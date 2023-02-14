You will likely receive various advice as you grow older and meet new people, some of which may be very helpful and some, well, complete rubbish. There's also another specter of advice, and that is funny advice. Call it absurd, hilarious, or a ton of bullcrap, but funny life advice is exactly what the doctor ordered. These words of wisdom could make you laugh, but they might also come in handy later on in life.

In fact, the web is full of pictures and memes with funny random advice that people simply run into going about their lives and decide that "aight, this is going on the internet." It may be a spelling or punctuation mistake, a funny coincidence, a bit of advice that gains a whole new meaning when taken out of context, or perhaps a poster with funny advice about life or funny direction signs for the sole purpose of making those passing by have a chuckle. And well, follow the advice, obviously. Besides that, good funny advice is also a great marketing tool since people are more likely to remember and share something they found amusing!

Below, we've compiled a list of witty posts sharing the funniest life advice that, besides making you giggle, might come in handy at some point in your life.