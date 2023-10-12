This Page Mercilessly Mocks Those With A LinkedIn Grindset, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Posts (New Pics)
Everyone is bound to experience both the benefits and disadvantages of getting a job. Besides becoming financially free, you will also get to learn about people who share various meme-worthy posts revolving around work culture that freely roam on platforms like LinkedIn.
These posts don’t go unnoticed as the best finds are later re-posted on the Facebook group "LinkedIn Memes for Go Getter Teens”. The memes range from ridiculous to exposing to thought-provoking. But the best part is that some of these posts voice your ideas or concerns, reassuring you that you're not alone in dealing with the challenges of the professional world.
This post may include affiliate links.
I am but a poor student, yet my library is vastly bigger than my TV! Plus, the TV was bought 3rd hand to give the dog something to fall asleep to while I get some work done.
If you feel stressed in your workplace, humor can help minimize it, especially when you can view the problems you face from a different perspective. This Facebook group, which is known for finding cringy LinkedIn posts, is the place to go when you are looking for that kind of comfort.
In a previous post, Bored Panda got in touch with the Facebook group’s admin Victoria Zhong, who shared that this is “a place where people can use humor to discuss or vent about frustrations they have about work or finding work.”
Note the memo was addressed to the 'younger folks in the workplace,' i.e. the inexperienced and gullible
Also this is the fallacy of the survivor. How many had the same drive, intelligence and opportunities and failed? https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/1827:_Survivorship_Bias
This and other online communities that share work-related memes can provide a sense of belonging. Especially when nowadays the internet is full of posts that try to spin mundane events into fables with some lessons when in reality, that's not how it works.
Constant exposure to idealized professional success can have a negative impact on self-esteem and job satisfaction. Therefore, keeping in touch with reality and people who think alike is important for your mental health, as well.
I suffered no management fools and got that a lot on my reviews. Was always from first time supervisors who couldn't manage their way out of a hat and I was semi-retired professional manager. Wasn't going to play their dumb games.
Besides the laughable advice and inspirational posts, we can also find the ones that resonate with us on the deepest level. One example is such as requesting to get a rejection email from a company you have been applying to as opposed to ghosting. This and other similar topics regarding a more positive work culture should be more approachable as they relieve tension around them.
All in all, if sometimes we can’t change our workplace despite how far away from the ideal match it can be, we always can find a community that helps to relieve that stress and change our perception for the better.
Considering I am on disability and thus not working, I guess the rest of my life? Rather have my health back and my job again though.
Dear Gen-Z, take it from us Millenials - don't go above and beyond. We did it basically our whole lives and only thing we got from it is burnout. Do exactly what you are paid for and NOTHING more, enjoy small things, take care of yourselves, spend time with your loved ones and defend work-life balance.
Everybody: "Be yourself!" Me: Is himself. Everybody: "NOT LIKE THIS!"
Hi, Jeff. Thanks for your message. Quick question; What part of "get a chicken" did you think could be considered a low priority?
Isn't life and prison more or less the same? Both are confined, get out for about an hour a day, eat, sleep, repeat. The only difference is the sex. I don't get any 😭😅
I’ve always loved this. McDonalds cashier = Director of Food and Beverage Sales at a multibillion dollar corporation. Janitor= Public Health and Safety Sanitation Expert. Homeless Dumpster Diver= Specialized Socio-Economic Urban Archaeologist Etc, but like does any of this actually work lol
they can't let a computer read your resume, dismiss you, and automatically send the generic rejectionletter, unless you put that information in a very rigid form that it can actually work with. Only giving them a resume would actually require them to lift a finger and do some serious work.
He probably can't afford to not work.
Remember my first raise in my first job. Went from $6.23 minimum wage to $6.65. Yippee!!
Seem like the work equivalent of the romantic game of playing hard to get. The job market (also) don't work like that, as no one have time for that sh!t.
Note: this post originally had 96 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.