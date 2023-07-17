At the very core of quality comedy, you’ll find two main things—brevity and creativity. Ideally, you want your quips to be witty and punchy and offer a fresh take on relevant topics. But we all need a dash of inspiration from time to time. And there are few internet phenomena more widely known than the so-called ‘Reply Guy’ Xavier.

Xavier, also known as Pakalu Papito, is a made-up personality who’s taken a life on his own and inspired tons of meme-focused social media accounts. The character is known for his hilarious internet comments, self-aware humor, and dad jokes. The ‘Xavier’ (aka ‘Idealist Xavier’ aka ‘Xavier Komedy’) social media project creates and shares the best memes using this format, and they’re bound to boost your mood. Check out the top ones below and remember to upvote your faves as you scroll down.

More info: Facebook | Instagram