The Xavier pages are an extremely simple yet lovable concept. And because we’re such big fans of these accounts at Bored Panda, this isn’t the first time we’ve featured them. Lucky for us, we were previously able to get in touch with the team behind Xavier to hear more about how the account started and what it’s been like seeing it grow so large. Now that Xavier’s Facebook page has over 3.2 million followers, there have been plenty of copycat accounts popping up. But the creator doesn’t mind, as long as the accounts aren’t posting harmful or offensive content.

“I want my memes to be clean and simple, and I don’t want myself to be associated with someone who objectifies people on the basis of color, gender, and sexual preferences,” the founder shared. “When I created the page, I was expecting 50K followers in a month which is a very good figure in itself, but by the grace of God, the page reached around 350K followers in the first month itself. Everyone loved to see Xavier’s viewpoint on things.”