At the very core of quality comedy, you’ll find two main things—brevity and creativity. Ideally, you want your quips to be witty and punchy and offer a fresh take on relevant topics. But we all need a dash of inspiration from time to time. And there are few internet phenomena more widely known than the so-called ‘Reply Guy’ Xavier.

Xavier, also known as Pakalu Papito, is a made-up personality who’s taken a life on his own and inspired tons of meme-focused social media accounts. The character is known for his hilarious internet comments, self-aware humor, and dad jokes. The ‘Xavier’ (aka ‘Idealist Xavier’ aka ‘Xavier Komedy’) social media project creates and shares the best memes using this format, and they’re bound to boost your mood. Check out the top ones below and remember to upvote your faves as you scroll down.

More info: Facebook | Instagram 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

34points
POST
Ginny Weasley
Ginny Weasley
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She should sit on one of the empty seats either beside or behind the guy in the blue shirt…

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

29points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, he's trying to attract a crowd so when he does come out without clothes, the effect is as large as possible.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

28points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a feeling he contributed very little. You didn't change her, she changed herself for the better and I have a feeling she's going to make another healthy decision and get rid of another 250 pounds.

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The ‘Idealist Xavier’ Facebook page has 2.8 million followers and has gotten 1.8 million likes. Meanwhile, the ‘Xavier Komedy’ (yes, with a ‘k,’ not a ‘c’) account on Instagram, which is run by the same team, has 9k followers.

The founders of the project have also created the ‘We Are Xavier’ Facebook group on top of that. So if you’re a fan of Xavier memes or simply want to follow the life of this imaginary man with an odd sense of humor, then they’ve got you covered.
#4

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

28points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

man, these people should meet my parents, they’d be besties.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

26points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

23points
POST
View more comments

‘Reply Guy’ Xavier is what happens when you take the Pakalu Papito novelty Twitter account and make it go beyond viral. Papito is a fictional Indian convenience store clerk with a large mustache who is best known for his joke tweets, love of puns, and use of irreverent humor.

Meanwhile, the ‘Reply Guy’ part alludes to certain internet users who are overly flirty on social media and respond to many women’s comments.
#7

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#8

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

21points
POST
Fakus nameus
Fakus nameus
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me too mooch off of your roommate

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

20points
POST
View more comments

Originally launched in mid-2013, Papito’s Twitter account soon gained hundreds of thousands of followers on the social media platform. “The character is presented as a 7-11 convenience store clerk who has an intimate relationship with his pet camel,” Know Your Meme explains. The very first thing that Papito shared on his Twitter account was about how he’s single.
#10

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

20points
POST
Bewitched One
Bewitched One
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because after that you've spent it all

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

20points
POST
Fakus nameus
Fakus nameus
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The person who had that job got too full

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

18points
POST
View more comments

In late 2013, the official Pakalu Papito Facebook page was created which reposted everything that the founder of the character shared on Twitter. The page, like its counterpart on Twitter, soon went viral as well. The character became more and more popular, the meme spread, and more internet users became aware of the character’s existence. However, some social media users thought that the meme was too stereotypical.
#13

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#14

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

17points
POST
Fakus nameus
Fakus nameus
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thats actually solid advice

0
0points
reply
#15

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

16points
POST

According to Know Your Meme, the original creator of Papito has “fallen off and out of public view” after being suspended in the summer of 2018. However, quality memes never truly die. Others rushed to pick up Papito’s banner just as soon as it’d fallen. That’s why you see such an incredible number of copycat Papito accounts all over social media: only now they often use the name Xavier instead.
#16

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#17

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#18

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any police department spending that much money on police cars needs to seriously rethink their priorities.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Know Your Meme also points out that some of Papito’s copycats “appear to be the first actual Indians to take on Pakalu Papito’s face and gimmick. They routinely post in Hindi and engage with Indian trends and topics.” The meme has, in effect, gone international and appeals to people all over the globe.
#19

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very thoughtful of him, I would appreciate being checked on (Edit: and yes I get it's a joke but still)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, those kids? Hardly know 'em, not even related haha

3
3points
reply
#21

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

15points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

there’s laughter in slaughter

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

The original creator of Papito’s character isn’t known, but some internet users believe that he might be an actual man living in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most others, however, think that he must be a fake persona because of the amount of edgy (and sometimes insensitive) humor involved.

The most popular formats for Xavier memes are twofold. In the first, content creators place Xavier’s witty comment on top of something that another internet user posted. In the second, Xavier is seen chatting with someone else: either a complete stranger or another novelty account.
#22

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

14points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

mmmm friends and family 🤤😋

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

13points
POST
#24

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier , twitter.com Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Daddy has become so sexualized that you can never be sure what way they mean it.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Internet comments, unlike real-life comebacks, don’t have to be as speedy. You can take your time to craft the perfect silly response. However, the comments really do have to be brief. Internet users are bombarded with massive amounts of information every single day in their feeds, so if your comment is too long, you’ve lost your audience (even if your quip was good).
#25

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

13points
POST
#26

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

13points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

imagine birthing a full grown man 💀💀💀

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#27

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

12points
POST

The comments also have to be as clear and to the point as possible. There isn’t a meme in the world that absolutely everyone will get, but the most popular ones are those that most folks relate to. However, if the situation is reversed and the vast majority are confused or need the joke explained to them, then they’re going to move on to some other piece of content.
#28

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

12points
POST
#29

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

12points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

11points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah, i’m a funny girl! why am i still alone???

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Which of these Xavier/Papito memes did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Were you aware of the meme’s existence before this post? What do you personally think makes a meme or comment memorable and funny? We’d love to hear from you, so swing by the comment section to share your thoughts.
#31

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

11points
POST
#32

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

10points
POST
Fakus nameus
Fakus nameus
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We are currently in a terrible political situation and have no respect for the environment. Did I miss anything? Oh right we have more guns than people

0
0points
reply
#33

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't like myself even with money but I'd like my surroundings a hell of a lot more

0
0points
reply
#34

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

9points
POST
#35

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

8points
POST
Fakus nameus
Fakus nameus
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am picturing the steph curry cash back ad

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

8points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m 99.9999999999999% sure that GTA is not for kids, yet almost everyone at school that I’ve spoken to says they play it

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

8points
POST
#38

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#39

Funny-Memes-Idealist-Xavier

Xavier Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!