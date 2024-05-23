28 Unhinged Memes And Jokes, Courtesy Of This Facebook Group
If you’re a fan of laughing about the absurdity of life late at night (I am not judging what time you are reading this, even if it's 3 AM and you should be up by 6), then "WTF Life Jokes" might just deliver what you need today.
This page perfectly captures the essence of life's most relatable and, well... ironic moments. With a blend of dark or sometimes even surreal humor and a dash of ever-crushing reality, this page cooks up memes showcasing stuff like a solemn Batman reflecting on his unpopular support for Tom over Jerry to a hilarious take on how astrology people overreact to the most mundane horoscope predictions (Daily Tarot websites, I am looking at you). So Pandas, if you'd like to see more, feel free to scroll down!
Well... i'm no Henry Cavill but it worked for me, one time. It was 22 years ago and still running
I believe this. Also: just when your pillow is worn in enough to be just right for you it *will* fall apart.
That's damn scarry when you realize homeless people had pretty standard life before. Usually starts with unemployment, separation, health trouble, bankrucy, alcool... Can happen to anyone.
I have seen this one a lot but still funny as hell. The kid looked so happy and how bad is this fake MJ
Grandma Moses was in her 80's when she took up painting. Don't give up.
I may be going to hell for laughing too hard at this one! :))
"'Today will be a day like every other day.' It just gets worse and worse!" (Bonus points if you read it in Homer's voice)
I take my showers after my shift at hospital, this is the basic hospital soap, raw as f**k. My wife use some expensive organic multi oil soap. I am smoother 😅😅
I have great great memories from event before the smartphone era. Never understood why people think they have to record something cool to live
I usually use a private browser for stupid searches. Not even obscene ones, just stupid ones. I am boring. (edit: on the other hand, when I've been looking at textures of skin of intimate areas to replicate it while modeling digitally, I don't bother using a private search. Who cares. Balls.)
Ahem, my shirt does not see Dwayne Johnson. It sees someone in significantly worse shape and much paler. Not all of my hair has left my head yet, so I guess thats a win for me (I realise that The Rock looks great bald - I will not).
That's why we are here ! Fun and memes and no tiktok repost or celebrities b******t
This was short but sweet. Just a sprinkle of good quality memes in between articles covering TikTok videos. A glimpse of a different life, of what we could have.
