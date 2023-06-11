In a big world like ours, with almost 8 billion people, we are bound to have conflicting feelings over everyday things. Everyone wants to be heard in one way or another, so to get the point across, some people find the best way to share their thoughts of disagreement, resulting in a mild act of vandalism. May it be just for the laughs or actually spreading an important message, the r/MildlyVandalised subreddit has the best collection of such examples.

So today, for you Pandas, we have selected the most recent shares that we hope you will enjoy! Don’t forget to let us know your opinion on these by sharing your thoughts in the comments below.

To learn more about the line between street art and vandalism, Bored Panda reached out to Barbara Picci, an artist and an art blogger, who kindly answered our questions. Read the full interview with her below.

#1

dreamsandpizza Report

#2

Forest Ballerinas

Forest Ballerinas

Unwetterfront Report

TOTK PANDA
TOTK PANDA
Community Member
13 minutes ago

when you die of boredom during the nutcracker (not meant to be offensive to theater fans)

#3

Never Give Up

Never Give Up

teodaman14 Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Never gonna make you cry....

Even though street art, most of the time, is there to send a message, sometimes it is difficult to read into it, or maybe the 'artist' is more driven by an interest in vandalism. Therefore we were wondering where is the line between them and what are the rules of street art.

“One of the first unwritten rules of street art was not to intervene in monuments or new buildings, but in crumbling or abandoned ones. The street artist, if he is not working on an authorized wall, should choose an old or abandoned wall knowing that his work could be canceled, it is part of street art. Furthermore, street art had to be a way to express protests, to talk about the problems of the world passing through the street. This is in theory. Actually, it doesn't always work that way. I'm talking about tagging, where artists respect less these rules and don't send any message except the affirmation of themselves. However, regardless of the rules that are or are not respected, all cases are different and must be analyzed individually. We also need to recognize the creative value of art that breaks rules and creates amazement, so we often can't decide between admiring a work of art or contesting its location,” shared Barbara. 
#4

I Really Can’t

I Really Can't

honkrod678 Report

#5

Spotted In The Eye Clinic

Spotted In The Eye Clinic

Dense-Lime4714 Report

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Googlie eyes make everything funny

#6

Remember

Remember

ASlowBee Report

Street art’s purpose is to communicate with people, be it by sending a message, spreading joy or amazement. If people do not interact with the art, is there a point in it then? Barbara shared her opinion on what role community engagement plays in determining whether a piece of graffiti or installation is considered art or vandalism. “The community obviously, plays a big role because this art is found on the street, and, in intention, it should be a common good to share and reflect on. Actually, the community is not always able to understand and value this art, even if, in my opinion, the mentality is changing.” 
#7

Free Hat In Every Box

Free Hat In Every Box

morefetus Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Some assembly required the voices in your head will tell you how it is done.

#8

Die Hard

Die Hard

Paul-Van-DeDam Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Does that mean it's rated at one Bruce Willis, or equivalent weight?

#9

This Was Spotted Near Where I Live

This Was Spotted Near Where I Live

Exact_Canary_9908 Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Public sacrificial altars? It's about time!

Whether street art is considered an art piece or an act of vandalism also depends on legal frameworks and local regulations that impact the perception and categorization of it. Barbara discussed different cases depending on cities. “One of the places that struck me in this sense was Paris, a city where artists are increasingly using poster art. This means that the works have a shorter life but allows the preservation of a city full of historical monuments and buildings. This already happened years ago in other big historic cities, such as Florence in Italy. Another example of the smart use of street art is the redevelopment of entire neighborhoods which took place, for example, in Rome in the Tor Marancia district. Walls are authorized by local communities, the community gets involved in the whole process and artists often deal with topics of interest to the community. Those neighborhoods also take a new touristic value because street art is increasing interest in this area.” 
#10

I Love Everything This Sub Stands For

I Love Everything This Sub Stands For

Besidesbabbitt226 Report

#11

“Apple Sucks” Found In Costco Today

"Apple Sucks" Found In Costco Today

BreakingNoose Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Apple sucks? Well the doctors will be happy to hear that. 🍎

#12

I'm Almost Sure They Don't Mean Christmas Ones

I'm Almost Sure They Don't Mean Christmas Ones

jacobmrley Report

Bonniebluebutler
Bonniebluebutler
Community Member
37 minutes ago

My cousin spelled out "xxTIE FARTS" with Target initialed stockings. Ho Ho Ho. (Using my real name). I'm playing the long game and she needs to be aware.

To convey artistic expression, there are steps artists should take into consideration for their work to be viewed as an art piece. Barbara shared some ethical guidelines that should be followed by the community: “As I have already said, the first thing is to choose to create their works in places that do not have an architectural or historical value. Anyway, they should respect some common sense rules, for example not to intervene on new or recently renovated buildings. Another possibility is to use the stick and avoid damaging the building itself. Also, in my opinion, they should focus more on problems of common interest and less on themselves. For the same damaged place, in fact, a tag has a different value from a work that deals with social or environmental problems.”

And lastly, Barbara added: “I think street art is a great tool to spread beauty and important messages about the world. As in everything, in my opinion, common sense and intelligence should be used. I address both street artists and users of their art.”
#13

Does It Count??

Does It Count??

DingDongDaddyDeluxe Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
25 minutes ago

😅🤣😂 well played, whoever you are. 👍

#14

Big Horny Sheep

Big Horny Sheep

mandalatattoo Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Well, it seems I'm going to have a very weird night then. 😬

#15

Damn Squirrels!

