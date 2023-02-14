101 Pieces Of Funny Life Advice That’s Just Pure Comedic Gold
You will likely receive various advice as you grow older and meet new people, some of which may be very helpful and some, well, complete rubbish. There's also another specter of advice, and that is funny advice. Call it absurd, hilarious, or a ton of bullcrap, but funny life advice is exactly what the doctor ordered. These words of wisdom could make you laugh, but they might also come in handy later on in life.
In fact, the web is full of pictures and memes with funny random advice that people simply run into going about their lives and decide that "aight, this is going on the internet." It may be a spelling or punctuation mistake, a funny coincidence, a bit of advice that gains a whole new meaning when taken out of context, or perhaps a poster with funny advice about life or funny direction signs for the sole purpose of making those passing by have a chuckle. And well, follow the advice, obviously. Besides that, good funny advice is also a great marketing tool since people are more likely to remember and share something they found amusing!
Below, we've compiled a list of witty posts sharing the funniest life advice that, besides making you giggle, might come in handy at some point in your life. Liked any of these easter eggs spotted in real life? Then make sure to give them an upvote! What's the best funny advice you have ever received? Any random life advice you heard that made you chuckle? Let us know in the comments!
This post may include affiliate links.
Our Local Pizza Place Gives Excellent Advice
Regular Everyday Advice
Southern Tips To Driving On Snow
The Nurse, During My Annual Wellness Check, Suggested At My Age I Should Have A Bar In The Shower. So I Took Her Advice
Helpful Advice
Got Married On Friday And My 11 Year Old Niece Left Me Great Advice!
Weekend Safety Brief
This Is Some Sound Life Advice
Good Advice From This San Diego Pier
Health Advice
Parking Advice
Love it. Passive aggressive and you get a nice turtle to color..
Great Life Advice
Solid Life Advice
*reconsiders life choices* *starts twerking like never before* "OMG IT WORKS"
My Hometown Gas Station Giving Advice To Kids For The 4th
I Gave This Advice To My Niece At Her Bridal Shower Tonight
EIther avoid Uncle Mike 100/100 or stay with Uncle Mike 100/100
This Treadmill Was Giving Me Some Good Advice While Working Out Today
A Box Of Presents Just Arrived From Home
Instead of a card I got this wonderful piece of advice from my mother, in the form of an embroidered pillow (which she made herself...I love my mom).
The Best Advice You'll Ever Get This Winter
Go To Sleep
Life Advice From Ripndip
That's Just Good Life Advice
Life Advice From My Sheet Music
Never Take Diet Advice From The Local Chinese
Advice For Beginner Yogaists
My Beer Can Has Some Good Advice
Who Would Have Thought A Piece Of Clothing could Be That Intelligent?
"Made with 100% unicorn feathers" PINK FEATHERY UNICORNS DANCING ON RAINBOWS!
Some Good Advice I Found In A Bathroom
Will Ferrell's Advice To My Father In His Junior High Yearbook. They Went To School Together
Unneeded Advice
Bar Sign Offers Great Advice
Some Tree-Some Advice From A Tree!
Good Advice
Better Grab Your Popcorn
Sound Advice For Anyone Considering A Degree In Art
Solid Advice
I . . . am confused . . . am . . . I supposed to read or not read this?
Advice To Live By
Aww. Darn. Try talking to us instead, then? We wolves do get lonely sometimes.
The Best Advice
Great Advice. Thanks Wegmans
Some Real Life Advice
The Georgia Aquarium Welcome Email Has Some Solid Advice To Make Your Visit Enjoyable
I want to see how many replies this can get. Say anything you want.
Valentine's Day Advice
6th Grader Gives Surprisingly Deep Advice To Next Years 6th Grader
Strong Advice From The Pavement
Spotted On A Beach In New Zealand... Sound Advice
Good Advice Outside The Local Pub
I bet that some drunk person will go “you can’t stop me”
That’s Some Solid Advice Right There
Sounds Like Good Advice
The dude in the bottom right is probably the person who translated all this