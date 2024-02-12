ADVERTISEMENT

I hate generalizations, but I also believe that every family is at least a little wacky. Of course, degrees may vary, but who hasn't looked back on their childhood without thinking "WTF was that?"

However, if you bury these memories deep in your heart, they might resurface even fiercer and at an unexpected moment, too. So it's probably wise to get them out of your system.

Plus, you might even find out that other people have been in similar situations, which could help you normalize your experiences.

One of the places to vent about these things is the subreddit 'Insane Parents Memes.' This online community is a judgment-free place for anyone who has been through some tough stuff to express whatever they're feeling.