Damn Squirrels!

DaveSmith890 Report

#16

I Am Now Equally Concerned & Curious

I Am Now Equally Concerned & Curious

nthensome Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
33 minutes ago

It slowly creeps up on you with no warning.

#17

Found This In A Bathroom At University

Found This In A Bathroom At University

__Obscure__ Report

Lizlogs_7
Lizlogs_7
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Oh...The dryer has something else in mind!

#18

Found This At A Local Beach Park

Found This At A Local Beach Park

ButterscotchVast7676 Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
23 minutes ago

But I was planning to drown today...😮‍💨😞

#19

You’re Going Down, Tim!

You're Going Down, Tim!

Nanocephalic Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
20 minutes ago

After you Tim, trails this way...

#20

There's Always Time To Make Your Statement!

There's Always Time To Make Your Statement!

NotDaveBut Report

#21

That's... Ok

That's... Ok

Avauladre Report

#22

No Escape From This Memery./-

No Escape From This Memery./-

AllyLexiFaith Report

#23

The Evil Lindt Chocolatier At My Local Supermarket

The Evil Lindt Chocolatier At My Local Supermarket

bytoutatis62 Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
26 minutes ago

No man making chocolate can be evil.

#24

Ah Nice To Know

Ah Nice To Know

ElDokaw Report

Bonniebluebutler
Bonniebluebutler
Community Member
36 minutes ago



#25

In Sheffield, UK

In Sheffield, UK

stanrandom Report

Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But what if i wanna feel the birds :(

#26

Properly Mutated Sign

Properly Mutated Sign

AdVoke Report

#27

The Thermostat

The Thermostat

scoutingtacos Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who do you call to get it checked?

#28

An Accident Made A Bit Brighter

An Accident Made A Bit Brighter

OvertCinnamon Report

Oh Deer
Oh Deer
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As soon as I saw this i heard URUUGHGHEGHG in my head

#29

I See A Man Of Culture Has Been Here

I See A Man Of Culture Has Been Here

PotatomanEz12 Report

#30

Are You?

Are You?

bhola64 Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you want to play a game? 😈

#31

Always Carry A Sharpie

Always Carry A Sharpie

KnottyyyPine Report

#32

A Picture Of Some Mild Vandalism, By Yours Truly

A Picture Of Some Mild Vandalism, By Yours Truly

ill-fed Report

Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yall didn't hear about the new book in the series? Odd...

#33

This Is What A F(Emin)ist Looks Like

This Is What A F(Emin)ist Looks Like

CloudingtonX Report

#34

Adjacent To Our Balls

Adjacent To Our Balls

Mega_Moltres Report

Jessica Bertram
Jessica Bertram
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not THAT section of the greenway, THIS section of the greenway

#35

Nice

Nice

Large_Baker_8798 Report

#36

Spotted At Circus Circus In Las Vegas

Spotted At Circus Circus In Las Vegas

Relievedcorgi67 Report

#37

Ah Yes. The Performing Farts Centre

Ah Yes. The Performing Farts Centre

TabbyCat377 Report

#38

Toronto's Inspirational Message

Toronto's Inspirational Message

flopsychops Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great! Now I'm having an existential crisis!

#39

Spray On Crosswalk

Spray On Crosswalk

reddit.com Report

#40

Spotted On My Way To Work This Morning

Spotted On My Way To Work This Morning

babyjo1982 Report

#41

🚳

🚳

smokinbunny357 Report

#42

I Did A Little Thing

I Did A Little Thing

pcpgivesmewings Report

#43

Thank You For Your Service

Thank You For Your Service

keith2301 Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It wasn't worth watching anymore after Radar left.

#44

Happy Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day

westwardfound Report

#45

It’s Supposed To Be Pass

It’s Supposed To Be Pass

startfresh222 Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, come on, BP... ÅSS ÅSS ÅSS ÅSS ÅSS.

#46

Friendly Neighbourhood Psa

Friendly Neighbourhood Psa

big-cheeto-boi- Report

Telepathetic
Telepathetic
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lower Rent ? Scribble all you want !

#47

Made Me Chuckle

Made Me Chuckle

RodKnock42 Report

Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How the people rebel against their parents when they say no skateboarding indoors

#48

"Hot" One Found In The Wild At My Work

"Hot" One Found In The Wild At My Work

Shia_LaMurph Report

#49

Easter Section In Walmart

Easter Section In Walmart

Hibatica Report

Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not seeing the vandalism here

#50

Do Not Block

Do Not Block

aTinyFart Report

#51

Airport Bathroom. Thought It Was A Sticker, But It Appears To Be Drawn

Airport Bathroom. Thought It Was A Sticker, But It Appears To Be Drawn

smug_muffin Report

#52

Dave

Dave

AjaxTheFurryFuzzball Report

#53

Someone Is Taking Up The Fight Against "Big Plumbing"

Someone Is Taking Up The Fight Against "Big Plumbing"

ulajn Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have to have a license to be a person now?!? Oh come on!!!

#54

This Train Needs Help

This Train Needs Help

055F00 Report

Oh Deer
Oh Deer
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

pls help, i do not want to be train anymore

#55

Just A Bit

Just A Bit

cooperluna Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More left, more left! Not enough left...

#56

Saw This

Saw This

Impossible_Watch6207 Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll bark whenever the hell I want!

#57

A Meal Of Sheep On The Wall

A Meal Of Sheep On The Wall

Donnyboscoe1 Report

#58

Technically Mild Vandalism

Technically Mild Vandalism