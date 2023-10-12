ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone is bound to experience both the benefits and disadvantages of getting a job. Besides becoming financially free, you will also get to learn about people who share various meme-worthy posts revolving around work culture that freely roam on platforms like LinkedIn.

These posts don’t go unnoticed as the best finds are later re-posted on the Facebook group "LinkedIn Memes for Go Getter Teens”. The memes range from ridiculous to exposing to thought-provoking. But the best part is that some of these posts voice your ideas or concerns, reassuring you that you're not alone in dealing with the challenges of the professional world.

#1

Danny Barry , x.com Report

j-hanlon-st avatar
LionPaws_and_RadarEars
LionPaws_and_RadarEars
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am but a poor student, yet my library is vastly bigger than my TV! Plus, the TV was bought 3rd hand to give the dog something to fall asleep to while I get some work done.

#2

Nicky Dale Report

#3

Rehan Fernando , x.com Report

If you feel stressed in your workplace, humor can help minimize it, especially when you can view the problems you face from a different perspective. This Facebook group, which is known for finding cringy LinkedIn posts, is the place to go when you are looking for that kind of comfort.

In a previous post, Bored Panda got in touch with the Facebook group’s admin Victoria Zhong, who shared that this is “a place where people can use humor to discuss or vent about frustrations they have about work or finding work.”
#4

Todd Lemons Report

ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Note the memo was addressed to the 'younger folks in the workplace,' i.e. the inexperienced and gullible

#5

Nicky Dale , x.com Report

gabrielealfredopini avatar
Gabriele Alfredo Pini
Gabriele Alfredo Pini
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also this is the fallacy of the survivor. How many had the same drive, intelligence and opportunities and failed? https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/1827:_Survivorship_Bias

#6

Jennifer Black , x.com Report

This and other online communities that share work-related memes can provide a sense of belonging. Especially when nowadays the internet is full of posts that try to spin mundane events into fables with some lessons when in reality, that's not how it works.

Constant exposure to idealized professional success can have a negative impact on self-esteem and job satisfaction. Therefore, keeping in touch with reality and people who think alike is important for your mental health, as well.
#7

Alvin Lim Report

#8

Somtochukwu Uchendu , x.com Report

foodartist avatar
Debra McGeorge
Debra McGeorge
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suffered no management fools and got that a lot on my reviews. Was always from first time supervisors who couldn't manage their way out of a hat and I was semi-retired professional manager. Wasn't going to play their dumb games.

#9

Ahsan Ali Report

Besides the laughable advice and inspirational posts, we can also find the ones that resonate with us on the deepest level. One example is such as requesting to get a rejection email from a company you have been applying to as opposed to ghosting. This and other similar topics regarding a more positive work culture should be more approachable as they relieve tension around them.
#10

Ramachandra Bhakta Report

#11

Raza Sohail Report

pandarist avatar
Amy
Amy
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Fast paced and dynamic" is code for "overworked, underpaid, with a high turnover rate for good reason."

#12

Leandro Cueva Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All of the job seekers, horray I got the job! /jk

All in all, if sometimes we can’t change our workplace despite how far away from the ideal match it can be, we always can find a community that helps to relieve that stress and change our perception for the better.
#13

W.T. Röot Report

feistycat avatar
Feisty Cat
Feisty Cat
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Considering I am on disability and thus not working, I guess the rest of my life? Rather have my health back and my job again though.

#14

Syed Shayan Bukhari Report

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They didn't say which drug, could be a workaholic /j

#15

Mysterious Content Report

#16

Vlad Spark Report

#17

Zen Maliksi Report

#18

Roger Stemler , x.com Report

#19

Griffin Lyons Report

bols avatar
Bols
Bols
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dear Gen-Z, take it from us Millenials - don't go above and beyond. We did it basically our whole lives and only thing we got from it is burnout. Do exactly what you are paid for and NOTHING more, enjoy small things, take care of yourselves, spend time with your loved ones and defend work-life balance.

#20

Jennifer Dennis Potter Report

#21

Angelyna Nguyễn Report

#22

Charlie Whiskey Report

#23

Nicole Arnaud Report

#24

Ripley Owermöhle Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hi, Jeff. Thanks for your message. Quick question; What part of "get a chicken" did you think could be considered a low priority?

#25

শিশির রহমান Report

#26

Arsalan Ahmed Report

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't life and prison more or less the same? Both are confined, get out for about an hour a day, eat, sleep, repeat. The only difference is the sex. I don't get any 😭😅

#27

Paddy Jobsman Report

#28

শিশির রহমান , x.com Report

darci101 avatar
deejak
deejak
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you have any questions, please don't. Hesitate to ask.

#29

Syed Shayan Bukhari Report

domamullen7 avatar
PandaRave
PandaRave
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve always loved this. McDonalds cashier = Director of Food and Beverage Sales at a multibillion dollar corporation. Janitor= Public Health and Safety Sanitation Expert. Homeless Dumpster Diver= Specialized Socio-Economic Urban Archaeologist Etc, but like does any of this actually work lol

#30

Jennifer Dennis Potter Report

#31

Morgan McCollough Report

#32

Genevieve Jackalope , x.com Report

strej_cezet avatar
Przemo
Przemo
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that! We had a recurring monday meeting named „Complaining about boss”. It was 1 hour long, but we barely covered the topic 😂

#33

Mark Turingan Report

jon_steensen avatar
Jon Steensen
Jon Steensen
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they can't let a computer read your resume, dismiss you, and automatically send the generic rejectionletter, unless you put that information in a very rigid form that it can actually work with. Only giving them a resume would actually require them to lift a finger and do some serious work.

#34

Víctor Iván Coello Report

#35

শিশির রহমান Report

peterozea avatar
FrogMan
FrogMan
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s me every. Single. Weekday. Then on the weekends I catch up on the sleep I missed during the week

#36

শিশির রহমান Report

#37

Kasun Gunarathne Report

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey I'm there too! Also there were 6, Ditto (hehe me), Sawk, Vulpix, Feebas, Ekans and metapod :D

#38

Vlad Spark Report

#39

Karan ST Report

#40

Cody Dines Report

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know this is a joke, but homeless people can have a job too

#41

Adam S Walburger Report

#42

Somtochukwu Uchendu Report

#43

Fahad Khan Niazi Report

#44

Jennifer Dennis Potter Report

jonconstant avatar
ConstantlyJon
ConstantlyJon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remember my first raise in my first job. Went from $6.23 minimum wage to $6.65. Yippee!!

#45

Shabbir Abbas Report

#46

Alexander AB Report

#47

Tnecniv Eimaj Report

#48

Brian Chibueze Okoro Report

#49

Shaquille Francis Report

#50

Statsystem , x.com Report

jon_steensen avatar
Jon Steensen
Jon Steensen
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seem like the work equivalent of the romantic game of playing hard to get. The job market (also) don't work like that, as no one have time for that sh!t.

