I hate generalizations, but I also believe that every family is at least a little wacky. Of course, degrees may vary, but who hasn't looked back on their childhood without thinking "WTF was that?"

However, if you bury these memories deep in your heart, they might resurface even fiercer and at an unexpected moment, too. So it's probably wise to get them out of your system.

Plus, you might even find out that other people have been in similar situations, which could help you normalize your experiences.

One of the places to vent about these things is the subreddit 'Insane Parents Memes.' This online community is a judgment-free place for anyone who has been through some tough stuff to express whatever they're feeling.

#1

TraumatizedDyslexic Report

POST
Sounds like he's trying to avoid the issues you want to talk about

#2

Sanity_Requiem Report

#3

ThatsdumbDoit Report

#4

fbiagentwhoisntyours Report

#5

Chiptuner-145 Report

My parents never did it, but my grade school principal used the belt. God I hope that man is finally dead.

#6

Exact_Roll_4048 Report

#7

Vickyvoorhees Report

#8

The_Illustrator_Girl Report

#9

skrapworks Report

My Mom not telling me about getting a call for a 2nd interview and she wonders why we don't talk anymore

#10

kweer_they Report

#11

Ok-Passion-9482 Report

#12

The Stuff I Was Posting Was About Me Coming Out As Pan And Genderfluid

Fandombonnie Report

I have a FB friend who posts the most egregious content 95% of the time, some stuff so sexist and racist that I’ve muted him repeatedly over the years to hide his content from my home page. However, every once in a while I also see him posting loving messages to his mom, tagging her and thanking her for being his mom, which clearly shows that he’s FB friends with his mom and that she has seen the stuff he posts. I guess it’s how different parent-child relationships are but personally I find it weird to post questionable content if you’ve got your parents or other older relatives, teachers, etc as friends. But a parent creating an account just to stalk their child’s account is also weird.

#13

CoolGuyMcCoolName Report

#14

travischickencoop Report

#15

46416816 Report

#16

Pigizoid Report

#17

zebrasarefish Report

#18

OnecalledMissy Report

Hot coals down your back is not a prank it's abuse

#19

Misty_crawford Report

I wonder how people come up with age appropriate for 'things' - but then I still buy my daughter, who'll be 30 next month, care bears as gifts.

#20

throwaayvent Report

#21

[deleted] Report

#22

Pigizoid Report

#23

Purplee_beans Report

#24

CynerLeo Report

#25

Vent Meme (No Longer In The Poly Relationship Btw)

MindDescending Report

#26

Ironic How That Works Right?

ludic_sottisier Report

#27

They Have No Idea

that_weeb_student Report

#28

But It's A Sin!11!1!!

lonely-lvcifer Report

#29

[deleted] Report

#30

onefluffyboi1 Report

#31

advie_advocado Report

#32

RedEye_MightDie Report

#33

lolhomer2 Report

#34

[deleted] Report

#35

Gleamingsapphire Report

#36

Get The Reddit App

royal_eggs Report

#37

Are Ya Sure, Mom?

PastaBlast Report

#38

Not Sure How This Achieves Your Goal But Okay Lol

CastWayAway Report

#39

Sometimes, You Need To Think About Your Choice Of Words, Because Misunderstandings Happen And People Can Get Hurt. For This Case However, I Know For A Fact That It's Not A Matter Of Poor Choices Of Words

Justine_not_Bieber Report

#40

championsgamer1 Report

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!