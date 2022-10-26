Let us introduce you to an accomplished author, cartoonist and a "professional daydreamer and nap taker," Leigh Rubin. He creates fun and lighthearted comics, "Rubes Cartoons," featuring weird and absurd situations that might happen in a parallel universe.

Here you'll find cavemen recycling their trash, giraffes that are dissatisfied with the ban on plastic straws, whales ordering fish tacos and many more random stories. Scroll down for some laughter!

More info: Instagram | rubescartoons.com | Facebook | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

6points
POST
Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
2 hours ago

Sorry Teacher, my dog deleted my homework

5
5points
reply
#2

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

6points
POST
Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
2 hours ago

O.o

3
3points
reply
#3

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

6points
POST
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
19 minutes ago

🎶If there’s something strange in the neighborhood, who you gonna call?🎶

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

5points
POST
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
17 minutes ago

“I don’t care if it’s a hat, at least I’ll fit!”

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

5points
POST
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
15 minutes ago

That’s a 10/10 for a Rorschach test tho

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

5points
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
2 hours ago

He may have a big horn, but I'm sure you have a great personality

3
3points
reply
#7

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

5points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

That makes me happy :)

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

4points
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
2 hours ago

I can't even lie I would do that too ;)

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

3points
POST
Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
2 hours ago

Even the sharks look concerned

2
2points
reply
#10

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

3points
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
2 hours ago

Sounds like a blast /s

2
2points
reply
#11

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

3points
POST
#12

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

3points
POST
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
13 minutes ago

“30 clowns killed in a devastating 1 car pile up”

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#13

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

3points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

Awww

1
1point
reply
#14

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

3points
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
2 hours ago

🎶Weeheeheehee dee heeheeheehee weeoh aweem away In the jungle, the mighty jungle The lion sleeps tonight🎶

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

3points
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
2 hours ago

That's... not gonna end well

4
4points
reply
#16

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

3points
POST
#17

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

3points
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
2 hours ago

But he IS the most delicious

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

you're right

1
1point
reply
#19

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Do both!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oops.

1
1point
reply
#21

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

THATS not gonna end well

1
1point
reply
#22

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
15 minutes ago

He's from the B.C. comics, which are real classics indeed. In more than one sense, they were comics about people in prehistoric times, he would often ride around on a wheel like this. The comics were in the papers from the 60 until many decades later. I have a couple of B.C. comic books, they are so incredibly funny, and I just love that drawing style.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

because

1
1point
reply
#24

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

YOU DOOF!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
2 hours ago

why do I relate to this

3
3points
reply
#26

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
7 minutes ago

They probably didn’t want another Laika incident.

1
1point
reply
#27

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'll help

1
1point
reply
#28

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Uh-oh

0
0points
reply
#29

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't know what to tell you, then

0
0points
reply
#30

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

2points
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
2 hours ago

Oop

2
2points
reply
#31

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

he he

1
1point
reply
#32

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

please do

1
1point
reply
#33

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#34

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
2 hours ago

And fall like a chihuahua

2
2points
reply
#35

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'll adopt him, we need a little ray of sunshine in this world.

2
2points
reply
#36

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

Always trust to look at your surroundings for lyric ideas :D

1
1point
reply
#37

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
2 hours ago

no remorse

1
1point
reply
#38

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
2 hours ago

But are the good tho?

2
2points
reply
#39

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
1 hour ago

none pls

2
2points
reply
#40

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

Poor, poor chicken :(

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
Proudtrans
Proudtrans
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ewww lmfao

1
1point
reply
#42

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#43

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#44

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#45

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#46

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#47

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#48

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#49

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#50

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#52

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#53

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#54

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

?

0
0points
reply
#55

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#56

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

1point
POST
#57

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

0points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago

NOOOO! Why go for your own worst enemy????

1
1point
reply
#58

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

0points
POST
#59

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

0points
POST
#60

This Artist Creates Hilarious Comics With One-Panel Sudden Twists

rubescartoons Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!