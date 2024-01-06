‘You Had One Job’: 55 Hilarious Fails That People Couldn’t Help Sharing
Nobody’s ever entirely sure why these things happen, but they do and it’s both annoying and hilarious. Annoying for those who have to suffer the direct consequences (or those who empathize with said consequences) and hilarious for everyone else.
By that, we do of course mean instances when people had just one single job to do and they managed to blunder it up in the worst ways imaginable. And of course it was all documented online because the internet. You know what to do.
So, why are folks seemingly deliberately bad at their job? There are a number of reasons behind this.
The most clear-cut explanation is that the person is completely incompetent and is thinking with anything else other than their brain. And, sometimes, training and onboarding as well as meetings don’t really help. Because there is no cure for stupid. Well, education is, but you gotta consider the cost-benefit ratio.
Another thing that makes someone a bad employee is their tendency to do a no-show. What is worse is when they are also unreachable. Calling in, not picking up the phone, not responding to communication—all of these mean that the worker is irresponsible and not committed to the job they’ve been hired to do. Sometimes, things like addiction might complicate things further.
This reminds me of my science classroom from last year, the drain beneath the shower was above the rest of the classroom floor
Some folks are also compulsive or habitual liars. Either that, or they always have an excuse up their sleeves. Regardless, someone who’d rather lie or make excuses instead of doing a job right, doing it at all, or learning to do it and making something of themselves is a time-waster from a business perspective.
People like this don’t take responsibility for their actions, but work is something that demands taking ownership, so this is another incompatibility that leads to poor results.
I'm just going to plant a few teeny-tiny plants to block the door. And leave a huge gap next to them. Absolutely no-one will get in now!
Sometimes, people might be careless by nature and fail to follow directions right from the get-go. Now, it might be a simple case of “I didn’t read it” and doing so might resolve the issue, but some might not have the aptitude to internalize it and would continue to make the same mistakes. In turn, their lack of consideration, ignoring protocol and taking shortcuts leads to headaches for everyone else.
It's like someone used black tape to turn a dodge ball into a basketball.
thirst? thirsty for what? water? juice? something else that'll get censored here?
And, sometimes, it’s just the case of a bad attitude. They don’t give a gaw-giggity about the customers, the merchandise, the quality, nothing. This often means they are unwilling to collaborate, let alone to do a good job, and even more so when their arrogance and asocialism doesn’t allow them to draw the right conclusions and to become better employees.
is the son three? because tbh, if I were a three-year-old, i'd love that cake. i have low standards, though.
Besides being innately bad, there might also be external factors for why someone is bad at their job.
Being poorly paid is at the top of the list, but it becomes worse when the employee also feels like they are stuck there having to suffer the bad paycheck without any exit strategy.
if i remember correctly, i saw someone say this was actually planned as a joke
A major brand intentionally deceiving the buyer. Not a good look.
Having a bad boss, being overly managed and underappreciated do not help in the quality of the work being done. Why do a good job if the boss isn’t going to be happy about it anyway? Either that, or it’s about quantity, not quality that pushes employees to assume different work priorities. That also likely kills the passion for work somewhere along the way.
There might also be other factors at play—factors like being stuck with poor job security or not being able to sort out your work-life balance.
An employee will never be a good one if their needs aren’t met to a sufficient degree, and that means reassuring them that their job is not at stake and encouraging self-care rather than min-maxing how things are done.
perfect! i was looking to put in some new windows to let in some more light! really brightens up the space, don't you think?
hmmm. are you sure about that, box? are you *absolutely* sure about that? 'cause I think you might be a little off. you know, just a bit
And if it’s none of the above, chances are it’s laziness.
While laziness breeds more laziness and it can become a habit, habits can also be broken. It’s not something people are born with, but rather a behavior that can be phased out. The idea is to learn to be industrious: do things that energize you (sleep, exercise, etc.), work first and reward yourself later, and visualize productiveness (make it tangible and reflect upon it). That’s at least a good start.
This must be one of the very minor characters in that space cantina in the first movie
i think the "women" and "men" mean, like, maybe the cuts\styles of the shirts? could be wrong, feel free to correct me
i also appreciate that this gate has a spot for a lock. like yeah, that'll *definitely* help
i can imagine there have been a few guys that took this as an aiming challenge. they probably lost
it would actually take *more* effort to put the pin there right on the edge of the poster! that's some serious dedication
oh my god, that would drive me bananas every time I walked past it
colour them in and make one of them a different colour, then circle that one. boom, problem solved