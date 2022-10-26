Let us introduce you to an accomplished author, cartoonist and a "professional daydreamer and nap taker," Leigh Rubin. He creates fun and lighthearted comics, "Rubes Cartoons," featuring weird and absurd situations that might happen in a parallel universe.

Here you'll find cavemen recycling their trash, giraffes that are dissatisfied with the ban on plastic straws, whales ordering fish tacos and many more random stories. Scroll down for some laughter!

More info: Instagram | rubescartoons.com | Facebook | twitter.com