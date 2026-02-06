43 Healthcare Memes That You Might Enjoy, Unless You’re From The US
Sure, some countries do it better than others, but it would be pretty hard to find a healthcare system without any flaws. Whether it's piles of administrative work for doctors, or long hours in the waiting room for patients, there’s bound to be problems.
So, we put together a list of memes capturing the weird, stressful, and even hilarious aspects of life in and around hospitals. After all, laughter is the best medicine (which is easy to say when you have antibiotics).
This post may include affiliate links.
Actual TRUTH! people purposely try to go to jail just for the medical treatment. (And it’s still not great) but at least BiG INsurance Can’t DENY
That's orthostatic hypotension likely due to dehydration Jimbo