57 Memes About 'Cringeposting On LinkedIn' Collected By This Facebook Group
LinkedIn has recently found itself at the center of a growing debate over its evolving nature, leading some to believe that it is entering a cringe era. The platform serves various purposes, functioning as a work-centered social media platform, a tool for job seeking, and a way to track former classmates' success. However, it is difficult to deny that recently, many people have noticed the platform becoming a bit cringy.
Popular trends such as the hustle and motivation culture, which gained significant traction in recent years, have also found their way onto LinkedIn. This has even given rise to online communities like the Facebook group "LinkedIn Memes For Go Getter Teens," which curates and shares the most cringe-worthy aspects of this culture in the form of memes.
Here is the list of the best and most cringy posts shared by the group we selected to present to you today.
Tbf this is the future people are warning against for a long time lol bros really watch dystopian movies and decide to give it a go
Most of my MAGA-hat customers pay for their groceries with government nutrition assistance - SNAP. The mental gymnastics must be incredible.
I work from home and have a lot of personal relations... But a divorce in my company would be an event I would like to know about, since now I'm self-employed.
Bored Panda has reached out to Victoria Zhong, the admin of the "LinkedIn Memes for Go Getter Teens" Facebook group. We asked a couple of questions related to the community connected to share the most cringy posts on the social media platform. First, we wanted to know the origins of the group and what inspired Victoria to create it. She told us: “I was scrolling on LinkedIn and noticed that many posts there seemed to follow a formula—especially those by large LinkedIn influencers. Many of these posts were self-aggrandizing and felt very out of touch with regular, everyday people. I thought the posts were especially funny where people tried to spin mundane events into fables with some lessons.”
Just ask ChatGPT. ChatGPT knows how you can make money with ChatGPT. With ChatGTP, you do not need an expert on ChatGPT to tell you how to make money on ChatGPT. ChatGPT does not charge you any money. So go ahead and use ChatGPT to make money using ChatGPT.
The group description states: “LinkedIn related cringeposting”, and at the moment it counts nearly 50k members. We were wondering if there is any mission that connects this huge community. Victoria Zhong explained: “There’s no real mission of the group. It's just a place where people can use humor to discuss or vent about frustrations they have about work or finding work.”
Having this many active contributors, the posts on "LinkedIn Memes for Go Getter Teens" are published daily. The page was created 2 years ago, and only last month it published 337 new posts. We asked Victoria if she could think of any instances where the memes shared within the group have ignited engaging conversations or debates among the members, but Zhong shortly mentioned that she does not have any specific examples.
"There is always something for you, if you're desperate enough."
Finally, we wanted the Facebook group’s admin to provide us with her insights into the curation process. We wanted to find out what specific criteria Victoria considers when handpicking the memes to share with this vibrant community. Zhong told us: “For myself, it would usually be posts that haven’t been previously posted or classic memes that haven’t been posted in a while (like ‘I stopped to help a dog and was late to a job interview and the interviewer turned out to be the dog’). For others, it would be relevant posts that aren't recent reposts. I personally prefer image posts but do allow videos every so often.”
Did you really fail this question? You did it on purpose, didn't you?
Well, if we talk about variations in the order of 6 digits, I would be into.
I remember when toilets in the train station were free. With paid toilets, we lost a lot of human transactions like this one (and many other kinds), and we only received privacity, cleanliness and peace of mind.
Well, one must admit that he was first in the waiting list.
This is illegal. Reply your religious beliefs will not interfere with the performance of the job.
average LinkedIn enjoyer grindset
When I was in school woodwork class, the teacher used to tell people “you’re the best worker on this bench” when there was only one person working at that bench.
Ah yes, extremely normal. Rich people really are just like us!
I can hear the crazy laughter while Igor turns on the Tranzfuzor-3000.
I'm sure some slave owner in the 1800s uttered pretty much the same words
You might know the answer, but that doesn't mean you'll understand the answer.