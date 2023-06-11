90 Of The Most Hilarious Examples Of Mild Vandalism That Should Be Excused From Any Consequences (New Pics)
In a big world like ours, with almost 8 billion people, we are bound to have conflicting feelings over everyday things. Everyone wants to be heard in one way or another, so to get the point across, some people find the best way to share their thoughts of disagreement, resulting in a mild act of vandalism. May it be just for the laughs or actually spreading an important message, the r/MildlyVandalised subreddit has the best collection of such examples.
To learn more about the line between street art and vandalism, Bored Panda reached out to Barbara Picci, an artist and an art blogger, who kindly answered our questions. Read the full interview with her below.
Forest Ballerinas
when you die of boredom during the nutcracker (not meant to be offensive to theater fans)
Never Give Up
Even though street art, most of the time, is there to send a message, sometimes it is difficult to read into it, or maybe the 'artist' is more driven by an interest in vandalism. Therefore we were wondering where is the line between them and what are the rules of street art.
“One of the first unwritten rules of street art was not to intervene in monuments or new buildings, but in crumbling or abandoned ones. The street artist, if he is not working on an authorized wall, should choose an old or abandoned wall knowing that his work could be canceled, it is part of street art. Furthermore, street art had to be a way to express protests, to talk about the problems of the world passing through the street. This is in theory. Actually, it doesn't always work that way. I'm talking about tagging, where artists respect less these rules and don't send any message except the affirmation of themselves. However, regardless of the rules that are or are not respected, all cases are different and must be analyzed individually. We also need to recognize the creative value of art that breaks rules and creates amazement, so we often can't decide between admiring a work of art or contesting its location,” shared Barbara.
I Really Can’t
Spotted In The Eye Clinic
Remember
Street art’s purpose is to communicate with people, be it by sending a message, spreading joy or amazement. If people do not interact with the art, is there a point in it then? Barbara shared her opinion on what role community engagement plays in determining whether a piece of graffiti or installation is considered art or vandalism. “The community obviously, plays a big role because this art is found on the street, and, in intention, it should be a common good to share and reflect on. Actually, the community is not always able to understand and value this art, even if, in my opinion, the mentality is changing.”
Free Hat In Every Box
Some assembly required the voices in your head will tell you how it is done.
Die Hard
Does that mean it's rated at one Bruce Willis, or equivalent weight?
This Was Spotted Near Where I Live
Whether street art is considered an art piece or an act of vandalism also depends on legal frameworks and local regulations that impact the perception and categorization of it. Barbara discussed different cases depending on cities. “One of the places that struck me in this sense was Paris, a city where artists are increasingly using poster art. This means that the works have a shorter life but allows the preservation of a city full of historical monuments and buildings. This already happened years ago in other big historic cities, such as Florence in Italy. Another example of the smart use of street art is the redevelopment of entire neighborhoods which took place, for example, in Rome in the Tor Marancia district. Walls are authorized by local communities, the community gets involved in the whole process and artists often deal with topics of interest to the community. Those neighborhoods also take a new touristic value because street art is increasing interest in this area.”
I Love Everything This Sub Stands For
“Apple Sucks” Found In Costco Today
I'm Almost Sure They Don't Mean Christmas Ones
My cousin spelled out "xxTIE FARTS" with Target initialed stockings. Ho Ho Ho. (Using my real name). I'm playing the long game and she needs to be aware.
To convey artistic expression, there are steps artists should take into consideration for their work to be viewed as an art piece. Barbara shared some ethical guidelines that should be followed by the community: “As I have already said, the first thing is to choose to create their works in places that do not have an architectural or historical value. Anyway, they should respect some common sense rules, for example not to intervene on new or recently renovated buildings. Another possibility is to use the stick and avoid damaging the building itself. Also, in my opinion, they should focus more on problems of common interest and less on themselves. For the same damaged place, in fact, a tag has a different value from a work that deals with social or environmental problems.”
And lastly, Barbara added: “I think street art is a great tool to spread beauty and important messages about the world. As in everything, in my opinion, common sense and intelligence should be used. I address both street artists and users of their art.”
Does It Count??
Big Horny Sheep
Damn Squirrels!
I Am Now Equally Concerned & Curious
Found This In A Bathroom At University
Found This At A Local Beach Park
You’re Going Down, Tim!
There's Always Time To Make Your Statement!
No Escape From This Memery./-
The Evil Lindt Chocolatier At My Local Supermarket
Ah Nice To Know
In Sheffield, UK
Properly Mutated Sign
The Thermostat
An Accident Made A Bit Brighter
I See A Man Of Culture Has Been Here
Are You?
Always Carry A Sharpie
A Picture Of Some Mild Vandalism, By Yours Truly
This Is What A F(Emin)ist Looks Like
Adjacent To Our Balls
not THAT section of the greenway, THIS section of the greenway
Nice
Spotted At Circus Circus In Las Vegas
Ah Yes. The Performing Farts Centre
Toronto's Inspirational Message
Spray On Crosswalk
Spotted On My Way To Work This Morning
🚳
I Did A Little Thing
Thank You For Your Service
Happy Valentine's Day
It’s Supposed To Be Pass
Friendly Neighbourhood Psa
Made Me Chuckle
"Hot" One Found In The Wild At My Work
Easter Section In Walmart
Do Not Block
Airport Bathroom. Thought It Was A Sticker, But It Appears To Be Drawn
Dave
Someone Is Taking Up The Fight Against "Big Plumbing"
You have to have a license to be a person now?!? Oh come on!!!