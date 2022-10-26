“Rubes Cartoons”: 60 Humorous And Lighthearted Comics By Leigh Rubin
Let us introduce you to an accomplished author, cartoonist and a "professional daydreamer and nap taker," Leigh Rubin. He creates fun and lighthearted comics, "Rubes Cartoons," featuring weird and absurd situations that might happen in a parallel universe.
Here you'll find cavemen recycling their trash, giraffes that are dissatisfied with the ban on plastic straws, whales ordering fish tacos and many more random stories. Scroll down for some laughter!
More info: Instagram | rubescartoons.com | Facebook | twitter.com
🎶If there’s something strange in the neighborhood, who you gonna call?🎶
“I don’t care if it’s a hat, at least I’ll fit!”
He may have a big horn, but I'm sure you have a great personality
“30 clowns killed in a devastating 1 car pile up”
🎶Weeheeheehee dee heeheeheehee weeoh aweem away In the jungle, the mighty jungle The lion sleeps tonight🎶
He's from the B.C. comics, which are real classics indeed. In more than one sense, they were comics about people in prehistoric times, he would often ride around on a wheel like this. The comics were in the papers from the 60 until many decades later. I have a couple of B.C. comic books, they are so incredibly funny, and I just love that drawing style.