Artist Creates Humorous Comics Depicting Absurd Situations That Might Happen In A Parallel Universe (53 New Pics)
Get ready for a dose of laughter and fun because Leigh Rubin is back on Bored Panda! He's an accomplished author and cartoonist known for his talent for creating humorous and lighthearted comics.
"I love the constant daily challenge of creation. To be sure, some days are easier than others, but to be able to bring a smile or laugh to so many people every day is incredibly gratifying. Of course, it’s especially fun to have multiple layers in a cartoon. If a person has to think for a bit to get the joke, I think it provides a much more rewarding experience. It allows the reader to experience an 'AHA!' moment. I believe it’s important to allow the reader to contribute some of their imagination to get the joke," the artist previously told Bored Panda.
Scroll down to see the latest collection of Rubin's cartoons, and while you're at it, don't forget to check out our previous article because we're certain you'll be left craving for more.
Bored Panda got in touch with Leigh Rubin again to gain insight into his creative process. Looking at the funny comics, we were wondering how the artist comes up with the captions for his cartoons. "The big 'secret' is that there isn’t really any one system to come up with the captions," Rubin shared. "Sometimes I’ll hear a word or a phrase that strikes me in a particular way that seems like it could be funny. Other times, it’s a bit more challenging. Sometimes a 'perfect' caption will magically appear and then I’ll try to tinker with it to make it even more 'perfect'. The newer caption is seldom better than the original version, so sometimes you just have to trust your comedic instincts."
According to Rubin, inspiration can come from anywhere. "Sometimes spontaneously, but usually it’s from just sitting down and putting pencil to paper and doodling and daydreaming until something 'magically' appears on the drawing board. It’s always a glorious day when I’ll wake up with an idea. Those days are the best. I only wish they’d happen more often."
Since the artist has created many environmentally-themed cartoons, we asked him about the importance of humor in addressing serious topics. Rubin answered that humor is "a wonderful way to open the door to serious topics". "It can be, but not always, the perfect 'ice-breaker'. But you really have to know your audience, 'read the room'. Sometimes humor may not be the best way. However, if I can shed light on a serious or sensitive topic by using a bit of gentle whimsy, it may encourage a deeper and more meaningful discussion on the subject."
Being an artist is no easy task. It's a journey full of twists and turns, with challenges lurking around every corner. From overcoming creative blocks to dealing with self-doubt, artists can face many obstacles that can turn their artistic path into a bumpy ride. For Rubin, the biggest challenge besides being funny is to be consistently funny and fresh. "If you want folks to keep coming back, you have to be all three. That means day after day after day, for years. It can be incredibly satisfying."
If you're an aspiring comic artist who is looking to establish yourself in the industry, Rubin has some advice for you! "Be constantly on the lookout for fresh perspectives. Take something common and put a funny twist on it. There are so many more places online where you can build a following. Treat the people that write to you with respect, even if they may not agree with you."