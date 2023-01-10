56 Times People Spotted ‘Not Their Cats’ In Their Homes (New Pics)
Have you ever had a cat just show up at your doorstep and act like it's their house? It's a strange, yet amusing occurrence that seems to happen to a lot of people. These "home invaders," as we like to call them, are usually friendly and well-fed, leading us to believe that they may have a home somewhere, but they seem to enjoy the thrill of visiting new places and making themselves at home.
If you're a cat lover, then you'll definitely want to check out the Facebook group "My house, not my cat." This group is filled with hilarious and heartwarming photos of random cats who have decided to visit people's houses and make themselves at home.
As a member of the group, you can share your own photos of unexpected cat visitors and read the funny and heartwarming stories of other feline lovers. It's a great way to connect with other cat lovers and appreciate the quirky and lovable nature of our feline friends.
This Girl Often Sneaks Into My House, Eats My Cats Food, Naps On My Favorite Chair And Violently Tries To Style My Morning Bed Head While Try To Peacefully Drink Coffee. She Is Not My Cat. She Is Chaos
Came Home From Kroger To Hear Some Screaming, And Found This Little Guy Running Around
My Hotel Room, Not My Cat. Monkey Is The Sweetest Boy. If I Knew The Hotel Room Came With A Cat I Would’ve Asked If I Could Pay More
My House, My Shoes. Not My Cat Asleep With His Face In Them 💤
My House, My Bedroom, My Bed. Not My Cat
My Bathroom, My Lap, Not My Cat. I Got Home From Work At 6am And This Guy Decided To Follow Me Inside. Oh! And He Has Some Extra Toe Beans
My Orange Boy Brought Home A Boy. You All Could Have At Least Put A Tie On The Door. Judging By How Close They Are, I’m The Last One To Meet This Dark, Handsome Stranger
My House, My Door, Not My Cat. What Does He Want? 😳
This Fuzzy Boy (I Think) Had A Sudden Urge To Check His Email. This Is My Computer. This Is Not My Cat
I Was Wondering Why This Plant Had Died. Get Home From Work…. Not Our Cat, But Enjoying The Sunshine Nonetheless! ❤️😻
This Gorgeous Boy Keeps Visiting! Although He Knows Hes Not Allowed In The House He Does Try!!! Ive Named Him Mr Big Balls... I Think You Can Figure Out Why
'My House Not My Cat' Had A Sixth Sense That It Was Steak Night And Volunteered To Be The Official Taste Tester 🥩😻
We Generally Leave Our Bathroom Window Open At Night For Ventilation And Bathroom Door Shut To Keep The Rest Of The House From Getting Cold… Switched On The Light - Opened The Door…
He Found The Tuna Cupboard And Bravely Went For It. The Only Issue Is That I Have Never Seen Him Before In My Life
Our House, Not Our Cat
My Desk, My Laptop And My Knees… But Definitely Not My Cat. And Was Absolutely No Help Marking. Sadly
My Kitchen…. Absolutely Not My Cat…. Think She’s Expecting Food?
This Is My House. I Do Not Have A Cat
We Own A Duplex. My Daughter Lives Next Door With My Grandson. Orange Cat Is My Daughter's The Other Cat Is Not Ours. He Walked In Like He Owned The Place. We Call Him Sneakers
My House, My Kitchen, I Don’t Own A Cat…
I Have Two Cats. Not These Two Though
My Fridge, Not My Cat 🐈⬛❄️😎😂
Not A Thought In His Head. Not A Care In The World. My Yard, My Chair, Not My Cat. (Yes, He Is Alive. I Checked)
My House, My Cats' Toys, Not My Cat
He Comes, Takes A Nap And Leaves. No Idea Where He Comes From…
We Had A Bad Leak In Our Bathroom That Resulted In A Lot Of Water Damage Downstairs So I Left The Back Door Open Every Day To Air The Hall... And This Little One Started Walking In Every Single Day And Making Herself Very At Home
He Walked In And Made Himself At Home. Is This A Halloween Blessing?! My House, Not My Cat
Was Putting Up Halloween Decorations. I Seem To Have Acquired This. Doing An Inspect. My House. Not My Cat
I can't decide if you don't have enough Halloween decor and decided to join in order to help, or he just judges your decor as appropriate set dressing for himself.
I already have two cats, but i which another one would do this to me.. cats are just 👌👌
