night And I Have Been Giving Her Food, She Is All Alone From What I Can Tell And Is Very, Very Sweet. I Wish I Could Keep Her But We Will Probably Take Her To The No Kill Shelter

#49 My House, The Neighbour's Cats. This Is Them Right Now, They Help Themselves To My House Through My Pet Door Lol

#50 Husband Was Grilling Chicken On Our Porch With Our Poodle. “Mike” The Cat Belongs To The Neighbor But Thinks Our House Is Pretty Cool. We Live On 3-4 Acres Per House So He Makes A Significant Trip To Visit

#51 My Chair. My Backpack. Absolutely Not My Cat

#52 My Garden. My Chair. Not My Cat. Tut, Sigh Etc

#53 My House, Not My Cats. But They Are Such Good Cats

#54 One Of My Neighbor's Cats Just Making Himself Comfortable In My House

#55 This Is My House, I Have 2 Cats, Neither Of Them Ginger