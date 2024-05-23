ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of laughing about the absurdity of life late at night (I am not judging what time you are reading this, even if it's 3 AM and you should be up by 6), then "WTF Life Jokes" might just deliver what you need today.

This page perfectly captures the essence of life's most relatable and, well... ironic moments. With a blend of dark or sometimes even surreal humor and a dash of ever-crushing reality, this page cooks up memes showcasing stuff like a solemn Batman reflecting on his unpopular support for Tom over Jerry to a hilarious take on how astrology people overreact to the most mundane horoscope predictions (Daily Tarot websites, I am looking at you). So Pandas, if you'd like to see more, feel free to scroll down!

#1

Wtf Life Jokes

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well... i'm no Henry Cavill but it worked for me, one time. It was 22 years ago and still running

#2

Wtf Life Jokes

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago

I believe this. Also: just when your pillow is worn in enough to be just right for you it *will* fall apart.

#3

Funny-Life-Jokes-Memes

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's damn scarry when you realize homeless people had pretty standard life before. Usually starts with unemployment, separation, health trouble, bankrucy, alcool... Can happen to anyone.

#4

Wtf Life Jokes

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have seen this one a lot but still funny as hell. The kid looked so happy and how bad is this fake MJ

#5

The Wtf Guy

#6

Wtf Life Jokes

#7

Wtf Life Jokes

#8

Wtf Life Jokes

#9

Wtf Life Jokes

#10

Wtf Life Jokes

#11

Wtf Life Jokes

melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
15 minutes ago

"'Today will be a day like every other day.' It just gets worse and worse!" (Bonus points if you read it in Homer's voice)

#12

Wtf Life Jokes

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago

I take my showers after my shift at hospital, this is the basic hospital soap, raw as f**k. My wife use some expensive organic multi oil soap. I am smoother 😅😅

#13

Wtf Life Jokes

#14

The Wtf Guy

robbschris avatar
Bob Jones
Bob Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

If a god who cares exists then why is the plane shaking in the first place??? Why do humans have to beg their God to try to get her to do good things?

#15

Wtf Life Jokes

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have great great memories from event before the smartphone era. Never understood why people think they have to record something cool to live

#16

Wtf Life Jokes

ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I usually use a private browser for stupid searches. Not even obscene ones, just stupid ones. I am boring. (edit: on the other hand, when I've been looking at textures of skin of intimate areas to replicate it while modeling digitally, I don't bother using a private search. Who cares. Balls.)

#17

Wtf Life Jokes

#18

Wtf Life Jokes

rafaelruivo avatar
Rafael
Rafael
Community Member
1 hour ago

Our CPU time is limited, turning the volume down reduces load and frees processing power to parse our surroundings.

#19

Wtf Life Jokes

#20

Wtf Life Jokes

philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ahem, my shirt does not see Dwayne Johnson. It sees someone in significantly worse shape and much paler. Not all of my hair has left my head yet, so I guess thats a win for me (I realise that The Rock looks great bald - I will not).

#21

Wtf Life Jokes

#22

Wtf Life Jokes

#23

Wtf Life Jokes

#24

Wtf Life Jokes

#25

Wtf Life Jokes

#26

Wtf Life Jokes

#27

Wtf Life Jokes

#28

Wtf Life Jokes

