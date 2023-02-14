You will likely receive various advice as you grow older and meet new people, some of which may be very helpful and some, well, complete rubbish. There's also another specter of advice, and that is funny advice. Call it absurd, hilarious, or a ton of bullcrap, but funny life advice is exactly what the doctor ordered. These words of wisdom could make you laugh, but they might also come in handy later on in life.

In fact, the web is full of pictures and memes with funny random advice that people simply run into going about their lives and decide that "aight, this is going on the internet." It may be a spelling or punctuation mistake, a funny coincidence, a bit of advice that gains a whole new meaning when taken out of context, or perhaps a poster with funny advice about life or funny direction signs for the sole purpose of making those passing by have a chuckle. And well, follow the advice, obviously. Besides that, good funny advice is also a great marketing tool since people are more likely to remember and share something they found amusing!

Below, we've compiled a list of witty posts sharing the funniest life advice that, besides making you giggle, might come in handy at some point in your life. Liked any of these easter eggs spotted in real life? Then make sure to give them an upvote! What's the best funny advice you have ever received? Any random life advice you heard that made you chuckle? Let us know in the comments!

Our Local Pizza Place Gives Excellent Advice

Regular Everyday Advice

double it and give it to the next person

Southern Tips To Driving On Snow 

The Nurse, During My Annual Wellness Check, Suggested At My Age I Should Have A Bar In The Shower. So I Took Her Advice

Bar of soap? Bar of beer? Or bar? Last one is as in metal bar..

Helpful Advice

*pushes*(doesn’t work)*pulls*(doesn’t work) hurm…*kicks the door down*

Got Married On Friday And My 11 Year Old Niece Left Me Great Advice!

Weekend Safety Brief

This Is Some Sound Life Advice

Well, what had happen was...

Good Advice From This San Diego Pier

I’m not stupid. So I can get as close as I want.

Health Advice

But if evryone takes the stairs. Instead of the elevator. Then you will have a ton of people…awkwardly walking up the stairs…

Parking Advice

Love it. Passive aggressive and you get a nice turtle to color..

Great Life Advice

The GPS when I don’t use it: Oh great the idiot is in control. I hope somebody gets my references..

Solid Life Advice

*reconsiders life choices* *starts twerking like never before* "OMG IT WORKS"

Advice Probably Worth Taking

My Hometown Gas Station Giving Advice To Kids For The 4th

Totally doesn't sound dangerous

I Gave This Advice To My Niece At Her Bridal Shower Tonight

EIther avoid Uncle Mike 100/100 or stay with Uncle Mike 100/100

This Treadmill Was Giving Me Some Good Advice While Working Out Today

This sign won’t stop me because I can’t read.

A Box Of Presents Just Arrived From Home

Instead of a card I got this wonderful piece of advice from my mother, in the form of an embroidered pillow (which she made herself...I love my mom).

Don't tell me what to do! /J

The Best Advice You'll Ever Get This Winter

*confused look* Why not? Ground looks perfectly fine!

Go To Sleep

Life Advice From Ripndip

That's Just Good Life Advice

*sits on crocodile* Who's gonne stop me?

Life Advice From My Sheet Music

Never Take Diet Advice From The Local Chinese

"The Local Chinese" sounds like a slur

Advice For Beginner Yogaists

Instructions unclear. Removed pants, and am now stuck in a bin.

My Beer Can Has Some Good Advice

Who’s F@ck? Why do I care for his/her sake? Bad pun. I’ll leave now.

Who Would Have Thought A Piece Of Clothing could Be That Intelligent?

"Made with 100% unicorn feathers" PINK FEATHERY UNICORNS DANCING ON RAINBOWS!

Some Good Advice I Found In A Bathroom

Will Ferrell's Advice To My Father In His Junior High Yearbook. They Went To School Together

Unneeded Advice

Bar Sign Offers Great Advice

Some Tree-Some Advice From A Tree!

💚 This is actually good advice

Good Advice

“GIVE ME BACK MY FACE!!” Tell me somebody knows where this is from? Ozymandias73?

Better Grab Your Popcorn

Sound Advice For Anyone Considering A Degree In Art

can someone explain i dont get it

Solid Advice

I . . . am confused . . . am . . . I supposed to read or not read this?

Advice To Live By

Aww. Darn. Try talking to us instead, then? We wolves do get lonely sometimes.

The Best Advice

I have a shirt that says “have a nice day” with a smiley face. Holding up the middle finger.

Great Advice. Thanks Wegmans

Some Real Life Advice

Again. I see nothing wrong with this.*proceeds to eat chair*

The Georgia Aquarium Welcome Email Has Some Solid Advice To Make Your Visit Enjoyable

I want to see how many replies this can get. Say anything you want.

Valentine's Day Advice

this would absolutely complete my valentines day

6th Grader Gives Surprisingly Deep Advice To Next Years 6th Grader

Strong Advice From The Pavement

I was gonna make a messed up political comment. But I don’t want to cause to much of a war in the comments. So I won’t.

Spotted On A Beach In New Zealand... Sound Advice

ok you got it *pulls out my Zarooq SandRacer from garage*

Good Advice Outside The Local Pub

I bet that some drunk person will go “you can’t stop me”

That’s Some Solid Advice Right There

“I will whisper…NO” Someone please understand my references.

Sounds Like Good Advice

The dude in the bottom right is probably the person who translated all this

If You See Someone Cry

"Sir, are you crying because of your haircut?"

The Washing Instructions For My New Pillowcase

They? Who’s they? Now I’m even more afraid

Danger!

Carefully makes sure to hit everyone on a train

Found At Work Today

Sound Advice From A College Student

Yik yak? I hope that it’s a better version of Tik Tok

Best Life Advice In My Local Pub

Are You Brave Enough To Walk In To Your Closet?

Mine is more like “crawl in”

I'm Guessing Not Too Good

Solid Life Advice From The Local Museum

What if I find one of these in a church?

Sage Advice

I'm Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC

