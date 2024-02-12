‘Insane Parents Memes’: 70 Memes For Those Dealing With Unfair Parents
I hate generalizations, but I also believe that every family is at least a little wacky. Of course, degrees may vary, but who hasn't looked back on their childhood without thinking "WTF was that?"
However, if you bury these memories deep in your heart, they might resurface even fiercer and at an unexpected moment, too. So it's probably wise to get them out of your system.
Plus, you might even find out that other people have been in similar situations, which could help you normalize your experiences.
One of the places to vent about these things is the subreddit 'Insane Parents Memes.' This online community is a judgment-free place for anyone who has been through some tough stuff to express whatever they're feeling.
This post may include affiliate links.
My parents never did it, but my grade school principal used the belt. God I hope that man is finally dead.
I have a FB friend who posts the most egregious content 95% of the time, some stuff so sexist and racist that I’ve muted him repeatedly over the years to hide his content from my home page. However, every once in a while I also see him posting loving messages to his mom, tagging her and thanking her for being his mom, which clearly shows that he’s FB friends with his mom and that she has seen the stuff he posts. I guess it’s how different parent-child relationships are but personally I find it weird to post questionable content if you’ve got your parents or other older relatives, teachers, etc as friends. But a parent creating an account just to stalk their child’s account is also weird.
I wonder how people come up with age appropriate for 'things' - but then I still buy my daughter, who'll be 30 next month, care bears as gifts.
I can only assume three quarters of these were written by 12 year olds after they got told off.
Why would you think that? I mean, why only three quarters?Load More Replies...